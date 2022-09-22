Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR









Tyreek Hill hopes to stay hot against the Bills, Amon-Ra St. Brown attempts to keep stacking up receptions in Minnesota, and Keenan Allen eyes a return vs. the Jaguars.

Week 3 Receivers

WR Notes: The NFL's No. 2 receiver through two weeks, Stefon Diggs seemed on track for a Week 3 showdown with Miami's Xavien Howard, though the Dolphins' No. 1 cornerback isn't practicing as he deals with a groin injury. Diggs' 12/148/3 demolition of the Titans came with Gabe Davis on the shelf, but Davis is expected back from his ankle injury in Miami. Davis still belongs in the WR2 mix despite Diggs' dominance. … Week 2 was the other side of the Derek Carr coin for Davante Adams. Aaron Rodgers would never let Byron Murphy erase his No. 1 wideout. A painful lesson for fantasy managers, though with Hunter Renfrow (concussion) on the wrong side of questionable, Adams profiles as an immediate bounce-back candidate against a Bills secondary that just got immolated by Stefon Diggs. … There was an element of fluke to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle's monster Week 2s. It took a 28-7 deficit for the Dolphins' offense to come to full roar. The fact that it could get there at all, however, speaks volumes. The Bills' defense has been almost as good as its offense so far, making for yet another tough test for Tua and company. Fantasy managers can hope for a shootout.

We can no longer deny that Amon-Ra St. Brown has arrived at the nexus of elite usage and play-making ability. The former still seems more lacked in than the latter, but when you get so many handles, your big-play odds spike. The Commanders are a mouthwatering Week 3 matchup. … Deebo Samuel is averaging 8.8 yards on his 12 carries. Lol. Maybe the touchdowns will regress. The production isn't going to, especially now that the 49ers are already down two running backs and a dual-threat quarterback. … Arguably no injured player was more sorely missed by his offense in Week 2 than Michael Pittman. He returns for a Chiefs matchup where the targets should be coming fast and furious. … Courtland Sutton has furnished his floor quite nicely. Ceiling doesn't seem far away, especially if Jerry Jeudy (shoulder) misses Week 3. Hopefully the 49ers' elite defense does not drive Russell Wilson into the sea. … Keenan Allen (hamstring) seems poised to return. With his hamstring perhaps still a bit balky, I'll go with Mike Williams against the Jags. We know Allen still has the higher floor. Williams is probably the place to go for ceiling.

CeeDee Lamb is getting looks, looks that will only increase with Dalton Schultz (knee) on the shelf. Is there anything that can be done with them in this pop-gun offense? … This is arguably a disrespectful rank for Christian Kirk, who could have had an even bigger Week 2 had the Colts presented any threat on offense and made a game of it. Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson's Chargers loom as a massive test for Kirk and Trevor Lawrence after un-intimidating dates with the Commanders and Indy. … Marquise Brown and Kyler Murray are getting closer. Unfortunately, their Week 3 opponent is Jalen Ramsey. Even though “Ramsey Island” is no longer an automatic lockdown, it will be a lot to deal with for this dysfunctional offense. … Michael Thomas is cooking in 1-on-1 coverage and the red zone. Chris Olave is generating prodigious amounts of air yardage. It might not be long before both find themselves in the top 30. The Panthers enter Week 3 with elite rate stats, but after dates with Jacoby Brissett and Daniel Jones. Jameis Winston will have a little something different for Matt Rhule's defense. … Drake London is commanding targets. The Seahawks' defense has been amongst the league's worst through two weeks despite allowing just 43 points.

The WR13 by average PPR points, Garrett Wilson actually leads the league in “expected touchdowns.” Gobbling up air yards and real yards alike, Wilson has already drawn five targets in the end zone. In other words, it's difficult to claim his 8/102/2 Week 2 was a fluke. Wilson's concern is the impending return of Zach Wilson (knee), but Joe Flacco has already been declared the Week 3 starter vs. the Bengals. We have to be aggressive and rank Wilson as the WR2 he has produced as thus far. … Speaking of aggressive moves, what justification is there to rank Terry McLaurin ahead of Curtis Samuel right now? Samuel's 15 receptions are tied for fifth in football, while he has led the Commanders in target share each of the first two weeks. He has drawn eight more looks than McLaurin and doubled up Jahan Dotson. He is the exact sort of middle-of-the-field threat Carson Wentz has increasingly come to prefer. Passing far more than expected, the Commanders will probably soon make a concerted effort to get McLaurin going, but Samuel has to be considered the No. 1 receiver for the time being.

At long last, Rashod Bateman flashed his spiked week potential in Week 2. Bill Belichick remains a stiff test for this Ravens' passing game. … Brandin Cooks has 22 targets though two games, but what does that really mean in a passing attack going this poorly? Davis Mills' potential step forward does not appear to be materializing, to put it mildly. The existence of the “Jeff Driskel package” is an extremely poor sign for this offense. … My D.J. Moore concern is deepening. This staff doesn't seem to have what it takes to unlock his potential. Moore's usage admittedly remains elite. … I found myself totally embarrassed by my high-end WR2 ranking for JuJu Smith-Schuster in Week 2. It was a confirmation bias disaster after I spent the summer forecasting Smith-Schuster to easily lead the Chiefs' receiver corps in targets and then he came out and did so in Week 1. Although we can assume a nice Smith-Schuster floor, I was inferring far too much ceiling for a player who has not demonstrated spiked week potential in several years. … With Julio Jones (knee) seeming likely to join Mike Evans (suspension) and Chris Godwin (knee) on the shelf, Russell Gage is a usage-based WR3. … Treylon Burks is looking good in most advanced metrics.