Week 3 Bears Inactives: Starting tackle Bobby Massie is OUT with illness

The Bears released their inactive list, and there's only one real surprise:

Starting right tackle Bobby Massie won't suit up on Monday night. It'll be the the first game he's missed since 2017. The announcement comes as a bit of a surprise, as Massie has yet to show up on an injury report this season. It sounds like he may be under the weather:

#Bears OT Bobbie Massie inactive tonight. Word is he's not feeling well. Working on further details. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 23, 2019

Update on #Bears RT Bobbie Massie: He's dealing with vertigo, sources say. Unclear when it popped up today. So that's the illness that led to him being inactive. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 23, 2019

Who will stay in Massie's place has yet to be determined. Backup Rashaad Coward has missed both of the Bears' first two games with an elbow injury, though he was not included on the inactives list for the first time this year.

Backup guard Ted Larson is also an option, though Larson typically plays on the interior. Depth lineman Cornelius Lucas IIII could also see more reps than usual.

