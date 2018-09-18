Week 3 Fantasy Defense Rankings: The Bears are for real

The addition of Khalil Mack has made the Bears defense a hot fantasy commodity. (Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears franchise has fielded some impressive defenses in the past, and if the first two weeks of this season are any indication, they might have something special brewing on that side of the ball once again.

Sporting a crew of young, athletic linebackers and a vicious pass rush led by Khalil Mack, the Bears held Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in check for a half in Week 1. They proceeded to follow up that performance by holding the Seattle Seahawks to three points until the fourth quarter in Week 2.

In Week 3, the Bears will get to feast on Sam Bradford and the Arizona Cardinals, who have looked lost on offense this season. The Bears DST gets a well-deserved boost in this week’s rankings.

2018 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings

