Week 3 college football winners and losers: Georgia shows grit, Alabama is listless

The impossible can happen on any college football Saturday, even one without any matchups of teams in the US LBM Coaches Poll and as many games between Power Five and Championship Subdivision opponents as there were non-conference games between two teams from the Power Five.

There was even a window of time when the impossible seemed, well, possible: South Carolina led No. 1 Georgia 14-3 at halftime and had the two-time defending national champions on the ropes.

What Kirby Smart told the Bulldogs in the locker room is between Smart and the Bulldogs, though the language probably veered into the TV-MA territory. The message was delivered, and it was received. Georgia held the Gamecocks scoreless in the second half and won 24-14 behind 269 yards on 7.7 yards per throw from Carson Beck and 118 rushing yards from Daijun Edwards.

The Bulldogs will have games like this — even last year's juggernaut had to overcome a pair of double-digit deficits, including in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Ohio State. And after easing into the season against Tennessee-Martin and Ball State, Georgia had to combat a different level of talent and athleticism, and needed two quarters to get back up to speed.

Crisis averted. Winning streak intact. The Bulldogs will stay atop the Top 25 and continue a march toward college football immortality in an effort to become the first program to threepeat in the modern era.

The Bulldogs top this week's list of winners. Another SEC powerhouse wasn't so lucky.

Here's the best and worst from Saturday:

Winners

LSU

Two weeks after losing handily to No. 3 Florida State in the season opener, No. 14 LSU provided an impressive response with a dominant 41-14 win against Mississippi State. Jayden Daniels completed 30 of 34 attempts for 361 yards and four total touchdowns, with most of the damage going to wide receiver Malik Nabers, who erupted for 13 catches for 239 yards and both scores. Defensively, the Tigers limited Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers to just 11 completions in 28 attempts for 103 yards and gave up just 94 rushing yards, 52 yards coming on one play. This was the sort of well-rounded performance that speaks to the Tigers' ability to repeat atop the SEC West and contend for the playoff.

Missouri

An unbelievable, make-your-blood-boil delay of game penalty with seconds left seemed to doom Missouri's chances of beating No. 15 Kansas State in regulation and, should the Tigers lost in extra frames, might've placed coach Eli Drinkwitz under an white-hot spotlight even before the start of SEC play. But the kicker saved the day: Harrison Mevis — the 245-pound senior known as the "Thicker Kicker" — drilled an SEC-record 61-yard field goal with room to spare to lift Missouri to the 30-27 win. Just like Drinkwitz drew it up, right? The win moves Missouri to 3-0 with Memphis and Vanderbilt next on the schedule, leaving the Tigers in range of a spot in the Top 25 before hosting LSU on Oct. 7.

Ohio State

The offense has stirred to life. No. 4 Ohio State scored 35 points in the second quarter and beat Western Kentucky 63-10, racking up 562 yards of offense with 9.4 yards per play against one of the better teams in the Group of Five. After a few sluggish weeks to start the season amid the loss of star quarterback C.J. Stroud, the Buckeyes seem poised to again rank among the best in the Big Ten and Power Five behind All-America wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Stroud's replacement, Kyle McCord. Harrison finished with 126 receiving yards, including a 75-yard score, and McCord completed 82.6% of his passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns.

Brian Ferentz

We've covered the metrics placed on Iowa's embattled offensive coordinator a few times already this season, but a quick refresher: For Ferentz to get back on his previous two-year rolling contract, the Hawkeyes must win at least seven games and average at least 25 points per game, or a total of 350 points over the course of a 13-game season. After scoring 44 points through two games, both wins, Iowa tacked on a meaningless score with 33 seconds left to beat Western Michigan 41-10, the program's highest point total since dropping 51 points on Maryland in 2021. This leaves the Hawkeyes at 85 points on the year, or 28.3 points per game, and things are looking up for Ferentz.

Losers

Alabama

Take away the helmet. Ignore the scowling Nick Saban on the sideline, if you can. Forget about the national championships, the history, the reputation, the legacy of success. If this wasn't Alabama — let's say it was Auburn instead — would this team be sniffing next week's Top 25? One week after losing at home to No. 4 Texas, the Crimson Tide were drawn into a dogfight against South Florida and barely escaped with a 17-3 win that raises another series of difficult questions about the state of the offense under new coordinator Tommy Rees and what Saban plans to do at quarterback. He replaced Jalen Milroe with Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner only to see Buchner struggle, completing just 5 of 14 attempts for 34 yards, before turning things over to redshirt freshman Ty Simpson, who hit on 5 of 9 throws for 73 yards and might be the starter moving forward.

While Alabama was able to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time in 189 games, this does not resemble a team capable of winning the SEC West, let alone getting back to the playoff and winning the national championship. Through three games, this is Saban's weakest and most flawed team since his debut season in 2007.

Iowa State

A dreadful run-up to the regular season that saw the program and broader athletics department embroiled in a gambling scandal has bled into a miserable start for Iowa State, which is now 1-2 after managing just 271 yards of offense and a single score in a 10-7 loss at Ohio. The Cyclones have dropped 14 of 21 games and are again one of the worst teams in the Big 12 after finishing last in the conference a year ago. Once one of the hottest names in coaching, connected at times to openings at Michigan and elsewhere, Matt Campbell's reputation has taken a tremendous hit since the start of last season.

Virginia Tech

These are dark days in Blacksburg. Virginia Tech is now 1-2 after giving up 256 rushing yards on 7.5 yards per carry and losing 35-16 to Rutgers, dropping second-year coach Brent Pry to 1-9 in games against Power Five competition. The Hokies do nothing well, including such basics as block, tackle, run or pass, and seem destined to spend this year near the bottom of the ACC. Again.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football Week 3 winners, losers: Georgia avoids upset bid