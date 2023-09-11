Week 3 Big Ten Power Rankings: Bucky Badger stumbles, Nebraska heads for the cellar

Two weeks down in the college football season, and boy, the Big Ten is not having the best showing at all. While the Pac-12 is having a farewell tour for the ages, with only four losses in the conference so far, the Big Ten has stumbled a bit out of the gates.

The West Division, in particular, is looking especially gooberish in its farewell tour. Only two teams remain undefeated through two weeks — Iowa and Minnesota — and they haven’t really shown out so far. Both have played their games and have pretty much been the same exact team we all expected. They play their brand of football, and even when it results in wins, they aren’t always the most convincing games.

Outside of those two, it’s been rough. Both Illinois and Wisconsin lost to non-conference opponents, while Nebraska continues to be — well — Nebraska. On the eastern front, the top three teams still remain the same, but even then, two of them haven’t really had the most dominating performances, at least not when you look at some of the squads putting up 70 points to start the season.

As always, we won’t be able to get a proper gauge on how good the Big Ten is until the real important games start rolling around. Two weeks in, here’s an updated look at the Big Ten conference power rankings.

Note: All of next week’s kickoff times are listed in CT.

Nebraska

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Ranking: 11

Week 2 Result: Colorado 36, Nebraska 14

Record: 0-2

Up Next: versus 1-1 Northern Illinois at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 on FS1

Welp, things aren’t going great in Lincoln. The offense is an absolute dysfunctional mess, and it appears early on that Matt Rhule took a big swing and a miss on Jeff Sims. He’s been that bad. Next week against Northern Illinois will really show who the Cornhuskers are.

Northwestern

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Ranking: 14

Week 2 Result: Northwestern 38, UTEP 7

Record: 1-1

Up Next: versus 2-0 Duke at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 on ACC Network

Congrats, Northwestern. You recovered from a bad loss to Rutgers, and took care of business against UTEP. Unfortunately, you’re in for a rough one next week against a nationally-ranked Duke team.

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Last Week’s Ranking: 13

Week 2 Result: Indiana 41, Indiana State 7

Record: 1-1

Up Next: versus 2-0 Louisville at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 on BTN

Indiana also bounced back from a bad loss, taking care of a pretty horrendous Indiana State squad. It’s a win, but certainly not going to move the needle for Indiana.

(Photo by Ryan Hunt/Getty Images)

Last Week’s Ranking: 12

Week 2 Result: Purdue 24, Virginia Tech 14

Record: 1-1

Up Next: versus 2-0 Syracuse at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 on NBC

This was a must-win game for Purdue, and they got it done. Virginia Tech isn’t very good, but it was nice to see some things start to click for the Boilermakers on defense. Syracuse will be a big test for Purdue.

Illinois

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Ranking: 9

Week 2 Result: Kansas 34, Illinois 23

Record: 1-1

Up Next: versus 2-0 Penn State at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 on Fox

Oh, Illinois. After barely beating Toledo the week prior, they lose to Kansas. You can definitely see the loss in talent from last year for the Illini. Still, I don’t really want to ding them too bad for this loss. Kansas is a pretty dang good team, especially with Jalon Daniels at quarterback.

Wisconsin

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Ranking: 4

Week 2 Result: Washington State 31, Wisconsin 22

Record: 1-1

Up Next: versus 2-0 Georgia Southern at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 on BTN

Oof, another loss to Washington State for the Badgers. That’s two years in a row now. They better hope that the Cougars don’t decide to join the Big Ten, too. Wisconsin is going through a massive identity shift in the program, and there are certainly going to be some first-year growing pains for Luke Fickell.

Minnesota

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Ranking: 10

Week 2 Result: Minnesota 25, Eastern Michigan 6

Record: 2-0

Up Next: versus 2-0 North Carolina at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 on ESPN

A good win for Minnesota. This is who they are going to be. They aren’t going to win in dominant fashion with a ton of points on the board. That’s just not who they are. That defense is legit, though, and should be one of the best in the country.

