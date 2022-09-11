Week 3 College Football Rankings: Why Isn’t Air Force Ranked?

Again, no teams are ranked

Tough week for the Mountain West

The second week of Mountain West football was not great and it showed in the polls with no team being ranked. The closest team coming into this week was Fresno State.

They were hosting an Oregon State team that we warned people about being sneaky good, yet they are still not ranked after topping Fresno State on the road with a gutsy going for the win on the road and not going for overtime.

Air Force is the other Mountain West team that should be ranked but they are still not yet there, for some reason. Two games in they have outscored their opponents 89-27. Yes, one was Northern Iowa but they smoked Colorado 41-10.

That beat down over a Pac-12 team allowed the Falcons to just be a team receiving votes in both the AP and coaches poll. Putting them just on the outside looking in.

COACHES POLL

Coaches Poll Also Receiving Votes: Florida State 85; Cincinnati 80; Appalachian State 50; Air Force 48; Kansas State 46; Wisconsin 43; Marshall 40; Notre Dame 35; Mississippi State 31; Washington State 29; Houston 25; Texas Tech 24; Oregon State 24; Minnesota 23; TCU 18; Auburn 16; North Carolina 10; Syracuse 7; Washington 6; UCLA 4; Iowa State 4.

25 Pitt Panthers 1-1 157 (14)

24 Oregon Ducks 1-1 197 (24)

23 Penn State Nittany Lions 2-0 279 (NR)

22 Texas A&M Aggies 1-1 285 (6)

21 Florida Gators 1-1 297 (19)

20 Texas Longhorns 1-1 306 (22)

19 Baylor Bears 1-1 531 (8)

18 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 2-0 540 (21)

17 Ole Miss Rebels 2-0 552 (23)

16 Tennessee Volunteers 2-0 556 (NR)

15 Utah Utes 1-1 673 (15)

14 BYU Cougars 2-0 739 (25)

13 Miami Hurricanes 2-0 805 (16)

12 NC State Wolfpack 2-0 816 (13)

11 Arkansas Razorbacks 2-0 857 (17)

10 Kentucky Wildcats 2-0 901 (20)

9 Michigan State Spartans 2-0 1026 (11)

8 USC Trojans 2-0 1133 (12)

7 Oklahoma State Cowboys 2-0 1137 (10)

6 Oklahoma Sooners 2-0 1253 (7)

5 Michigan Wolverines 2-0 1370 (5)

4 Clemson Tigers 2-0 1387 (4)

3 Ohio State Buckeyes 2-0 1514 1 1st place vote (3)

2 Georgia Bulldogs 2-0 1574 25 1st place votes (2)

1 Alabama Crimson Tide 2-0 1592 39 1st place votes (1)

Story continues

AP POLL

Others Receiving Votes Marshall 85, Cincinnati 80, Appalachian State 80, Kansas State 77, North Carolina 71, Mississippi State 43, Florida State 42, Oregon State 42, Minnesota 37, Washington State 30, Notre Dame 23, Air Force 19, Texas Tech 17, Wisconsin 7, Auburn 4, Iowa State 4, Purdue 1

25 Oregon Ducks 1-1 89 (NR)

24 Texas A&M Aggies 1-1 145 (6)

23 Pitt Panthers 1-1 160 (17)

22 Penn State Nittany Lions 2-0 271 (NR)

21 Texas Longhorns 1-1 276 (NR)

20 Ole Miss Rebels 2-0 411 (22)

19 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 2-0 449 (23)

18 Florida Gators 1-1 484 (12)

17 Baylor Bears 1-1 562 (9)

16 Tennessee Volunteers 2-0 658 (24)

15 NC State Wolfpack 2-0 673 (18)

14 Utah Utes 1-1 673 (13)

13 Miami Hurricanes 2-0 772 (15)

12 BYU Cougars 2-0 880 (21)

11 Michigan State Spartans 2-0 902 (14)

10 Arkansas Razorbacks 2-0 938 (16)

9 Kentucky Wildcats 2-0 992 (20)

8 Oklahoma State Cowboys 2-0 1004 (11)

7 USC Trojans 2-0 1139 (10)

6 Oklahoma Sooners 2-0 1209 (7)

5 Clemson Tigers 2-0 1285 (5)

4 Michigan Wolverines 2-0 1359 (4)

3 Ohio State Buckeyes 2-0 1475 1 1st place vote (3)

2 Alabama Crimson Tide 2-0 1496 9 1st place votes (1)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 2-0 1561 53 1st place votes (2)





