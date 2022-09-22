Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB









Coming off an historic start, Lamar Jackson takes on the Patriots. Kirk Cousins looks to bounce back from Monday night's horror show, and Kyler Murray hopes to build off his strong finish to Week 2.

Week 3 Quarterbacks

QB Notes: For now, Josh Allen is unchallenged at the top. Buffalo's 52.5 over/under with the Dolphins is the highest of the week. … Coming off a QB5 finish in Week 1, Jalen Hurts graduated to QB3 for Week 2. So far, the best-case scenario is coming true, with Hurts throwing more while still maintaining his rushing floor. He has cleared 30 pass attempts in back-to-back games after being held below that number in seven of his final eight starts last season. The Commanders suddenly appear to present a shootout opportunity for rival signal callers. … It was a sleepier Week 2 for Patrick Mahomes vs. the Chargers' cranked-up defense. He will now be encountering a Colts unit that doesn't have much going for it at the moment. … Coming off the first-ever combined 300/3 passing and 100/1 rushing performance, Lamar Jackson has both the longest completion (79 yards) and longest rush (75) so far this season. Lamar's contract drive now runs into Bill Belichick, though L-Jax finished as the QB6 the last time he faced BB's defense in Week 10 2020.

Although he is clearly not 100 percent healthy, all signs point toward Justin Herbert (ribs) starting against the Jaguars. Even a compromised Herbert offers a higher floor than every quarterback behind him, with the spiked week potential to match. … Out of ideas after looking like the worst team in football for three halves, the Cardinals decided to let Kyler Murray clear out the paint and take over the game against the Raiders. “Hero ball” has a low success rate in the NFL, but it is undoubtedly the Cardinals' best approach right now as they search for answers on offense. Murray is also uniquely adept at it when he is 100 percent healthy. Of course, I would be remiss if I failed to mention that approach failed miserably against Week 3 opponent Los Angeles (Rams) in last year's Wild Card Round. … Kirk Cousins was shockingly bad in Week 2. If you showed the game to someone who had never watched football before, they may have reasonably inferred that Cousins was supposed to be throwing the ball to Darius Slay every play. Lesson learned for Kevin O'Connell, who found out the hard way you can never truly control the Cousinscoaster. Thankfully for all involved, the Lions — and their attendant 52.5 over/under — represent an immediate bounce-back opportunity.

Joe Burrow's 13 sacks through the first two games are the fifth most since 1970. Whatever the reasons, the remade offensive line has yet to have the expected effect. Enter the New York Jets, who have only three quarterback takedowns. There is no Micah Parsons or T.J. Watt walking through that door. This is a get-right spot. … Matthew Stafford's 18 interceptions over his past 11 starts have to have Sean McVay (again) questioning his passing-game commitment. The problem is he doesn't have the run-game personnel to adjust. The Cardinals' defense appeared better organized after it got healthier for Week 2, but this is still a plus spot for a quarterback who badly needs one. … “Thanks, I hate it” is a fair reaction to Carson Wentz in the top 10. It is also an inescapable conclusion after Wentz's QB3 and QB6 finishes to begin the year, as well as Patrick Kerrane charting Washington's five percent "pass rate over expected" as one of the league's highest. The Commanders think they have a weapon and are using it. I was expecting a higher total than 47.0 for Philly/Washington, but the scoring environment should still be top notch.

It only happened after the Dolphins fell into a 28-7 hole, but Tua Tagovailoa had one of the most productive quarterback starts in NFL history in Week 2. His 469 yards were tied for the 50th most in a single game, while his six-touchdown effort was just the 47th all time. He was tested and responded beyond any fantasy manager's wildest expectations. Now the Buffalo Bills present a test of a different magnitude. Jumping out to huge early leads and putting enemy signal callers behind the eight ball, Sean McDermott's defense is permitting just 5.6 yards per attempt and has a 1:5 TD:INT total against. It has nine sacks through two games. Strange as it may sound coming off 469/6, a QB1 day cannot be taken for granted for Tagovailoa, but the 52.5 total helps. Fantasy managers just have to hope the Dolphins don't resort to the time honored “keep away” methold teams so often employ vs. elite offenses. … “Aaron Rodgers, efficiency god” bubbled up a bit in Week 2, as he finished as the QB13 despite attempting only 25 passes as the Packers roasted the Bears with the run. He will figure this receiver situation out sooner rather than later, but the Bucs are a rough matchup.

Opposing Rodgers will be a nearly receiver-less Tom Brady. Missing Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and potentially Julio Jones, Brady is a “wait till next week against the Chiefs” QB2. … Coming off two genuinely bad performances, Russell Wilson has a foreboding Week 3 date with the 49ers. He could also be missing Jerry Jeudy (shoulder), who has a chance to play but has yet to resume practicing. Wilson is probably going to figure this out. Just don't bank on it for Week 3. … The QB9 by average points, Jared Goff deserves some streaming love against a Vikings defense coming off a Week 2 humbling at the hands of Jalen Hurts. Amon-Ra St. Brown has helped establish a floor Goff lacked for the first half of 2021. … The Panthers are allowing a microscopic 4.8 yards per attempt … after facing Jacoby Brissett and Daniel Jones. Jameis Winston will tell us what this team is really all about. … Marcus Mariota has demonstrated the increased dual-threat commitment we needed to take him seriously as a QB2. … Averaging 52 attempts, Joe Flacco has reached at least 44 each time out. There is little reason to expect the Jets' approach to change against the Bengals. … Sporting the same setup he had last year, Jimmy Garoppolo is not a particularly compelling QB2.

