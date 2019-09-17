Week 3 fantasy football FLEX ranks: How long can Ekeler keep this up?

Everyone who drafted Austin Ekeler and everyone who drafted Melvin Gordon are sitting on extreme opposite sides of the fantasy spectrum. Last we heard of Gordon, reports said he would return to the team in 2019. Ekeler, on the other hand, has put a stranglehold on the starting job so far.

He’s scored four touchdowns already and has accumulated 287 total yards from scrimmage through two weeks. He’ll get the Houston Texans in Week 3:

