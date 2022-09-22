Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

George Kittle readies to make his 2022 debut in Denver, Zach Ertz hunts for easy receptions vs. the Rams, and Tyler Higbee tries to prove he can be a TE1.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 3 Tight Ends

RK

Player

Opp

1

Mark Andrews

@NE

2

Travis Kelce

@IND

3

Darren Waller

@TEN

4

George Kittle

@DEN

5

Kyle Pitts

@SEA

6

Dallas Goedert

@WAS

7

Zach Ertz

LA

8

Pat Freiermuth

@CLE

9

T.J. Hockenson

@MIN

10

Tyler Higbee

@ARI

11

Gerald Everett

JAC

12

Dawson Knox

@MIA

13

Logan Thomas

PHI

14

Evan Engram

@LAC

15

Irv Smith

DET

16

Hunter Henry

BAL

17

Hayden Hurst

@NYJ

18

Tyler Conklin

CIN

19

Cole Kmet

HOU

20

Mike Gesicki

BUF

21

Robert Tonyan

@TB

22

Noah Fant

ATL

23

Albert Okwuegbunam

SF

24

David Njoku

PIT

25

Cameron Brate

GB

26

Juwan Johnson

@CAR

27

Isaiah Likely

@NE

28

Taysom Hill

@CAR

29

Harrison Bryant

PIT

30

Mo Alie-Cox

KC

31

Austin Hooper

LV

32

O.J. Howard

@CHI

33

Brevin Jordan

@CHI

34

Jonnu Smith

BAL

35

Kylen Granson

KC

36

Jake Ferguson

@NYG

TE Notes: It was encouraging Week 2 for Darren Waller, who got isolated on a linebacker in the red zone and was promptly found for a touchdown by Derek Carr. With Davante Adams terrifying opposing defenses in the painted area, Waller is going to have no shortage of plus looks. … George Kittle (groin) finally appears ready to make his 2022 debut. With Jimmy Garoppolo under center and the 49ers perhaps wanting to lighten the snaps/blocking burden on Kittle as he rounds back into game shape, one can hope his primary Week 3 contributions are in the receiving game. … Falcons coach Arthur Smith has been concerningly defensive about his Kyle Pitts usage. It doesn't seem like the man necessarily knows how to drive his stick-shift Lamborghini. Hopefully this faith isn't blind, but it's impossible to believe the big game isn't coming. … Dallas Goedert's 10 targets don't blow the doors off the barn, but he has turned them into 142 yards in this high-functioning offense. The Commanders are a good matchup.

Healthy in Week 2, Zach Ertz commanded 11 targets. Kyler Murray has nowhere better to funnel the ball. … Pat Freiermuth has been one of the Steelers' lone bright spots. Expect Mitch Trubisky to continue checking it down. … With Amon-Ra St. Brown and D'Andre Swift making the Lions' offense more dynamic, T.J. Hockenson seems to be settling in as a “clean up on aisle three” targets compiler. … With the Rams' offense running low on ideas, “lots of Tyler Higbee targets” is currently taking the day. The Cardinals bled fantasy points to Travis Kelce and Darren Waller in Weeks 1 and 2. Those tight ends are actually good, of course. … Gerald Everett, frustrating though he is, is being put in better position to make plays than Dawson Knox. As feared, Knox isn't commanding a bigger target share to offset what was all but certain touchdown regression. … With the Commanders cutting it loose like few teams in the league, Logan Thomas is soaking up plenty of cheap looks.

Speaking of cheap looks, Evan Engram has been receiving them in Jacksonville. The Jags have been putting Engram in position to contribute yards after the catch. … Irv Smith showed signs of life in Week 2. It was just in time for what fantasy managers hope is a pointsapalooza with the Lions this week. … Hunter Henry has found himself milk cartoned through two games. With there being so little to call home about in the TE12-20 range, I feel forced to bet that Henry's red zone looks will eventually return. … As long as Joe Flacco is starting and posting at least 44 attempts, Tyler Conklin will provide usage-based TE2 appeal. … Cole Kmet's doughnuts are a fluke. The bigger problem is that he will have a nonexistent ceiling if the Bears don't start letting Justin Fields throw at least 25 times per game. There has been no indication that is in the offing. … Mike Gesicki is resurfacing solely because he has some play-making ability in what is shaping up to be a spiked-week offense. … Nothing has changed for David Njoku. … Juwan Johnson is positioning himself for TE2 weeks.

Week 3 Kickers

RK

Player

Opp

1

Justin Tucker

@NE

2

Tyler Bass

@MIA

3

Daniel Carlson

@TEN

4

Jake Elliott

@WAS

5

Matt Gay

@ARI

6

Dustin Hopkins

JAC

7

Ryan Succop

GB

8

Evan McPherson

@NYJ

9

Matt Ammendola

@IND

10

Robbie Gould

@DEN

11

Greg Joseph

DET

12

Randy Bullock

LV

13

Jason Sanders

BUF

14

Austin Seibert

@MIN

15

Brandon McManus

SF

16

Wil Lutz

@CAR

17

Matt Prater

LA

18

Mason Crosby

@TB

19

Younghoe Koo

@SEA

20

Nick Folk

BAL

21

Cade York

PIT

22

Chris Boswell

@CLE

23

Joey Slye

PHI

24

Ka'imi Fairbairn

@CHI

25

Riley Patterson

@LAC

26

Graham Gano

DAL

27

Greg Zuerlein

CIN

28

Brett Maher

@NYG

29

Jason Myers

ATL

30

Chase McLaughlin

KC

31

Cairo Santos

HOU

32

Eddy Pineiro

NO

Week 3 Defense/Special Teams

RK

Player

Opp

1

New Orleans Saints

@CAR

2

Los Angeles Chargers

JAC

3

Dallas Cowboys

@NYG

4

Houston Texans

@CHI

5

Cleveland Browns

PIT

6

Los Angeles Rams

@ARI

7

Pittsburgh Steelers

@CLE

8

Atlanta Falcons

@SEA

9

Baltimore Ravens

@NE

10

San Francisco 49ers

@DEN

11

Buffalo Bills

@MIA

12

Kansas City Chiefs

@IND

13

Chicago Bears

HOU

14

Philadelphia Eagles

@WAS

15

New England Patriots

BAL

16

New York Giants

DAL

17

Arizona Cardinals

LA

18

Denver Broncos

SF

19

Tennessee Titans

LV

20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

GB

21

Cincinnati Bengals

@NYJ

22

New York Jets

CIN

23

Carolina Panthers

NO

24

Las Vegas Raiders

@TEN

25

Minnesota Vikings

DET

26

Detroit Lions

@MIN

27

Seattle Seahawks

ATL

28

Washington Commanders

PHI

29

Green Bay Packers

@TB

30

Jacksonville Jaguars

@LAC

31

Miami Dolphins

BUF

32

Indianapolis Colts

KC

