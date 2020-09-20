Week 3 CFF Breakout Performers

Week 3 CFB/DFS Breakout Performers

Frank Harris - UTSA

The Roadrunners of UTSA only won three games in 2018 and four games last year. The athletic department decided they needed to turn the page and hired new HC Jeff Traylor who is a former well-respected running backs coach for Arkansas, SMU and Texas. Clearly HC Traylor’s familiarity with the run game has rubbed off on their offense quickly, as UTSA QB Frank Harris has already scored more rushing touchdowns, five, in two games than the three UTSA starting QBs scored all of last season.

Harris recorded a gutsy 51-48 victory over Texas State last week in which he completed 74 percent of his passes to go with 11 carries for 51 yards and four total touchdowns. Not to be outdone, Harris orchestrated a 24-10 win over “Stone Cold” Stephen F. Austin this week where he threw for 269 yards with a 1/1 ratio while also rushing 17 times for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Harris is racking up rushing touchdowns with reckless abandon and should be considered in all leagues where passing touchdowns are discounted to four points.

Malik Willis - Liberty

With NFL caliber talents in Buckshot Calvert and Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty passed for 289 YPG while rushing for 150 YPG in 2019. The pass-heavy Flames averaged 32.8 PPG over the past three seasons, winning at least six games in each culminating with an 8-5 record and the school’s first bowl victory in school history. Calvert finished the year with 3,663 passing yards and a 28/7 ratio while “rushing” for -153 yards.

In the wake of the Calvert/AGG connection’s departure, HC Hugh Freeze chose Auburn transfer Malik Willis to serve as the team’s starting quarterback in their season opener against Western Kentucky. Willis’ profile projects as the polar opposite of statuesque pocket passer Calvert, as he fits the traditional Nick Marshall type skill-set of the running quarterback archetype Auburn is known for recruiting. Rather than try to fit a square peg into a round hole, Liberty’s Co-OC’s Kent Austin and Maurice Harris tailored their game script to Willis’ strengths and implemented a RPO, run-based attack.

Willis threw as many passes, 21, as he had rushing attempts in the game as Liberty racked up a blistering 354 rushing yards and four touchdowns against a WKU defense that allowed only 136 rushing yards per game in 2019 and returns nine starters from that stout defensive unit. On the day, Willis completed 13-of-21 passes for 133 yards while rushing 21 times for 168 yards and three touchdowns as Liberty defeated WKU 30-24 despite being a 14 ½ point underdog. Willis has major DFS breakout potential at a reasonable price and will likely fall in the QB 25-30 range in most drafts.

Gerrid Doaks - Cincinnati

Heading into 2020, HC Luke Fickell was tasked with replacing Bearcat legend and multi-year All-AAC RB Michael Warren. In the offseason Cincinnati brought in Alabama transfer Jerome Ford to compete for carries causing many to predict the highly touted Ford would be given the starting nod. However senior Gerrid Doaks (6’0/230) was a top-70 RB recruit himself and has been on campus for four years, rushing 187 times for 1,039 yards, a 5.6 YPC and seven touchdowns in 21 career games as Michael Warren’s primary backup RB.

Cincinnati opened their 2020 season on Saturday against FCS opponent Austin Peay. Doaks started the game and received 10 carries for 20 yards, while Ford got seven carries for 28 yards. Where Doaks separated himself was both in the passing game where he caught four passes for 64 yards and a touchdown, and in short yardage where Doaks cashed in two, one-yard touchdown rushes along with another two-yard TD rush for a total of four touchdowns on the day. Ford did not catch a pass in the contest, but did cash in a two-yard TD late in the third quarter to give the Bearcats a 42-6 lead.

Doaks received all of the relevant work in the first half while Ford was clearly designated as the backup. Cincinnati put together a 2020 recruiting class that 247 sports ranked as the 42nd best country. HC Fickell has this program humming as Doaks stands to receive a Michael Warren-sized workload as UC’s RB1.

Destin Coates - Georgia State

