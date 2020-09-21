Week 3 Early Line Movement

This line initially was set at the Jaguars pick-em at home with a total at 45. When the line initially reopened, the Jaguars were favored by 1.5 points. It has since been bet up as high as 3 points. Meanwhile, the total which was reopened as low as 44 was bet last night back to 45, and this morning took strong money to the over. The total now sits at 47.5 at most spots, with 48 available at some locations.

This game initially was set at the Bills -3 with a 45 point total. That total was bet toward the over last night, and early Monday morning action drove the total up to 47.5. Early money has shown on the Rams +3, dropping the line down to 2.5.

Before kickoff of last week’s games, this line was Pittsburgh -6. But it’s taken steady money toward the Texans ever since, dipping all the way to Houston +3.5 right now. The total opened at 45 and is still at that number.

Prior to kickoff on Sunday, this line was the 49ers -6.5. But with Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury, it reopened down at 4. Since then, Kyle Shanahan has given hints that Garoppolo may be able to play, and it has risen as high as 49ers -4.5. The total shifted downward from 41.5 to 41.

This line has seen strong movement away from the hapless Vikings. Prior to their demolition at the hands of the Colts on Sunday, this game was a pick-em. But when this line reopened, the Titans were laying 2.5 points in Minnesota. That line is holding firm. The total has shifted up from 45.5 to 47.5

Prior to Sunday’s blowout, Washington was catching 5.5 points in Cleveland. Now the Browns are laying a full touchdown at home vs Washington after reopening at 6.5 points. The total has dipped by a 1/2 point from 44.5 down to 44.

Despite the Eagles loss at home to the Rams, this line is getting bet towards the Eagles. It was -6 prior to kickoff and was reopened at -5.5. But the market didn’t like that low of a number, and this game has been bet up to the Eagles -6.5. The total opened at 46 and now sits at 46.5.

While the Falcons lost to the Cowboys and the Bears beat the Giants, this line has been bet toward the Falcons. It sat at Atlanta -3 prior to kickoff and immediately upon reopen, but now sits at Atlanta -3.5. The total has remained unchanged at 47.5.

A big mover this week has been the Colts. This line was Colts -7 before Sunday’s kickoff. With the Colts blowing out the Vikings and the Jets losing badly to the 49ers, the line reopened at Colts -9. It has since been bet up through the 10 and sits at 10.5. And it isn’t done moving up yet. The total has been bet down slightly from 44 to 43.5.

This game is circled due to Tyrod Taylor’s injury, which means reduced limits due to uncertainty. The Chargers were favored by 6 points prior to Sunday’s kickoff, but a strong performance against the Chiefs has pushed the line to the Chargers -7.5. However, that line didn’t last long and the market now sits at Chargers -7. The total remains unchanged at 44.

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals

The Lions were demolished and yet bettors are still backing them. This line sat at Arizona -3.5 prior to Sunday’s games. Arizona won, the Lions lost. The market reopened at the Cardinals -5.5. Early money pushed it as high as -6.5. At that point, some bettors bought the Lions to 7 and dropped this number back to 6 and then 5.5 points. The total opened at 53 and has been bet up to 54.5.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Denver Broncos

Tampa Bay was laying -3.5 to Denver before Sunday’s action. Tampa Bay won and the Broncos lost, and in addition, they lost QB Drew Lock. When this game reopened, the Bucs were laying -5.5 and currently are laying 6 points. The total remains unchanged at 43.5 points.

