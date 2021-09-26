Week 3 Fantasy Blog









It’s Week 3 and we are loaded with stellar matchups this Sunday. Can’t watch the games? We have you covered with all of the action from around league during 1:00 and 4:00 pm ET slate of games.

INACTIVES

Dalvin Cook (doubtful)

Darrell Henderson (doubtful)

Diontae Johnson

Antonio Brown

Tee Higgins

Wayne Gallman

Russell Gage

Andy Dalton

Anthony Firkser

Marlon Mack

Tua Tagovailoa

Jarvis Landry

1:00 pm ET

Washington - Bills

Bears - Browns

Ravens - Lions

Colts - Titans

Chargers - Chiefs

Saints - Patriots

Falcons - Giants

Bengals - Steelers

Cardinals - Jaguars

(1:40) Lamar Jackson made a big play on a 31-yard scramble against Detroit.

Justin Herbert connected with Keenan Allen on a 4-yard pass to score against the Chiefs. They lead 7-0.

(1:33) Ugh, Lions. They were going for it on fourth down with a yard, but a false start pushed them back five yards. HC Dan Campbell keeps his offense on the field, but the Ravens’ defense was falling for it. Looks like they will punt after all.

Tyler Boyd scored for the Bengals on a 17-yard pass from Joe Burrow. They lead the Steelers 7-0.

Ryan Tannehill was picked off by Darius Leonard and the Colts are back on offense. Meanwhile, A.J. Brown is now questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

Bills caught a break with a big turnover on TE Logan Thomas to get the ball back

(1:28) Oh no, looks there may be some more drama in KC. Tyreek Hill caught a pass from Mahomes, but the defense stripped him. Ruling on the field is a completion, fumble, with the Chargers recovering. That is the second turnover of the game for the Chiefs.

(1:16) Bears kick a field goal to put three on the Browns and Giants do the same after being unable to convert in the red zone.

Derrick Henry (shocking) bulldozes his way to five-yard line, but it’s WR Chester Rogers, not A.J. Brown or Julio Jones, with the receiving touchdown for the Titans. Rogers is becoming annoying for fantasy managers.

Kyler Murray opens up scoring against the Jaguars with a rushing touchdown and Alvin Kamara gets the scoring rolling for the Saints against the Patriots.

What just happened in Detroit? D’Andre Swift tried to pass the ball back to Goff but it ended up being a turnover. No, never mind, Detroit still has the ball but Goff was promptly sacked.

(1:13) Wow! Diving interception by the Chargers after Mahomes’ pass bounced off the hands of Marcus Kemp.

(1:09) Josh Allen and the Bills kick off the day with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders against Washington.

Ouch, Baker Mayfield just took a big sack after missing a few throws to wide open receivers.