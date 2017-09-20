Week 3 DraftKings Strategy: Best lineup stacks for NFL DFS tournaments, cash games

Last week we nailed a few stacks in Tom Brady/Rob Gronkowski, Buck Allen/Ravens defense, and Philip Rivers/Keenan Allen. We also whiffed on a few like Matt Ryan/Julio Jones in cash and the tournament stack of Blake Bortles/Allen Hurns, although Hurns still returned value. In Week 3 we have another excellent NFL DFS hammer game spot with the Raiders and Redskins playing on Sunday night. As of now this game has the highest Vegas total of the week and both teams look to have below-average defenses. Don’t overthink your strategy -- you want to load up on this spot in your daily fantasy football tournaments!

Another game that we’ll also want to load up on is the Bengals-Packers. The Packers wide receiver group is banged up right now, but that may open up some excellent value if either of Jordy Nelson or Randall Cobb is ruled out. Also, don’t sleep on a Bengals stack. I know that they have been absolutely terrible over the first few weeks, but Andy Dalton has shown to be a capable quarterback over the course of his career and Green Bay’s secondary remains among the worst in the league.

Week 3 NFL DFS Strategy: Best cash game stacks for DraftKings contests

QB Derek Carr and WR Michael Crabtree, Raiders @ Redskins

This duo went absolutely bananas last week against the Jets with three touchdowns, and they draw another great matchup this week against the Redskins. It will be interesting to see what the Redskins decide to do with Josh Norman. If news comes out that he is shadowing Amari Cooper, then that makes me like this stack even more, but if they decide to leave him on one side of the field then it may be worth a look to pivot this stack on to Carr/Cooper. Regardless, the Raiders have a projected Vegas team total of 28.5 and this stack makes for one of the safest on the slate.

QB Aaron Rodgers and RB Ty Montgomery, Packers vs. Bengals

The Packers at home are a money machine for DFS and are a team you should target each and every time they play in Lambeau. Green Bay's WR group is banged up right now, and if Jordy Nelson (quad) and/or Randall Cobb (shoulder) miss this game or are limited, it makes a ton of sense to load up on Montgomery. He is already a workhorse back and is one of the few backs in the league that is completely game-flow independent. I expect Montgomery to be heavily involved in the passing game regardless of the Packer’s WR situation. A lot of the DFS community is still wary of using QB/RB stacks, but I’ve found that they can give you great leverage in games that have high projected Vegas totals, as they allow you to capture all of the touchdowns that a team may score in a shootout (probably just jinxed this and we’ll see an Aaron Ripkowski vulture TD).

