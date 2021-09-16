Week 3 CFB DFS Bargains and Optimized Lineups

NBC Sports Edge Optimizer Lineup

QB - Jack Plummer, Purdue | $7,900 | 30.6 Points = 3.87 Points Per Thousand

RB - King Doerue | $4,600 | 31.1 Points = 6.76 PPT

RB - Kevin Marks | $6,000 | 24.6 Points = 4.10 PPT

WR - David Bell | $4,200 | 21.9 Points = 5,21 PPT

WR - Sam Crawford Jr., Tulsa | $3,600 | 14.3 Points = 3.97 PPT

WR - John Metchie | $3,000 | 26.2 Points = 3.69 PPT

Flex - Treyson Potts, Minnesota | $7,300 | 27.9 Points = 3.82 PPT

S-Flex - Jarek Broussard, Colorado | $5,700 | 25.6 Points = 4.30 PPT

$49,900/$50,000

The Optimizer is backing the Purdue offense more vociferously than Jeremy Renner backed Ben Affleck in The Town (I’m a native Bostonian, forgive me) against Notre Dame this weekend. It’s understandable since ND allowed 38 points to a FSU team that lost to the blue-blood, national powerhouse known as Jacksonville State, and 29 points to Toledo who gave ND all they could handle last weekend...If you have found yourself a love on par with the Optimizer’s adoration for King Doerue, you are no doubt in the throes of marital bliss...Marks faces a CCU defense that has allowed 198.5 YPG on the ground, however it should be noted that the Chanticleers faced an option team in The Citadel on Week 1 that threw for a robust 18 yards in a 38 point blowout...Broussard is primed for a nice day against a Minnesota team that was outgained 341 yards-to-287 by Miami (OH) last week…Since Minny QB Tanner Morgan went 8-for-17 for 112 yards, Treyson Potts was rode hard and put away wet to the tune of 34 carries for 178 yards and 2 TDs against the aforementioned Miami (OH) last week. I’m skeptical that Potts repeats that performance against a Colorado D that stifled Texas A&M, but it can’t be discounted.

Froton Adjusted Week 3 Optimizer Lineup

QB - Kedon Slovis, USC | $7,200 | 22.3 Points = 3.10 PPT

RB - Will Shipley, Clemson | $5,700 | 18.3 Points = 3.45 PPT

RB - King Doerue, Purdue | $4,600 | 31.1 Points = 6.76 PPT

Story continues

WR - Tahj Washington | $5,000 | 15.9 Points = 3.18 PPT

WR - Travell Harris, Wazzou | $5,500 | 18.3 Points = 3.33 PPT

WR - David Bell, Purdue | $7,700 | 28.4 Points = 3.69 PPT

Flex - Kyren Williams, ND | $7,200 | 22.5 Points = 3.13 PPT

S-Flex - Jayden de Laura, Wazzou | $7,400 | 19.3 Points = 2.61 PPT

$49,900/$50,000

I’m going all-in on the Wazzou/USC passing attacks, rostering both QBs and two wideouts. Travell Harris had a lofty $8,000 price tag Week 1 against Utah State, but disappointed as Wazzou struggled to establish continuity, losing on a 7-yard touchdown strike to from Logan Bonner to Deven Thompkins with :13 left in Q4. He rebounded with 6/80/2TDs last week against Portland State however, and his price tag has plummeted by $2,500 like a post-hype meme stock. Harris is back in value territory at that rate...USC WR Drake London hasn’t practiced yet this week and is a toss-up to play this week after sustaining a back injury in the Trojans’ humiliating defeat to Stanford that mercifully ended the ill-fated Clay Helton era. If he can’t go, 2020 Freshman All-American Tajh Washington will inherit the starting X-WR slot that has resulted in a swarm of targets for both London (16 last game) and Michael Pittman before him. I don’t trust either defense and with USC in disarray the Optimizer is projecting a 35-27 shootout between two of the most pass-happy offenses in the nation...I’ve been pounding the drum this offseason that all-purpose, five-star freshman Will Shipley would be the dominant primordial beast of the Clemson RB quagmire in short order. In a laugher against South Carolina State Shipley was ruthlessly efficient, rushing 8 times for 80 yards and two touchdowns in the Week 2 blowout. As the great Owen Hart once said, “enough is enough, and it’s time for a change.”...David Bell is the consensus CFF WR1 and projects to be a force to be reckoned with this week against a defensively reeling Notre Dame. My colleague, Zach Krueger, just wrote up a comprehensive breakdown of Bell that is well worth the click: https://edit-edge.nbcsports.com/article/college-fantasy-rankings/cfb-dfs-week-3-buying-low-efficiency

Bargain Bin

QB - Brendon Lewis, Colorado | $5,500 | 18.9 Points = 3.44 PPT

The pickings are slim for sub-$6K QBs on this week’s 12-team main slate, so after much consternation, i’m going with Lewis as my dart throw. Already an entrenched starter despite being a fledgling second-year player, Lewis is much more potent on the ground than through the air. His ADOT of 7.2 yards is illustrative of Colorado’s conservative game script, as Lewis has only thrown three passes beyond 20-yards out of 32 total attempts (7.5%), completing one for his only passing TD this year. It’s reasonable to expect we will see a few more deep shots in coming weeks, as last year’s starter, Sam Noyer, threw 14.3% of his passes downfield. HC Karl Dorrell is clearly protecting his young signal caller, with 60% of his throws have been within nine yards of the line of scrimmage.

