Week 3 Fantasy Football Priority Pickups: Trying to overcome rash of NFL injuries

The NFL injury landscape was already pretty terrible entering Sunday's action. Today, it's a nightmare. No position was spared. It was among the worst weeks for injuries in recent memory. Week 2 almost certainly left a mark on your fantasy rosters.

We'll do our best to help repair your damaged squads. Each week throughout the regular season, we offer a group of priority pickups in advance of waiver deadlines. It's never been more necessary than it is right now. Every player listed below is available in a substantial majority of Yahoo leagues. Let's get to work...

Running backs who deserve our attention

We came into the season knowing that Austin Ekeler wouldn't have the Chargers' backfield entirely to himself, but few of us imagined there would be so many touches up for grabs. Joshua Kelley had a terrific NFL debut, receiving goal-line work in the opener (which he converted emphatically) and rushing for 60 yards on a dozen carries. He was even busier on Sunday in the overtime loss to KC, handling a team-high 25 touches and gaining 113 scrimmage yards. With a workload like that, he's an auto-add.

Kelley looked awfully comfortable as a receiving option, hauling in two balls for 49 yards, including this 35-yarder. He's actually seen one of the highest percentages of stacked boxes through two weeks (31.4% per Next Gen Stats), so it's not as if he's benefiting from friendly looks.

Ekeler isn't exactly starved for volume, having handled 20 touches in each of the Bolts' first two games. But Kelley is legit, and the team trusts him in goal-to-go situations. Justin Jackson may again enter this backfield mix when healthy, but Kelley is clearly running ahead of him. Next week's matchup is as good as it gets (Carolina), so add aggressively.

Recommended waiver offer, assuming $100 budget: $24

Darrell Henderson Jr., Los Angeles Rams (30%)

Yeah, OK: Another week, another Rams RB. It's possible you're just gonna wait for the Cam Akers takeover that was promised in the offseason. The only problems with that plan are A) Akers suffered a rib injury on Sunday, exiting the game, and B) Henderson was terrific in the win over Philly.

Henderson delivered 121 total yards on his 14 touches, plowing into the end zone for his team's final score...

Powering through for his first NFL touchdown!



Congratulations, @DarrellH8! 👏 pic.twitter.com/oOHykYpTau — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 20, 2020

The LA backfield is probably going to be a spin-the-wheel situation indefinitely, and next week's matchup isn't a layup (at Buffalo). You can't throw the entire acquisition budget at Henderson. But we also can't ignore him, not after a triple-digit yardage performance against a once-respectable Philly run defense.

Offer: $11

By now, you've surely seen Saquon Barkley suffered a season-ending knee injury on Sunday. Here's hoping for a smooth, full recovery for a brilliant player. In Barkley's absence, Lewis handled 14 touches and gained 56 yards, scoring New York's only touchdown on a 1-yard plunge. The Giants had no other active options behind Lewis, so his workload was guaranteed. He's the preferred pickup here, if for some reason you absolutely need to grab a back from this team.

There's obviously a possibility that New York will add a veteran free agent to this mix -- Devonta Freeman will pay a visit this week -- so we can't advise you to go all-in on Lewis. He averaged just 3.5 YPC in Tennessee over the past two seasons, you might recall. Think of him as a flex-possibility, but not an adequate replacement for Saquon. Wayne Gallman remains in the team picture, too, though he was inactive on Sunday.

Offer: $8

Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins (14%)

A few weeks ago, we were debating whether Matt Breida or Jordan Howard would be Miami's most productive back for fantasy purposes -- it may not have been a particularly spirited debate, but it was happening. Turns out the team has instead leaned on a player who was having great practices when the rest of us weren't watching. Gaskin led the Dolphins in rushing on Sunday, carrying seven times for 46 yards, plus he added six catches for another 36 yards. He's produced 148 scrimmage yards over two games, essentially filling the role most of us thought Breida would own. Gaskin was a massively productive four-year player in the Pac-12, but slipped to the seventh round of the 2019 draft. He's passed the eye-test thus far, carving out a flex-worthy role.