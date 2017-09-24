Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide receiver

Injuries? Between Jordy Nelson (quad), Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and others, we have injuries. Busts? Yeah, there have been a lot of WR disappointments so far. Sleepers? Lots of them, too. What does that all mean for our Week 3 fantasy football rankings for wide receivers? Not that much, honestly.
Well, the injuries mean something, of course. For now, Nelson, Beckham, and Randall Cobb are still in our rankings, but if anything changes with their respective statuses, they'll get bumped out and replacements will get bumped in (Geronimoooooooo!). The disappointments and breakouts are where we're pumping the brakes, at least a little. We've soured on some borderline guys (Zay Jones, we hardly knew thee), but for the most part, we're still siding with proven veterans and looking to pick on what appear to be favorable matchups. There's still a lot to learn about both offenses and defenses, so talent and track record reign supreme.
With that said, three straight poor (or good) performances could cause some major shifts next week. Players like Sammy Watkins and Jamison Crowder could just keep plummeting, while J.J. Nelson and Nelson Agholor will have to get more respect if they keep catching touchdowns, garbage-time be damned.
These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues
|1
|
Julio Jones, Falcons @ Lions. The Lions have done a good job limiting wide receivers this year, but they were among the worst in the league at defending the position last year. Even if this year's output is legit, Jones can burn anyone, and he we always love him playing indoors.
|2
|Antonio Brown, Steelers @ Bears.
|3
|
Jordy Nelson, Packers vs. Bengals. Nelson is considered "50/50" to play this week because of a quad injury. If he's active, there's no reason to be nervous about starting him.
|4
|
Odell Beckham Jr., Giants @ Eagles. Expect a healthier and more active Beckham in this game. He had 196 yards and two TDs in two games against Philadelphia last year.
|5
|Dez Bryant, Cowboys @ Cardinals.
|6
|Kelvin Benjamin, Panthers vs. Saints.
|7
|Terrelle Pryor Jr., Redskins vs. Raiders.
|8
|A.J. Green, Bengals @ Packers.
|9
|
DeAndre Hopkins, Texans @ Patriots. Hopkins has been peppered with at least 13 targets in each of the first two games, and against the Patriots, who are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game (FPPG) to WRs, he should turn those targets into production.
|10
|Mike Evans, Bucs @ Vikings.
|11
|Michael Thomas, Saints @ Panthers.
|12
|Brandin Cooks, Patriots vs. Texans.
|13
|Tyreek Hill, Chiefs @ Chargers.
|14
|Keenan Allen, Chargers vs. Chiefs.
|15
|Alshon Jeffery, Eagles vs. Giants.
|16
|
Doug Baldwin, Seahawks @ Titans. The Titans have been among the worst teams at covering wide receivers the past two years, so even though the Seahawks haven't looked on offense this season, Baldwin is still a solid option.
|17
|Michael Crabtree, Raiders @ Redskins.
|18
|DeVante Parker, Dolphins @ Jets.
|19
|
Amari Cooper, Raiders @ Redskins. Cooper got all the goal-line looks in Week 1; Michael Crabtree got them in Week 2. Who gets them this week? Cooper obviously has plenty of upside in any given week, but trends from the past two years indicate Crabtree is still going to get his share of targets, especially in the red zone. Cooper also seems more likely to be covered by Josh Norman this week.
|20
|Davante Adams, Packers vs. Bengals.
|21
|Martavis Bryant, Steelers @ Bears.
|22
|Jarvis Landry, Dolphins @ Jets.
|23
|Golden Tate, Lions vs. Falcons.
|24
|
Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals vs. Cowboys. Fitzgerald disappointed against the Colts in Week 2, but he still stands a good chance of being heavily targeted this week against a Cowboys defense that just gave up four passing TDs to Trevor Siemian.
|25
|Jeremy Maclin, Ravens vs. Jaguars (in London).
|26
|Demaryius Thomas, Broncos @ Bills.
|27
|Stefon Diggs, Vikings vs. Bucs.
|28
|DeSean Jackson, Bucs @ Vikings.
|29
|
Sammy Watkins, Rams @ 49ers. Watkins has just seven targets in two games as a Ram. If there's a silver lining, it's that he's caught all seven, but his owners are still waiting for a big play. The 49ers defense has actually been decent this year, limiting Panthers and 49ers WRs to just 18.1 fantasy points per game. We're not ready to crown the 49ers just yet, but it's tough to view Watskins as more than a WR3 for this game.
|30
|
T.Y. Hilton, Colts vs. Browns. Hilton has been the definition of average in his first two games, failing to take advantage of a favorable home matchup against Arizona in Week 2. Another favorable home matchup awaits, but it's fair to wonder if Hilton won't start really producing until Andrew Luck (shoulder) gets back. Hilton remains a WR3 because of his big-play ability, but it's possible you have three better options on your team.
|31
|Pierre Garcon, 49ers vs. Rams.
|32
|
Tyrell Williams, Chargers vs. Chiefs. With four receptions and 54 yards in each game, Williams has been a model of consistency through two weeks, and while those numbers aren't overly impressive, he does have a favorable matchup against a Chiefs defense that's allowing 26.6 FPPG to WRs.
|33
|Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos @ Bills.
|34
|
Randall Cobb, Packers vs. Bengals. Cobb is iffy to play this week because of a shoulder injury, but with 22 targets through two weeks, he's knocking on the door of "must-start" status. Green Bay's offense, plus his ability to chip in yards as a runner, gives him a fair safe floor.
|35
|
Allen Hurns, Jaguars vs. Ravens (in London). Despite a garbage-time TD, Hurns didn't do anything to separate himself as Jacksonville's No. 1 receiver last week. He actually had five fewer targets than Marqise Lee. But given Hurns' size, we still think he's a better bet for red-zone looks, thus giving him more upside.
|36
|
Jamison Crowder, Redskins vs. Raiders. The Crowder bandwagon has lost a few passengers after his slow start (7 catches, 61 yards), but he's still the same explosive receiver fantasy owners wanted on draft day. The slow start is unfortunate, but he can break out of it against the Raiders, who have allowed 18.7 FPPG to WRs despite playing two teams with poor-to-mediocre passing offenses (Titans, Jets).
|37
|
Adam Thielen, Vikings vs. Bucs. If Sam Bradford (knee) is healthy, Thielen is back on the map as a potential WR3; if Bradford is out again, Thielen will fall in our rankings.
|38
|
Devin Funchess, Panthers vs. Saints. No Greg Olsen should mean more targets for Funchess, who gets as friendly of a matchup as any wide receiver can get.
|39
|Cooper Kupp, Rams @ 49ers.
|40
|Danny Amendola, Patriots vs. Texans.
|41
|Rishard Matthews, Titans vs. Seahawks.
|42
|
J.J. Nelson, Cardinals vs. Cowboys. Nelson had four fewer targets than Jaron Brown last week, but he continues to outproduce him. The Cowboys had problems with Emmanuel Sanders in Week 2, and Nelson, while smaller, could give them similar issues.
|43
|
Marvin Jones Jr., Lions vs. Falcons. Jones is making the most of his catches, securing two touchdowns on just three receptions. Obviously, he won't continue to be that efficient, but he did see an uptick in targets in Week 2 (five), and you can bet the Lions will be throwing plenty against the Falcons.
|44
|
Rashard Higgins, Browns @ Colts. Higgins might just very well be the Browns' No. 1 receiver, and if he gets another 11 targets this week against the Colts, that could lead to big things.
|45
|
Jermaine Kearse, Jets vs. Dolphins. Kearse got one of his touchdowns last week in non-garbage time, so that's a plus. Either way, he seems to have emerged as New York's top target, and against a mediocre Dolphins pass defense, he could very well find himself in the WR3 range again.
|46
|Chris Hogan, Patriots vs. Texans.
|47
|Donte Moncrief, Colts vs. Browns.
|48
|Kenny Britt, Browns @ Colts.
|49
|Kenny Golladay, Lions vs. Falcons.
|50
|Eric Decker, Titans vs. Seahawks.
|51
|Brandon Marshall, Giants @ Eagles.
|52
|
Nelson Agholor, Eagles vs. Giants. Agholor has a touchdown in both games this year, but his lone Week 2 catch came with eight seconds left in a two-score game. He's not a reliable option yet.
|53
|Brandon Coleman, Saints @ Panthers.
|54
|Ted Ginn Jr., Saints @ Panthers.
|55
|
Marqise Lee, Jaguars vs. Ravens (in London). We might be underranking Lee, who saw a garbage-time aided 12 targets last week, but this is a tough matchup on paper, so Lee will probably need a TD to really pay off.
|56
|Mohamed Sanu, Falcons @ Lions.
|57
|Kenny Stills, Dolphins @ Jets.
|58
|
Jordan Matthews, Bills vs. Broncos. Matthews hasn't done anything to really stand out in Buffalo's weak passing attack, so his ranking will fluctuate wildly from week-to-week, depending on the matchup. Against the "No Fly Zone" Broncos, he's extremely tough to trust.
|59
|Kendall Wright, Bears vs. Steelers.
|60
|Jaron Brown, Cardinals vs. Cowboys.
|61
|Paul Richardson, Seahawks @ Titans.
|62
|Robby Anderson, Jets vs. Dolphins.
|63
|Mike Wallace, Ravens vs. Jaguars (in London).
|64
|Zay Jones, Bills vs. Broncos.
|65
|Brandon LaFell, Bengals @ Packers.
|66
|Sterling Shepard, Giants @ Eagles.
|67
|Cole Beasley, Cowboys @ Cardinals.
|68
|Taylor Gabriel, Falcons @ Lions.
|69
|Deonte Thompson, Bears vs. Steelers.
|70
|Corey Davis, Titans vs. Seahawks.
|71
|Braxton Miller, Texans @ Patriots.
|72
|Kamar Aiken, Colts vs. Browns.
|73
|Josh Bellamy, Bears vs. Steelers.
|74
|Marquise Goodwin, 49ers vs. Rams.
|75
|Russell Shepard, Panthers vs. Saints.
