Week 3: AFC Targets & Touches

Fantasy football is, at its core, an exercise in risk analysis. Points are our currency and every article we digest, every podcast we engorge ourselves in, every box score we study is aimed at shining a light on safe, bankable volume we can rely on on a weekly basis. That’s the purpose served by Targets and Touches, a thorough and exhaustively researched window into which players are making their respective teams tick. This will remain a weekly fixture here at Rotoworld, informed by data from Airyards.com, Pro Football Focus and Pro-Football-Reference.

Before we open Pandora’s box, please note that stat lines are arranged with the most recent game first while “X” signifies a player’s absence. To make the info more accessible, I also cut out much of the clutter, removing players averaging fewer than one target or carry, anyone slated to miss significant time (you won’t find Hunter Henry or Tyreek Hill listed here) and other fluff (fullback and receiver carries, for instance) that doesn’t factor into our decision-making. Now let’s get to the good stuff.

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Marquise Brown (9, 13, 5), Mark Andrews (7, 9, 8), Nick Boyle (5, 3, 3), Hayden Hurst (5, 1, 4), Willie Snead (5, 1, 3), Mark Ingram (4, 2, 0), Justice Hill (3, 2, 0), Seth Roberts (2, 0, 1), Miles Boykin (1, 3, 1)

Air Yards: Marquise Brown (217, 149, 94), Hayden Hurst (72, 26, 1), Willie Snead (56, 45, 5), Mark Andrews (55, 95, 74), Nick Boyle (34, 22, 12), Seth Roberts (32, 0, 5), Miles Boykin (21, 39, 0), Justice Hill (4, 17, 0), Mark Ingram (0, 19, 0)

Receiving Yards: Nick Boyle (58, 14, 26), Marquise Brown (49, 86, 147), Willie Snead (47, 5, 41), Seth Roberts (37, 0, 10), Mark Andrews (15, 112, 108), Mark Ingram (32, 30, 0), Hayden Hurst (14, 1, 41), Miles Boykin (0, 11, 5), Justice Hill (0, 10, 0)

Carries: Mark Ingram (16, 13, 14), Lamar Jackson (8, 16, 3), Gus Edwards (7, 3, 17), Justice Hill (1, 1, 7)

RZ Targets: Mark Andrews (3, 0, 1), Hayden Hurst (2, 1, 1), Nick Boyle (1, 0, 0), Miles Boykin (0, 0, 1), Marquise Brown (0, 0, 1), Justice Hill (0, 0, 1), Willie Snead (0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Mark Ingram (4, 2, 5), Lamar Jackson (3, 3, 0), Gus Edwards (0, 1, 7), Justice Hill (0, 0, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Anthony Averett (4-116-1, 5-49-0, 7-104-1), Brandon Carr (4-55-1, 6-52-0, 1--3-0), Marlon Humphrey (3-17-0, 5-106-0, 0-0-0)

Observations: Lamar Jackson put his arm to work in Week 3, gunning a career-high 43 passes in a loss to Kansas City. The former Heisman winner is now 0-2 against the Chiefs in his career and undefeated in his other eight regular season starts. Mark Ingram went for the hat trick in Kansas City, adding to his league-leading touchdown tally with three end-zone visits in the losing effort. Ingram’s five rushing scores are nearly as many as he had all of last year (six in 12 games for New Orleans). Marquise Brown garnered the second-most air yards of Week 3 (Mike Evans held the top spot) but only had two catches for 49 yards to show for it. Frequent burn victim Anthony Averett has been a turnstile in the Ravens’ secondary, surrendering 269 yards (fourth-most among cornerbacks) through the air.

Buffalo Bills

Targets: Cole Beasley (10, 4, 9), John Brown (5, 8, 10), Dawson Knox (4, 4, 1), Zay Jones (3, 3, 5), Tommy Sweeney (3, 1, 2), T.J. Yeldon (3, 0, 0), Frank Gore (2, 2, 0), Robert Foster (1, 2, 0), Isaiah McKenzie (1, 2, 0), Devin Singletary (X, 0, 6)

Air Yards: Zay Jones (60, 20, 73), John Brown (57, 110, 133), Dawson Knox (45, 25, 6), Tommy Sweeney (42, 1, 24), Robert Foster (40, 40, 0), Cole Beasley (38, 51, 81), T.J. Yeldon (4, 0, 0), Frank Gore (-3, 1, 0), Isaiah McKenzie (-5, 17, 0), Devin Singletary (X, 0, -3)

Receiving Yards: Dawson Knox (67, 18, 1), John Brown (51, 72, 123), Cole Beasley (48, 83, 40), Zay Jones (33, 14, 18), T.J. Yeldon (19, 0, 0), Frank Gore (13, 15, 0), Isaiah McKenzie (9, 40, 0), Tommy Sweeney (3, 0, 35), Robert Foster (0, 0, 0), Devin Singletary (X, 0, 28)

