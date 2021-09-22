Week 3 Betting Preview: Underdogs & unders rule so far in 2021

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Underdogs are 21-11 through the first two weeks of NFL action in 2021. Can they keep up the trend in Week 3? There are some juicy underdogs getting a lot of points including the now Davis Mills-led Houston Texans, spotting the Carolina Panthers a touchdown at home on Thursday night, and the New York Jets getting a whopping 11 points against the Denver Broncos.

Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab look at how poorly favorites have fared so far in 2021 and take a stab at all the betting lines from Week 3. Will the Chiefs continue their losing streak against the spread this week while facing the Chargers? Will the Jekyll or Hyde version of the Saints show up against the Patriots? Will we find out of the Eagles are for real against the Cowboys? Scott & Frank try to answer all those questions and more this week.

