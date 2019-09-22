Week 3 Fantasy Blog

Welcome to Week Three of the 2019 NFL season. The game of the day happens early when the Chiefs host the Ravens in a rainy Kansas City. Along with that marquee showdown of QBs Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, the other story of the weekend will be the many injured players who won't be on the field, including veteran QBs Ben Roethlisberger and Drew Brees. Also, with another vet QB Eli Manning benched, the Daniel Jones' ear begins for the Giants.

(2:29PM) INJURY- The good news came for the Colts and WR T.Y. Hilton scored another short touchdown. The bad news was Hilton limped to the locker room after suffering an apparent leg injury.

(2:26PM) TD- The Colts continue to trounce the Falcons as QB Jacoby Brissett found WR T.Y. Hilton for the four-yard score. Hilton has an 8/65/1 line already.

(2:24PM) INJURY- Falcons S Keanu Neal suffered an knee injury and needed to be carted off as he sobbed. Neal missed much of the 2018 season with an injury. To add insult to injury, Neal was penalized for throwing his helmet in frustration.

(2:18PM) TD- A Joe Flacco fumble gave the Packers the ball in the red zone and RB Aaron Jones scored from seven yards out, giving Green Bay a 17-10 lead. Jones has just 12 yards on six carries.

(2:13PM) TD- Rookie WR Mecole Hardman had a long touchdown reception taken away last week due to a penalty, but he just made up for it. He caught a deep pass from QB Patrick Mahomes and then put on the afterburners, rolling for an 83-yard touchdown and a 21-6 Chiefs lead.

(2:08PM) BIG PLAY- In the game for QB Josh Rosen, veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick found rookie WR Preston Williams for a 21-yard gain. Rosen then re-entered the game as Miami nears the red zone.

(2:04PM) INJURY- Dolphins QB Josh Rosen has left the field to be checked for a concussion. Veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is back under center for Miami.

(2:01PM) INJURY- After being labeled as OUT earlier, Broncos RB Royce Freeman (shoulder) returned to the game. He even scored a touchdown, though it was called back due to a phantom hold.

(2:00PM) TD- It was only a matter of time...After the Ravens went for another fourth-down attempt in Chiefs territory, QB Patrick Mahomes hit red-hot WR Demarcus Robinson for an 18-yard touchdown, giving KC a 14-6 lead.

(1:56PM) TD- Minnesota added another score and it came on another rushing touchdown. This one did not belong to RB Dalvin Cook or even rookie RB Alexander Mattison. Instead, it was WR Adam Thielen, scoring for the second time of the day, this time on a short run. Minnesota leads 21-0 over Oakland.

(1:54PM) INJURY- Broncos RB Royce Freeman suffered a shoulder injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game. We'll see lots of RB Phillip Lindsay moving forward.

(1:51PM) TD- There was some doubt about the status of veteran RB LeSean McCoy this week but he's off to a strong start for the Chiefs. McCoy has 19 total yards and scored to give his team a lead.

(1:47PM) TD- The Colts extended their lead as QB Jacoby Brissett capped off a 74-yard drive with an 18-yard pass to WR Zach Pascal.

(1:45PM) TD- As expected, the Patriots are running away from the bruised and battered Jets. New England scored two quick touchdowns, both coming on passes from QB Tom Brady. First, he found WR Phillip Dorsett for a 25-yarder and then connected with WR Julian Edelman from three yards out. The Pats lead 20-0.

(1:43PM) TD- The Vikings are cooking as RB Dalvin Cook scored from a yard away to give Minnesota a 14-0 lead. Cook has 53 total yards already, along with the score.

(1:41PM) TD- The Lions gave up on veteran RB C.J. Anderson last week and now we should see plenty of RB Kerryon Johnson as the bell cow back. He just found the paint, scoring from one yard away and giving him 21 yards on seven carries.

(1:38PM) TD- The Broncos put together a long drive and ended it with RB Phillip Lindsay scampering in for a three-yard score. Lindsay had runs of eight and nine yards, keying the extended drive.

(1:36PM) TD- The Bills are on the board as QB Josh Allen hit rookie TE Dawson Knox for a one-yard score. The Bills went for two after a penalty, giving them an eight-point lead.

(1:31PM) TD- The Cowboys finished off a long drive with a short pass from QB Dak Prescott to WR Amari Cooper. Cooper already has three receptions for 47 yards and the score.

(1:30PM) INJURY- Falcons RB Ito Smith is on the sidelines and being evaluated for a concussion.

(1:26PM) TD- The Ravens know they have to take chances to steal a win in Kansas City. First, Baltimore went for it on fourth down, which was converted by QB Lamar Jackson. RB Mark Ingram finished off the drive with the easy score. The Ravens then went for a two-point conversion but were denied.

(1:25PM) BIG PLAY- After the earlier touchdown, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been even more involved. He has three catches for 76 yards and a touchdown, giving him a new career-best 16.6 fantasy points.

(1:21PM) TD- And the Eagles quickly answered right back. The Eagles got great field position and QB Carson Wentz scrambled for 19 yards before RB Jordan Howard walked it into the end zone. The Eagles lead 10-7.

(1:15PM) TD- Patriots RB Sony Michel is turning into a player who must score a touchdown to really help fantasy players since he is not involved in the passing game. He delivered early, running it in from five yards out to give New England a 7-0 lead. RB James White is inactive today as his wife is expected to give birth to their child today.

(1:13PM) TD- After the Eagles took the early three-point lead, Detroit wasted no time taking a lead of their own. Jamal Agnew took the kickoff 101 yards for the return touchdown and a 7-3 lead over Philly.

(1:11PM) TD- The Vikings passing offense has been pathetic through two weeks but is off to a nice start today. QB Kirk Cousins found WR Adam Thielen, who walked into the end zone for a 35-yard score.

(1:09PM) BIG PLAY- The Eagles are playing without WRs DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery today, so QB Carson Wentz will need to get creative. He did that by finding a wide-open RB Miles Sanders on the sideline for a 40-yard gain. The Eagles had to settle for a field goal on that opening drive.

(1:07PM) TD- the first score of the day comes on a free play for Green Bay after Denver jumped offsides. QB Aaron Rodgers aired it out and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling grabbed it in the end zone for a 40-yard score.

(1:05PM) BIG PLAY- Eli Manning is not the only veteran who was benched this week. Miami sent QB Ryan Fitzpatrick to the pine in favor of former Cardinals QB Josh Rosen. On the Dolphins first possession, Rosen found WR DeVante Parker for a deep for a 40-yard gain as Parker made a nifty one-handed grab.