Despite having the passing shackles on so far, Lewis has been lethal on the ground. In just 10 rushing attempts Lewis gained 132 yards, with 77 of those yards coming against a stout Texas A&M run defense that has one of the best lines in the country. He lost credit for some rushing yardage due to the three sacks he has taken, but the raw ground numbers are superb. And let’s not pretend that Minnesota’s defense is anything to be concerned about, as they have been lit up for 71 points through the first two games. I’m taking Lewis as a flier in the Super Flex spot in some of my lineups rather than trying to make magic happen with a similarly priced RB.

RB - Treshaun Ward, Florida State | $4,100 | 7.0 Points = 1.71 PPT

Florida State is quietly averaging 233 yards (25th) and 5.48 YPC per game on the ground so far. It’s not an anomaly either, as FSU churned out 200 YPG and 5.1 YPC last season. With dual-threat, or more accurately - solo-threat, QB Jordan Travis jettisoned to the bench in favor of the now immobile Mackenzie Milton, the running backs will be assuming a larger rushing share when FSU takes on Wake Forest in a game that I predict will smoke the current 61.5 Over/Under mark.

For his part Ward (5’10/192) has been a revelation in the early going, breaking out against Notre Dame for 11 carries, 76 yards, 6.9 YPC and a Q4 touchdown that brought FSU within three points with 5:26 left in regulation. The Noles ended up dropping the thrilling OT contest 41-38, but Ward established himself as the clear secondary rushing option behind Jashaun Corbin, with scat-back Lawrence Toafili handling receiving duties, logging 8 of his 27 snaps from a wide receiver alignment last game. With LT too slightly built to handle between the tackles work, he gained just 22 yards on 10 carries last week against Jacksonville State. Conversely, Ward racked up 45 yards and a 5.6 YPC in eight carries. Corbin has thrived as well behind FSU’s rebuilt offensive line that returns all five starters with 100 collective starts under their belt entering 2021.

Wake Forest is known for their frenetic pace of play, averaging 81 snaps per game last year, and FSU cranking 72.5 plays on average this season, I expect Ward to see an uptick from the 27 snaps he received in each of his first two games.

RB - Demarkcus Bowman, Florida | $3,000 | No Rating

While there are always appetizing $3K edges on the running back board during the first two weeks, by the time Week 3 rolls around Draft Kings has enough data to raise up anyone who gets consistent non-blowout carries past the minimum. As such, you need to take some speculative shots if you’re going full Studs or Duds. A former five-star recruit from the 2020 prep class, Bowman had barely unpacked his bags before deciding he wasn’t cut out for Dabo Life.

He transferred to Florida soon thereafter and bided his time until he was able to play in 2021. Through the first two games, Bowman has accrued 53 yards and a 7.6 YPC on just seven carries. I’m operating under the assumption that Alabama is going to be firmly in control of this contest with plenty of second-half opportunities to go around for the second teamers. With Bowman settling in as the heir apparent to Dameion Pierce and Malik Davis, Mullen will want to get him some big game exposure when the opportunity presents itself.

With game script favoring Bowman in the second half, I think the Bowman/Anthony Richardson backfield pairing of the future will get plenty of garbage time run which could result in a productive day for the promising blue-chip freshman.

WR - Donald Stewart, Wake Forest | $3,800 | 2.0 Points = .53 PPT

The elder statesman of the Wake receiving corps, Stewart spent four years at Stanford before grad transferring last year. He took full advantage of the pandemic eligibility freebie, playing behind starters Jaquarii Roberson and Donavon Greene in 2020 before the unexpected offseason injury to Greene opened the door for more playing time. Stewart took full advantage of the opportunity in fall camp, as his name was peppered throughout practice and scrimmage reports for his elevated level of play on the outside.

Though he was sparsely used in game one against ODU, Stewart got plenty of shine last week securing 4-of-6 targets for 61 yards and 15.3 YPC as Wake torched Norfolk. The player he is competing for snaps with is sophomore WR A.T. Perry, who caught just two passes for 19 yards despite out-snapping Stewart 44-to-23. When push comes to shove, I think HC Dave Clawson is going to favor Stewart when the ACC conference games get more competitive. As previously stated, I think this game devolves into a full-blown offensive explosion. Stewart is going to be in prime position to payoff the meager $3,800 investment required to roster him.

WR - Braden Lenzy, Notre Dame | $3,700 | 4.5 Points = 1.22 PPT

Ever since stepping onto campus three years ago, reports of Lenzy’s prodigious speed have been commonplace. ND’s internal marks had Lenzy running a 4.40 40-yard dash in 2019 and he has polished up his route running considerably since then. Though Kevin Austin has drawn the most targets over the first two games, Lenzy has firmly established himself as a preferred slot option, with his snaps increasing from playing 43-of-70 reps in Week 1 to logging 61-of-75 snaps in Week 2 against Toledo.

Lenzy has snagged 4-of-7 targets for 72 yards and 18.0 yards per reception thus far. Though his longest catch thus far has gone for 24 yards, his average target depth of 24.9 air-yards foreshadows his big play potential. With an aerial assault on tap this week against Purdue’s up-tempo offense that should be able to score on ND’s much maligned defense, which means the Irish are going to have to keep their foot on the gas in order to keep up the pace. At $3,700, Lenzy is just one throw away from a long touchdown that would more than justify his price tag.