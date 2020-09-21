Week 3 Early Line Movement

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars
This line initially was set at the Jaguars pick-em at home with a total at 45. When the line initially reopened, the Jaguars were favored by 1.5 points. It has since been bet up as high as 3 points. Meanwhile, the total which was reopened as low as 44 was bet last night back to 45, and this morning took strong money to the over. The total now sits at 47.5 at most spots, with 48 available at some locations.
Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo Bills
This game initially was set at the Bills -3 with a 45 point total. That total was bet toward the over last night, and early Monday morning action drove the total up to 47.5. Early money has shown on the Rams +3, dropping the line down to 2.5.
Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers
Before kickoff of last week’s games, this line was Pittsburgh -6. But it’s taken steady money toward the Texans ever since, dipping all the way to Houston +3.5 right now. The total opened at 45 and is still at that number.
San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants
Prior to kickoff on Sunday, this line was the 49ers -6.5. But with Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury, it reopened down at 4. Since then, Kyle Shanahan has given hints that Garoppolo may be able to play, and it has risen as high as 49ers -4.5. The total shifted downward from 41.5 to 41.
Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings
This line has seen strong movement away from the hapless Vikings. Prior to their demolition at the hands of the Colts on Sunday, this game was a pick-em. But when this line reopened, the Titans were laying 2.5 points in Minnesota. That line is holding firm. The total has shifted up from 45.5 to 47.5
Washington Football Team at Cleveland Browns
Prior to Sunday’s blowout, Washington was catching 5.5 points in Cleveland. Now the Browns are laying a full touchdown at home vs Washington after reopening at 6.5 points. The total has dipped by a 1/2 point from 44.5 down to 44.
Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles
Despite the Eagles loss at home to the Rams, this line is getting bet towards the Eagles. It was -6 prior to kickoff and was reopened at -5.5. But the market didn’t like that low of a number, and this game has been bet up to the Eagles -6.5. The total opened at 46 and now sits at 46.5.
Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons
While the Falcons lost to the Cowboys and the Bears beat the Giants, this line has been bet toward the Falcons. It sat at Atlanta -3 prior to kickoff and immediately upon reopen, but now sits at Atlanta -3.5. The total has remained unchanged at 47.5.
New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts
A big mover this week has been the Colts. This line was Colts -7 before Sunday’s kickoff. With the Colts blowing out the Vikings and the Jets losing badly to the 49ers, the line reopened at Colts -9. It has since been bet up through the 10 and sits at 10.5. And it isn’t done moving up yet. The total has been bet down slightly from 44 to 43.5.
Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers
This game is circled due to Tyrod Taylor’s injury, which means reduced limits due to uncertainty. The Chargers were favored by 6 points prior to Sunday’s kickoff, but a strong performance against the Chiefs has pushed the line to the Chargers -7.5. However, that line didn’t last long and the market now sits at Chargers -7. The total remains unchanged at 44.
Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals
The Lions were demolished and yet bettors are still backing them. This line sat at Arizona -3.5 prior to Sunday’s games. Arizona won, the Lions lost. The market reopened at the Cardinals -5.5. Early money pushed it as high as -6.5. At that point, some bettors bought the Lions to 7 and dropped this number back to 6 and then 5.5 points. The total opened at 53 and has been bet up to 54.5.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Denver Broncos
Tampa Bay was laying -3.5 to Denver before Sunday’s action. Tampa Bay won and the Broncos lost, and in addition, they lost QB Drew Lock. When this game reopened, the Bucs were laying -5.5 and currently are laying 6 points. The total remains unchanged at 43.5 points.
Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks
Prior to Sunday’s game, Seattle was laying 3.5 points. After Dallas almost lost to the Falcons, the line reopened briefly at Seattle -4.5. Seattle is still laying 4.5 points at home, with a few 5s showing on the screen. This total opened at a sky high 55.5 points and remains at that number.
Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens
Prior to kickoff yesterday, the Ravens were laying 2.5 points. The market re-opened at Ravens -3, and has since moved to Ravens -3.5 at many spots. While this is just a 1 point line move, shifting through the 3 is a huge move. The total opened at 52 and has been bet up to 53.