Rutgers

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Ranking: 8

Week 2 Result: Rutgers 36, Temple 7

Record: 2-0

Up Next: versus 1-1 Virginia Tech at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 on BTN

That’s right! It’s Rutgaz moving up in the rankings! They beat their rivals Temple by a healthy margin. That’s TWO blowout victories for the Scarlet Knights. They have a legit chance to move to 3-0 against Virginia Tech, inching closer and closer to a winning season and a bowl appearance.

Michigan State

Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last Week’s Ranking: 7

Week 2 Result: Michigan State 45, Richmond 14

Record: 2-0

Up Next: versus 2-0 Washington at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 on Peacock

It’s hard to talk about Michigan State without acknowledging the absolutely heinous allegations that have come out about coach Mel Tucker. They are disgusting, and it really angers you that his off-the-field antics are overshadowing a team over-performing to start the season. Many, including myself, saw this as a rough season for the Spartans. They are now 2-0, but the real test lies ahead in Washington.

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Ranking: 6

Week 2 Result: Maryland 38, Charlotte 20

Record: 2-0

Up Next: versus 0-2 Virginia at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 on FS1

Okay, so it wasn’t the best win for the Terps. Charlotte was there with them for a good amount of this game. Maryland was able to pull ahead in the end and show just how talented they are. Roman Hemby is quickly becoming one of the better backs in the nation. They shouldn’t have a problem with Virginia next week.

Iowa

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last Week’s Ranking: 5

Week 2 Result: Iowa 20, Iowa State 13

Record: 2-0

Up Next: versus 1-1 Western Michigan at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 on BTN

It was a gritty, ugly, tough win over rivals Iowa State. It wasn’t the prettiest, and it certainly was a battle. It was pure Iowa football.

While the offense looks better in some ways, it’s still not to a level fans would hope for yet. A large part of that definitely has to do with Cade McNamara’s injury really limiting him from his full capabilities.

A 20-13 win isn’t the most appealing scoreline, but this was always going to be a tough contest. On the road in Ames, these two teams always play each other hard. Seriously, the pads were popping on Saturday. Look for Iowa to try to make more of a statement on offense next week.

Ohio State

Barbara J. Perenic/The Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last Week’s Ranking: 3

Week 2 Result: Ohio State 35, Youngstown State 7

Record: 2-0

Up Next: versus 2-0 Western Kentucky at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 on Fox

Okay, so another pretty one-sided victory for Ohio State, but this is exactly what I was talking about in the opening. This is the type of game that you expect to be an absolute spanking. This should be 60 minutes of Ohio State just bending Youngstown State over their knee and punishing them severely. (Yes, that is an oversimplified reference)

We didn’t really see that. To be fair, Ohio State could not be focusing on trying to dominate by as many point. They might just be trying to win and figure things out. Get new quarterback Kyle McCord up to speed. We’re really going to see who the Buckeyes are when they start Big Ten play.

Penn State

Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last Week’s Ranking: 2

Week 2 Result: Penn State 63, Delaware 7

Record: 2-0

Up Next: versus 1-1 Illinois at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 on Fox

Now THIS is more what I was expecting from these top teams. Penn State came to dominate, and that’s what they did. This game was like the seven-mile spanking machine from Spongebob. Yes, I promise this is my last spanking reference of the article.

Drew Allar and the Nittany Lions look as good as advertised to start the season.

Michigan

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Last Week’s Ranking: 1

Week 2 Result: Michigan 35, UNLV 7

Record: 2-0

Up Next: versus 1-1 Bowling Green at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 on BTN

Another dominating win by the Wolverines, but another where you’d expect a bit more points to be scored. I think that like the Buckeyes, Michigan isn’t really worried about making a big statement against a lower-level team. This is a tune-up game, all about getting the team ready for when it matters most. For Michigan, it’s all about preparing for the big games to make a run at the national championship.

