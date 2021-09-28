Our Week 3 Eagles grades by position after ugly loss to Cowboys on MNF

Week 3 Eagles grades by position after ugly loss Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

ARLINGTON, Texas — That wasn’t pretty.

The Eagles were bullied by the division rival Cowboys in a 41-21 loss on Monday Night Football in front of a national TV audience.

The grades reflect the 20-point loss:

Quarterback

Jalen Hurts: 25/39, 326 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INT; 9 rushing attempts, 35 yards

This was not a good game from the Eagles’ second-year quarterback. He made poor throws, poor decisions and was out of whack from the very beginning of the game. He threw his first two interceptions of the season in this game and showed the inaccuracy that worries the Eagles. He was just off all night. He also began to leave the pocket way too early, trying to force something to happen. His play caller didn’t do him any favors in this game but Hurts needs to be better.

Grade: D

Running back

Miles Sanders: 2 carries, 27 yards; 3 catches, 28 yards

The Eagles got down early and Nick Sirianni just gave up on the run too early. Sanders had a big run in the first half and not much else. The backs weren’t utilized at all in this game. Hard to truly fault them and really hard to know how to grade them.

Grade: Incomplete

Tight end

Zach Ertz: 4 catches, 53 yards, 1 TD

Goedert ended up having a couple big catches, which was really the only offense the Eagles had for a lot of that game. He finished with 2 for 66. Ertz had a ball pop off his hands that nearly led to a pick-6, but he ended up with some decent production. His best in a while.

Grade: B-

Wide receiver

Quez Watkins: 2 catches, 46 yards

Watkins had a really nice 41-yard reception through a DPI but that was one highlight for the receivers with not many others. Jalen Reagor ended up with 5/53 but wasn’t much of a factor. DeVonta Smith had just 3/28 on 6 targets and couldn’t haul in a non-perfect pass from Hurts; he had a chance to make a big play and didn’t.

Grade: D

Offensive line

Hurts was sacked twice but felt the pressure from the offense line, which was down three starters by the end of the game after Isaac Seumalo was carted off the field. Upon first watch, backup left tackle Andre Dillard wasn’t the biggest problem. But rookie Landon Dickerson, starting at right guard, didn’t have a memorable first NFL start.

Grade: D

Defensive line

Javon Hargrave: 6 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 QB hits, 1 FF

Hargrave continues to be the Eagles’ best player and his forced fumble led directly to a touchdown for the Eagles. There were also a few other good moments for the pass rush. But the Eagles were gashed in the run game and they clearly missed Brandon Graham’s run-stuffing ability. The linebackers were awful in this game but the DL needs to make life easier on them.

Grade: D+

Linebacker

Alex Singleton: 10 tackles

The difference between the Cowboys’ linebackers and the Eagles’ linebackers was shocking. To see guys like Micah Parsons and Jaylon Smith running around the field and then to watch the Eagles' linebacking corps ... it was very different.

Grade: F

Secondary

Avonte Maddox: 1/2 sack, 4 tackles, 1 PBU

Dad Prescott is really good but he carved up the Eagles for three touchdowns in this game. The only reason the Eagles’ secondary avoided an F was because they didn’t allow a ton of big plays aside from that 44-yarder to CeeDee Lamb. Still, not an inspiring performance.

Grade: D-

Special teams

Arryn Siposs: 6 punts, 43.0 average, 40.8 net, 2 inside 20

The Eagles certainly kept their punter busy in this one. Siposs downed two inside the 20, including a beautiful one that put the Cowboys on their own 6-yard line and another that was downed at their 11. But Jalen Reagor returned three punts for -2 yards. He needs to start going a little more north-south.

Grade: C

Coaching

Eagles record: 1-2

The Eagles have a young and inexperienced coaching staff and it showed on Monday night. Nick Sirianni, Jonathan Gannon and company were throughout out-coached by the Cowboys on national television. Sirianni had no feel for his offense and abandoned the run, Gannon was slow to adjust and didn’t have answers. The Eagles also lead the league in penalties after 13 more on Monday night. For a staff that says it preaches discipline, that isn’t getting it done.

Grade: F

