Week 3 Booms and Busts: Josh Allen looks like this year's fantasy football MVP

Josh Allen, MVP candidate? There’s still a lot to prove.

Josh Allen, Fantasy MVP candidate? He’s much further along with that campaign.

Allen was once again a box score hero in Sunday’s 35-32 thriller over the Rams, accounting for five total touchdowns and 311 passing yards. Allen stood at the top of the quarterback board when the early games completed, narrowly ahead of Jared Goff (321 passing yards, two scoring throws, one scoring run). But if you lived with Allen play-by-play, you saw the ebb and the flow, the joy and the pain. Allen made some mistakes — two turnovers, two costly penalties, a few sacks he ran himself into — and it took a questionable pass interference call in the final minute to continue Buffalo’s game-winning drive.

Say this for Allen: He used everyone at his disposal Sunday. On a day where Dawson Knox didn’t play and John Brown (calf) wasn’t a factor, Allen remained resourceful. Cole Beasley caught 6-of-7 targets, good for 100 yards, while fantasy afterthoughts Gabriel Davis (4-81-0) and Tyler Kroft (4-24-2) made splash plays. Stefon Diggs had a quiet-for-him 49 yards on four catches, though he scored another touchdown — on the heels of two touchdowns wiped out by penalty.

Devin Singletary handled most of the backfield work — with Zack Moss unavailable — and sprung for 121 total yards, though Allen once again bogarted all the touchdowns. At least Singletary is doing a fine job with ball security, and he caught four of his five targets.

Allen’s stat parade should continue Week 4 when Buffalo travels to Las Vegas. Keep voting, early and often.

Josh Allen had another monster game in Week 3. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) More

Most of the Rams came through for fantasy, sparked by a furious 29-point explosion in the second half. Darrell Henderson (20-114-1) took over the backfield, while Malcolm Brown stumbled through seven carries (just 19 yards). Cooper Kupp (9-107-1) and Robert Woods (5-74-1) both found the end zone, and Woods added a useful 30 yards on three runs. Tyler Higbee wasn’t used much, but he secured both of his targets (2-40-0) and snagged a two-point conversion. Sean McVay’s offense rolled up 28 first downs and 478 yards of offense against one of the NFL’s most respected defenses. The Rams should have no trouble scoring on anyone in 2020.

Pity the Giants, who head to Los Angeles next week. The Rams travel to Washington in Week 5.

Justin Jefferson leads rookie receiver breakout

We’ve seen some nifty rookie receiver classes in recent seasons — the 2019 group was an eye-opener, and the 2014 class was the best of all time.

Some 2020 rookies quickly grabbed our attention in Week 3.

Start with Justin Jefferson, who was Minnesota’s downfield star in a 31-30 loss to Tennessee. Jefferson snagged 7-of-9 targets for 175 yards, including a 71-yard roasting of the Titans in the third quarter. Kirk Cousins seemed lost in Minnesota’s first two losses, but if Jefferson’s emergence is legitimate, the Vikings offense should be able to punch back in the coming weeks. Of course, the Minnesota defense can’t seem to stop anyone this year.

The Bengals were ready to unveil Tee Higgins, giving him a move forward at Philadelphia. It helped that John Ross was a healthy scratch for the game, but Higgins justified the faith, catching a pair of touchdown passes (5-40-0). Joe Burrow sent nine targets Higgins’s way. The efficiency wasn’t great, but those touchdowns are needle-moving plays.

Kyle Shanahan put on a master class as the Niners dumped the Giants, with rookie Brandon Aiyuk one of the stars. Aiyuk caught five passes for 70 yards, and added 31 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Aiyuk’s role could be in flux in the coming weeks depending on when San Francisco gets George Kittle and Deebo Samuel back, but the club proactively drafted Aiyuk in the spring and sang his praises all summer. There’s intriguing talent here.

If you’re thinking about future waiver offers, Jefferson is rostered in 29 percent of Yahoo leagues, Aiyuk stands at 27 percent, and Higgins is 4-percent rostered.

More to come ...