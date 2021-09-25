  • Oops!
Week 3 DFS Preview: Bounce-back week for WR2s?

Matt Harmon
·1 min read
Matt Harmon is joined by TJ Hernandez of 4for4 to talk about some value DFS picks heading into Week 3 action. Who can you stack with Kyler Murray to take advantage of that juicy matchup against the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars? Is Justin Fields worth a roster spot in his first NFL start? Have WRs like Cooper Kupp and Adam Thielen been overpriced when the likes of Robert Woods and Justin Jefferson provide better value?

Matt & TJ answer those questions and more on this Saturday bonus podcast.

Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Follow Andy @AndyBehrens

Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

