Week 3: Deep Sleepers and DFS Bargains

It’s time for a TGIF edition of Deep Sleepers and DFS Bargains. Last week was rough, as two of my picks made their way onto the injury report and everyone else did a whole lot of nothing. On the bright side, Paul Richardson and Coby Fleener continued to find the end zone and Darren Sproles returned to fantasy relevance. Let’s try to bounce back in Week 3.

To review… all of these players are owned in less than sixty percent of Yahoo leagues (at time of writing) and/or are a significant value in our daily game. They’re not the obvious picks, and they’re not without their risks, but that’s why they’re so cheap and available! I’d never advocate taking all of these guys, but rather utilizing them if a manager were in a pinch at a position or aiming to build a “stars and scrubs” sort of DFS lineup.

Jay Cutler, QB, Miami Dolphins ($31)

Whether it was the brief hiatus or reuniting with Adam Gase, Jay Cutler looked rejuvenated this past Sunday. Executing mistake-free ball, the Bears’ former gunslinger suppressed his urge to play sandlot and accurately checked down to Jarvis Landry for much of the first half. He decanted further as the third and forth periods wore on, logging a total of eight deep ball attempts and demonstrating this offense’s exciting potential… which figures to be unleashed in Week 3.

Facing a Jets defense that gifted Tyrod Taylor and Derek Carr top-five fantasy finishes over the past two weeks, Cutty is in the QB1 conversation. The offense could, of course, lean on the run as the Dolphins are expected to take an early lead, but given Jay Ajayi’s sore knee it seems less likely. Maybe we see some Damien Williams/Kenyan Drake in this one, but the passing game should be on point. The Jets defense has given up the second most TDs via the air (5) and an average of nearly 250 passing yards per game, making Cutler a better option than more widely owned commodities like Russell Wilson, Marcus Mariota, or Carson Wentz.

Giovanni Bernard, RB, Cincinnati Bengals ($11) (20% owned)

Desperate times call for desperate measures. Two weeks into the season, Ken Zampese was shown the door and Bill Lazor was promoted. A Chip Kelly disciple, the former quarterbacks coach doesn’t appear married to any specific offensive style, but seems to favor an up-tempo approach paired with a power-running element. Since accepting the new position, he’s talked about working within the current offensive framework and aiming to get Dalton and Cincy’s cadre of running backs into a “rhythm.”

Given that there are three RBs in this backfield, it’s hard to tell which rusher – the vet or the rookie – will get first crack at the carries. Bernard, however, is the outlier, possessing a different skill set. He has the potential to carve out a significant role in what is likely to be a quick-hitting approach. Matching-up against the Packers’ potent offense, the Bengals are sure to be chasing points.

With Tyler Eifert expected to sit, Bernard should see an uptick in looks. Already out-snapping his backfield mates by a 22 percent margin and with three red zone opportunities on the season, Bernard is flex-worthy play in PPR formats. Facing the Mike Daniels-less Packers – who gave up a score via the air to Tevin Coleman last Sunday – he’s a contrarian bargain at just $11 in DFS.

Jaron Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals ($10)

Yeah, yeah, yeah… J.J. Nelson is everyone’s favorite “sleeper” this week. (Props, by the way, to my colleague Brad Evans for predicting Nelson’s Week 2 TD during Fantasy Football Live. Way to be ahead of the curve!) And I get it. He’s scored in back-to-back efforts, ripping the Colts for 120 yards last Sunday. But in the stead of John Brown (quad) it was Jaron Brown that led the team in looks, racking up a whopping 11 targets. He was also second in catches (4) and yards (73), which earned him a top-thirty fantasy finish among WRs.

While Orlando Scandrick is likely to return this week for Dallas, Nolan Carroll (concussion) and Chidobe Awuzie (hamtring) are doubtful for Monday night. That leaves Nelson and Brown with oodles of upside, especially since both WRs saw the same number of red zone opportunities last week. Nelson is the obvious choice, but Brown is the contrarian play.

