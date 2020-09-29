Week 3 Fantasy Football Bad Beats: Never celebrate early!

Did you suffer a crushing loss in Week 3, by way of a last-second defeat or a blowout?

Well, we here at Yahoo Fantasy are here for you, yet again, and always. We want to know all about it (so we can laugh at you) so we can help you get through it. Judge Andy Behrens can assist you through these troubled times, in Week 3 and every week of the 2020 fantasy football season.

Speaking of Week 3, there were a lot of reasons for some bad beats. To name a few: After being a hero in Week 2, Harrison Butker couldn’t buy a successful kick in Week 3 (luckily, Patrick Mahomes did most of the work for the Chiefs), Lamar Jackson’s end-of-game kneel down (while being down two touchdowns), and the aforementioned Patrick Mahomes obliterating fantasy deficits, no matter the gap in points.

But few bad beats are worse than the one suffered by a player named Matt, who lost by a point differential that could have been covered by the DK Metcalf touchdown that wasn’t ...

