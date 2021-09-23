Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Kyle Pitts eyes the next step in his top-five progression while Dallas Goedert takes in an A+ matchup in the Cowboys as Zach Ertz sits on the shelf.

Week 3 Tight Ends

TE Notes: A slow-starting George Kittle gets a Packers defense allowing the third most tight end fantasy points after dates with the Saints and T.J. Hockenson. Kittle’s early lack of volume is distressing, but where else is this Brandon Aiyuk-denying team going to funnel its looks? Week 3 is a perfect time for Kittle to wake up. … I was tempted to install T.J. Hockenson as the TE3 over Kittle, but he still has a final test to pass. Teams were obviously already operating under the assumption that Hock was the Lions’ No. 1 weapon, but it has now been vividly demonstrated. Can he handle the coverage that is about to be rolled his way? On paper, the Ravens are an excellent matchup after serving up the most tight end fantasy points between Weeks 1 and 2, though they were facing Travis Kelce and Darren Waller. A big game this week will have Hock looking close to matchup proof. … Kyle Pitts’ usage has been nothing but positive. The Falcons need him in the worst way, and he appears up for the challenge. The concern is how much Matt Ryan has left in the tank. The Giants had a bad day against Noah Fant in Week 1 and a decent one vs. Logan Thomas in Week 2.

Mark Andrews has joined Kittle in the slow start department. Andrews’ Week 3 opponent Detroit held its own vs. both Kittle and Robert Tonyan. Only a perfect Aaron Rodgers throw could spring Tonyan. … Noah Fant’s 14 targets are tied for fourth up the seam. 6-8 weekly looks is a highly realistic floor. Ceiling efforts are coming, too. … I can’t decide if I am underreacting or overreacting to Rob Gronkowski’s first two weeks. I do think we are seeing a more fluid player after last year’s return. Gronk never stopped dunking on people in the red zone. If he is more dynamic between the 20s this season, a return to the top five probably isn’t far away. … With Zach Ertz on the COVID-19 list, Dallas Goedert could have the Eagles’ seam to himself for a likely shootout with the Cowboys. The ‘Boys were memorably Gronk spiked twice in Week 1. This rank won’t hold if Ertz manages to suit up. … It’s been a sleepy start for Logan Thomas. The snaps and targets point to an eventual breakout.

The snaps have not been enough for Tyler Higbee. Where there is playing time, production usually follows. The Bucs’ linebackers and safeties are not the most giving up the seam. … As mentioned earlier, Robert Tonyan Gronk spiked on the Lions. Seven targets in two games is not going to cut it, but 5-7 weekly looks is still an entirely reasonable expectation. … Jonnu Smith is narrowly out-targeting Hunter Henry. We are in wait-and-see mode. I continue to believe Henry will triumph in the all-important red zone. … With consummate compiler Jarvis Landry on injured reserve, it will be almost impossible for Austin Hooper not to start garnering more looks. … Perhaps we are being hasty about putting Gerald Everett on top-18 probation. Do you really see another option? … Albert Okwuegbunam for random touchdowns, Jack Doyle for empty calorie floor. … We can’t overreact to Maxx Williams, but we can’t act like it didn’t happen, either. He is going to be a volatile TE2 bet, but we know this offense will at least supply targets potential. There are worse rocks to look under.

