Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB









Russell Wilson looks to stay efficient vs. the Vikings, Dak Prescott aims for a rebound against the Eagles and Daniel Jones hopes to provide QB1 streamer value.

Week 3 Quarterbacks

QB Notes: Is Kyler Murray going to break quarterback the way Christian McCaffrey has running back? Headed into a mouthwatering matchup, Murray has 10.2 more fantasy points than any other signal caller. … Lamar Jackson leveled up from a shaky opener in Week 2, finishing as the QB2 overall against the Chiefs. Week 3 opponent Detroit is permitting a league-worst 10.8 yards per attempt through two games and has yet to be tested by a dual threat. … Patrick Mahomes is mowing opposing defenses down, though the Chargers will be his stiffest test of the young campaign. The Bolts are fresh off holding Dak Prescott out of the end zone. Nothing really matters when it comes to Mahomes, of course. … Russell Wilson has cleared 11.0 yards per attempt in both starts. The Vikings are silver plattering a 10.5 YPA after facing Joe Burrow and Kyler Murray. All gas no brakes in this 55.5-totaled affair. … Naturally the Cowboys overcorrected following their pass-heavy Week 1, holding Dak Prescott below 30 attempts. He obliged them with zero touchdowns. Thankfully, Dallas’ defense is going to render the debate moot more weeks than not. Pass, pass, pass because that is the only option. The air is where you want to challenge the Eagles even though they have shut down the skies thus far.

Justin Herbert has only two scores to show for 675 yards. Off to a shaky start, the Chiefs’ defense will do all it can to change that. … We have yet to see 2020 Josh Allen after dates with two elite pass defenses. Although they are off to a slow start, the Washington Football Team still profiles as a stay-away matchup. They will also be on 10 days rest after poor, poor man’s Josh Allen Daniel Jones dual-threated them in Week 2. … Aaron Rodgers re-centered the universe with his Monday night demolition of the Lions, putting it on film as well as the box score. He made several throws no other quarterback would even attempt. The Niners’ leaky back end will be severely tested. … I wouldn’t begrudge anyone ranking Jalen Hurts higher, even much higher, perhaps top-five higher. He just has not shown quite enough as a passer yet to give him “set and forget” elite QB1 benefit of the doubt. It goes without saying his upside is through the stratosphere vs. a Cowboys “defense” surrendering 346 passing yards per game following dates with Tom Brady and Justin Herbert. Hurts will test them in new and exciting ways. … Unstoppable Tom Brady finally gets a challenge his own size in the Rams. A 55.5 over/under foretells enough volume to keep TB12 in the top 12.

As for Brady’s Week 3 counterpart, Matthew Stafford has to deal with an elite Bucs front seven but struggling back end. Stafford has been as advertised with Sean McVay, frequently throwing to receivers schemed five yards away from the nearest defender. The Bucs will be more organized even if they are banged up at cornerback. … You may not like it, but this is what peak Kirk Cousins performance looks like. We know Mike Zimmer isn’t going to like it, but it’s not exactly like the Vikes can stop throwing vs. the Seahawks. … I don’t know what else to say, man. Daniel Jones is currently the QB6 by total points and is facing the most embarrassing team in the league, the Falcons. No one has served up more quarterback fantasy points through two weeks, and only Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts have more QB rushing yards. Live and let die. … That was more like it from Ryan Tannehill, though he still has only two scores through two games. That is how many he managed in two 2020 starts against the Colts. Temper expectations. … I can’t believe I am typing this about Sam Darnold, but his biggest Week 3 concern is non-competitive game flow. The Panthers’ defense has been ferocious through two contests, and the Texans will be breaking in Davis Mills on a short week. The Panthers are eight-point road favorites.

Teddy Bridgewater is playing the best football of his career and has another smash spot in the Jets. There just isn’t much fantasy upside to bank on in a 41.5-totaled affair where the Broncos are 10.5 home favorites. Lord have mercy. … And then there was Fields. Justin Fields showed little in the way of throwing in his impromptu debut as the Bears’ primary passer, but those 10 rushes certainly confirmed some summer bias. The Browns struggled with fellow dual threat Tyrod Taylor to a stunning degree in Week 2. Fields’ upside is as evident as his downside. … Derek Carr gets no respect, very much including from me. It is inarguable that this is the best he has ever looked. Will the ankle slow him down against the Dolphins’ excellent pass defense? The Ravens and Steelers’ strong Ds weren’t of much Weeks 1 and 2 concern to Carr. Carr’s ceiling still isn’t that appealing. His floor is creeping ever higher. … Ben Roethlisberger is already well aboard the excuse train, blaming his offensive coordinator for personnel groupings and letting word leak that he is dealing with a pectoral injury. QB18-24 is beginning to look like his permanent 2021 range.

Joe Burrow hasn’t been the same since tweaking his knee in the midst of what had been an excellent Week 1. The Steelers are an unlikely spot to right the ship. … Baker Mayfield’s final rankings resting place will depend on Odell Beckham’s (knee) status. Right now, I have Mayfield ranked as if OBJ will give it a go. … Jared Goff, you dropped this (garbage time) king. … Taylor Heinicke was just accurate enough in Week 2 to stuff the stat sheet and get his main weapons their targets. The Ravens are a step up in the test department, but are struggling without Marcus Peters. … Matt Ryan has been one of the worst NFL players I have seen through two weeks. His juice is gone. … Trevor Lawrence is thankful Zach Wilson exists. He needs football genius Urban Meyer to figure something out. There are enough good receivers here that Lawrence should not be face-planting to this degree. … Jameis Winston should eventually split the difference between his Weeks 1 and 2. Just not in Week 3 on the road in New England. Winston desperately needs a targets hierarchy to establish itself.

