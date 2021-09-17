Week 3 CFB Player Props Primer









Jameson Williams, Alabama | 3.5 Receptions/68.5 Yards

It’s difficult to understate just how impressive it is for Jameson Williams to waltz into a wildly talented Alabama WR room in the offseason and wrest control of the starting outside WR2 role alongside John Metchie in his very first season on campus. A steady stream of glowing camp reports were proven correct when Williams smoked Miami’s secondary for a 94-yard score on a post route, displaying the speed and explosion that camp insiders foreshadowed. He wrapped up his debut against Miami by reeling in 4-of-6 passes for 126 yards, 31.5 YPC and a touchdown. Perhaps most encouraging is his 20.2 yard average target depth, showing that the Tide staff view him as a big-play threat.

Alabama faced Mercer last week, with Williams securing 3-of-6 passes for 31 yards and a touchdown as the Tide didn’t need to put the pedal to the metal against the drastically inferior FCS opponent. With Florida on tap this Saturday, there will be no such relaxation on the part of HC Nick Saban. Gators CB1 Kaiir Elam is a legitimate first-round caliber cover corner and will likely be shadowing John Metchie, leaving inexperienced second-year CB’s Avery Helm to deal with Williams. This is a dramatic mismatch, as helm saw just 17 snaps in 2020 and is sporting a ghastly 47.0 coverage rating according to PFF. Their third rotational corner, Jason Marshall, could opt to slide over to handle Williams, but the inexperienced freshman has already allowed 4-of-6 catches for 93 yards and a 149.3 passer rating against USF and FAU. To paraphrase the great Larry David - pretty, pretty...pretty bad.

I think we see Jameson Williams targeted early and often this week, so i’m doubling up on the OVER for both his receptions and yardage.

Malik Davis, Florida | 52.5 Rushing Yards

Over Alabama’s last 10 games they’ve allowed an average of 86.9 rush yards to their opponents, with that number increasing only slightly to 94 YPG over their last three. To say their defensive front is stout against the run is like saying my swarthy Minnesota native colleague Thor Nystrom needs to trim his scruffy beard...it is self evident.

For his part, Malik Davis is most commonly deployed as the passing down specialist alongside Dameon Pierce and fledgling Clemson transfer, Demarkcus Bowman. Though he gashed FAU for 104 yards and a tuddy on 14 carries, Davis followed up his breakout game with a disappointing seven carry, 22 yard dud against the hapless USF Bulls. In fact dating back to 2020, Davis only broke the 52.5 yard threshold twice in 14 games, with the other being a 7 carry, 81-yard showing against the shameful LSU defense of a year ago. A big factor in Davis being capped is that he simply is not explosive. Outside of a 39-yard scamper against LSU, the longest run he made in his last 11 games of the 2020 season was 18 yards, his second longest was a mere 11-yard run. Grim.

With Davis used primarily in the passing game and possessing a distinct lack of big play ability, combined with Alabama’s devastating front-seven, i’m pounding this UNDER.

Neil Pau’u, BYU | 56.5 Receiving Yards

In BYU’s season opener against Arizona in the midst of a reorganization following the catastrophic tenure of former HC Kevin Sumlin, Pau’u had his career game, catching 8-of-11 targets for 126 yards and two touchdowns. More than half of those yards came on a 67-yard deep shot where Pau’u stacked the opposing cornerback who was relying on safety help that never came. However in that game, fellow starters Gunner Romney and four-star Washington transfer Puka Nacua, along with his brother Samson Nacua, were unable to suit up, leaving Pau’u as the clear WR1.

With the full ensemble cast of wideouts available last week, Pau’u took a backseat by catching 3-of-5 passes for 19 yards and a touchdown against Utah. Puka led with 4/37 while both Romney and Samson Nacua caught a touchdown. The BYU passing attack in general was suppressed, as Jalen Hall threw for just 149 yards. Nobody is going to mistake Hall for departed #2 overall NFL Draft pick, Zach Wilson, as Hall has thrown for under 200 yards in each of his first two starts. ASU returns all 11 starters from a defense that has allowed just 183 passing yards and 19 points per game over their last five contests.

