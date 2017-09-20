Week 3 DraftKings Strategy: Best lineup stacks for NFL DFS tournaments, cash games

Last week we nailed a few stacks in Tom Brady/Rob Gronkowski, Buck Allen/Ravens defense, and Philip Rivers/Keenan Allen. We also whiffed on a few like Matt Ryan/Julio Jones in cash and the tournament stack of Blake Bortles/Allen Hurns, although Hurns still returned value. In Week 3 we have another excellent NFL DFS hammer game spot with the Raiders and Redskins playing on Sunday night. As of now this game has the highest Vegas total of the week and both teams look to have below-average defenses. Don’t overthink your strategy -- you want to load up on this spot in your daily fantasy football tournaments!
Another game that we’ll also want to load up on is the Bengals-Packers. The Packers wide receiver group is banged up right now, but that may open up some excellent value if either of Jordy Nelson or Randall Cobb is ruled out. Also, don’t sleep on a Bengals stack. I know that they have been absolutely terrible over the first few weeks, but Andy Dalton has shown to be a capable quarterback over the course of his career and Green Bay’s secondary remains among the worst in the league.
Week 3 NFL DFS Strategy: Best cash game stacks for DraftKings contests
QB Derek Carr and WR Michael Crabtree, Raiders @ Redskins
This duo went absolutely bananas last week against the Jets with three touchdowns, and they draw another great matchup this week against the Redskins. It will be interesting to see what the Redskins decide to do with Josh Norman. If news comes out that he is shadowing Amari Cooper, then that makes me like this stack even more, but if they decide to leave him on one side of the field then it may be worth a look to pivot this stack on to Carr/Cooper. Regardless, the Raiders have a projected Vegas team total of 28.5 and this stack makes for one of the safest on the slate.
QB Aaron Rodgers and RB Ty Montgomery, Packers vs. Bengals
The Packers at home are a money machine for DFS and are a team you should target each and every time they play in Lambeau. Green Bay's WR group is banged up right now, and if Jordy Nelson (quad) and/or Randall Cobb (shoulder) miss this game or are limited, it makes a ton of sense to load up on Montgomery. He is already a workhorse back and is one of the few backs in the league that is completely game-flow independent. I expect Montgomery to be heavily involved in the passing game regardless of the Packer’s WR situation. A lot of the DFS community is still wary of using QB/RB stacks, but I’ve found that they can give you great leverage in games that have high projected Vegas totals, as they allow you to capture all of the touchdowns that a team may score in a shootout (probably just jinxed this and we’ll see an Aaron Ripkowski vulture TD).
RB C.J. Anderson and Broncos D/ST, Broncos @ Bills
Anderson has started the season on a tear, and his price is still low enough to be considered a value. The Buffalo run defense has looked respectable so far this season, but it’s important to note that they’ve played the inept Jets and the Panthers, whose offense has looked very out of sync thus far. The Bills were ranked 30th in team rush DVOA last season per Fantasy Outsiders, and I really don’t see them improving much upon that as the season rolls on based on the personnel that they have on the roster. The Broncos are three-point road favorites, so the game script is perfect for them to feed CJA deep into the game and for the Bills to be put in late-game passing situations, on which the Broncos defense should feast.
Week 3 Daily Fantasy Football Strategy: Best stacks for DraftKings tournaments
QB Kirk Cousins and TE Jordan Reed, Redskins vs. Raiders .
As I mentioned, I really want to load up on the Raiders-Redskins game, and while I like the Raiders side of the ball in cash games, I think the Redskins have a higher ceiling and at a lower ownership in tournaments. The fantasy community has seemingly forgotten that the Raiders secondary is awful and is really the one area of their team that is a major liability. They’ve been especially vulnerable against the tight end position over the past year or two, and Reed remains one of the highest upside tight ends in the business. Their combined price of $11,500 legitimately puts 5x upside into play and still allows you to fit in a stud WR and RB into your lineup. Keep an eye on Reed’s health status leading up into the week, as he is questionable with a chest injury, but I expect that he’ll suit up.
QB Andy Dalton and WR A.J. Green, Bengals @ Packers.
I know, I know -- the Bengals have looked terrible over the first two weeks, but they faced a Ravens defense that looks to be a top-five unit and a Texans defense that is no slouch either. I like the Bengals passing attack to bounce back in a great spot here against the Packers. After complaining about his role in the offense, I would be shocked if AJ doesn’t get peppered with double-digit targets. This just screams "Green explosion", as there is no one on the Packers who can cover him. Dalton is only $5,100, so achieving 3x-4x his salary against one of the worst secondary’s in the league is more than feasible.
QB Cam Newton, RB Christian McCaffery, and WR Kelvin Benjamin, Panthers vs. Saints
I’ll be looking to full stack against the Saints all season, and I’ll stick with it again this week regardless of the Panthers offensive struggles thus far. Newton has looked lost passing from the pocket so far this year and is now missing his favorite target in tight end Greg Olsen. However, I think Olsen’s absence opens up further opportunities for McCaffery and Benjamin to see their target shares increase, and because the Panthers have struggled to run the ball against two of the worst rush defenses from last year (49ers and Bills), we may see them opt to air it out against the porous Saints defense. I also am not a believer in the Panthers defense being completely reborn after struggling in 2016, so the Saints should be able to keep this game competitive and prevent a scenario where Jonathan Stewart is pounding it up the middle for three yards over and over again during the second half.