With a full complement of receivers, a run based offense behind bell cow Tyler Allgeier and a tough test against ASU’s veteran defense, I am taking the UNDER on Pau’u’s receiving yards..

Marvin Mims, Oklahoma | 62.5 Receiving Yards

In a somewhat incredible anecdote, this will be the first time Nebraska has faced a Big 12 program since they left the conference for the greener pastures of the Big Ten back in 2011. So it falls to OU and Lincoln Riley to exact revenge on behalf of the entire conference for Nebraska’s insolence. Would YOU want to face this Oklahoma offense when they have an axe to grind? Bad news for the Cornhuskers who have yet to find their footing in their new conference despite having a full decade to acclimate.

With Spencer Rattler now in the midst of joining the pantheon of iconic Oklahoma quarterbacks, the Sooners have averaged an ungodly 47.6 PPG over their last 10 games and 57 PPG in their last three contests to go with a cool 311 passing yards per game average. Despite only playing more than 26 offensive snaps just twice all last season, Mims still hauled in 37-of-49 targets for 610 yards and six touchdowns while earning a superb 89.1 receiving grade from PFF. Now with a full offseason under his belt and a year of experience, Mims played 43 snaps in Week 1 against Tulane which he parlayed into five receptions for 119 yards and a 50-yard deep strike.

Mims is the all-time high school, single season receiving yardage leader and is now poised to emerge as the latest dominant Oklahoma WR1 and is a smoking deal at 62.5 receiving yards in a game where I predict HC Riley will try to win by 100 points. Easy OVER call.

Raheem Blackshear, VT | 50.5 Rushing Yards

It seems the sportsbooks are fond of posting aggressive rushing totals for scat-backs who are best suited as third-down savants. Good. Against North Carolina Blackshear rushed 11 times for 16 yards, while catching 3-of-5 targets for 66 yards. He got thrown a bone last week when VT crushed MTSU, rushing 10 times for 58 yards and two touchdowns in the lopsided affair. Huzzah for Mr. Blackshear, but that doesn’t mean squat when it comes to predicting his production this week against a decidedly more stout West Virginia defense that has allowed only 104.4 YPG over their last five games and just 96 YPG over their last three.

As a rusher, Blackshear (5’9/198) simply doesn’t have the strength for between the tackles work, averaging a paltry 1.67 yards after contact. In addition to his lack of interior rushing acumen, he is WELL below average when it comes to avoiding tackles, as Blackshear’s highest PFF elusiveness rating in the past four seasons is a pedestrian 56.7, well below the national average, and that was his best seasonal mark, mind you. With Jalen Holston (5’11/215) looking like the preferred early down rushing option, and considering Blackshear eclipsed the 50.5 mark just one other time since 2019, i’m taking the UNDER 50.5.

LD Brown, Oklahoma State | 55.5 Rushing Yards

OSU simply has not been able to get their ground game going this season, rushing for an average of 97 YPG and 25.5 points per game against Missouri State and Tulsa. Simply unacceptable. As if their overall rushing performance wasn’t bad enough, their four-man running back rotation has sapped all the upside out of their once heralded backfield. Last week the Cowboys barely survived a challenge from a feisty Tulsa team that smothered their run game, as their RBs combined for 30 carries, 97 yards and, 3.1 YPC a touchdown. Their leader in the contest was Utah State transfer Jaylen Warren who rushed 14 times for a whopping 37 yards and a gold zone touchdown run. LD managed to eek out nine carries for 26 yards, an ominous sign for Brown who was named the RB1 of their a-la-carte rushing attack.

LD wasn’t arguably even worse than that against Missouri State, rushing 15 times for just 29 yards and a score against the FCS program. But wait, it gets worse. Oklahoma State faces a Boise State defense that has allowed a reasonable 125 yards per game over their last five contests while allowing just .4 rushing touchdowns on average in that span. What Boise State doesn’t do well is defend the pass, as they were lit ablaze by Dillon Gabriel in their Week 1 thriller and have allowed 277 YPG through the air over their last five games.

With a four-head Hydra running back platoon, and LD looking like he has already been shuffled down the depth chart in favor of a G5 transfer from lowly Utah State, LD Brown UNDER 55.5 Rushing Yards is my official Props Play of the Week.