Carries: Frank Gore (14, 19, 11), Josh Allen (9, 7, 10), T.J. Yeldon (8, 0, 0), Devin Singletary (X, 6, 4)

RZ Targets: Cole Beasley (1, 0, 0), Dawson Knox (1, 0, 0), Tommy Sweeney (1, 0, 0), T.J. Yeldon (1, 0, 0), Zay Jones (0, 1, 0), Isaiah McKenzie (0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Josh Allen (3, 2, 1), T.J. Yeldon (2, 0, 0), Frank Gore (1, 4, 0), Devin Singletary (X, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kevin Johnson (3-49-0, 3-61-0, 0-0-0), Levi Wallace (4-40-0, 8-66-1, 5-37-0), Tre’Davious White (1-26-0, 6-55-0, 4-37-0), Siran Neal (2-5-0, 2-7-0, 2-11-0)

Observations: Not that the #BillsMafia needed another reason to sacrifice an unsuspecting table to the tailgate gods, but Buffalo is off to a perfect 3-0 start for the first time since 2011. The Bills' early slate has been a breeze (wins over the Jets, Giants and Bengals), though that will change when the Patriots invade Orchard Park in Week 4. A card-carrying member of Team Tuck and Run, scrambling enthusiast Josh Allen has already totaled 26 carries this year, second to only Lamar Jackson (27) among quarterbacks. After riding the pine in Weeks 1 and 2, T.J. Yeldon finally made an appearance on Sunday, contributing 49 yards on 10 touches in place of injured rookie Devin Singletary (hamstring). Dawson Knox hasn’t exactly distinguished himself in the passing game, committing three drops (most among tight ends) in the early going.

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: Tyler Boyd (11, 11, 11), Auden Tate (10, 3, X), John Ross (6, 8, 12), Giovani Bernard (2, 3, 3), Joe Mixon (2, 5, 3), Tyler Eifert (1, 5, 6), Alex Erickson (1, 3, 4), C.J. Uzomah (1, 0, 5), Drew Sample (0, 3, 0), Damion Willis (0, 3, 5)

Air Yards: Tyler Boyd (97, 66, 75), Auden Tate (85, 25, X), John Ross (72, 65, 172), Tyler Eifert (17, 24, 36), C.J. Uzomah (13, 0, 16), Alex Erickson (6, 12, 25), Giovani Bernard (3, -4, -1), Drew Sample (0, 9, 0), Damion Willis (0, 14, 49), Joe Mixon (-3, -4, -4)

Receiving Yards: Auden Tate (88, 6, X), Tyler Boyd (67, 138, 60), Joe Mixon (34, 10, 7), John Ross (22, 112, 158), Tyler Eifert (18, 9, 27), Alex Erickson (13, 14, 28), Giovani Bernard (7, 7, 42), Drew Sample (0, 25, 0), C.J. Uzomah (0, 0, 66), Damion Willis (0, 6, 30)

Carries: Joe Mixon (15, 11, 6), Giovani Bernard (3, 6, 7), Andy Dalton (1, 2, 0)

RZ Targets: Tyler Eifert (1, 1, 0), Joe Mixon (1, 0, 0), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 1), Tyler Boyd (0, 1, 0), Alex Erickson (0, 1, 0), John Ross (0, 0, 1), Auden Tate (0, 1, X)

RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (2, 3, 2), Andy Dalton (1, 0, 0), Giovani Bernard (0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Dre Kirkpatrick (2-33-0, 5-97-1, 3-32-1), William Jackson (3-14-0, 2-27-0, 1-42-0), B.W. Webb (X, 3-52-1, 2-36-0)

Observations: After face-planting in Weeks 1 and 2, Joe Mixon finally put his stamp on the young season, submitting a serviceable 15-61-0 rushing line while adding two catches for an additional 34 yards and his first touchdown of 2019. Between game-script concerns and a fraying offensive line, Mixon faces an arduous road to RB1 status. Ace corner Tre’Davious White put the clamps on John Ross (2-22-0 on six targets), who entered the week with a league-high 270 receiving yards. While White was busy tending to Ross, Auden Tate broke out for 88 yards while seeing the field on 53-of-60 offensive snaps (88.3 percent). With A.J. Green no closer to returning from offseason ankle surgery, Tate should remain a fixture in three-wide sets. Consistency thy name is Tyler Boyd. The slot extraordinaire has cleared 60 yards in each of his three contests this year and seven of his last nine going back to last season.

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Odell Beckham (9, 10, 11), Jarvis Landry (9, 7, 7), Nick Chubb (7, 4, 4), Damion Ratley (5, 3, 2), Demetrius Harris (2, 1, 1), D’Ernest Johnson (0, 4, 2), Rashard Higgins (X, X, 3)

Air Yards: Jarvis Landry (138, 62, 98), Odell Beckham (46, 147, 116), Damion Ratley (28, 27, 16), Demetrius Harris (6, 4, 6), D’Ernest Johnson (0, 25, 8), Nick Chubb (-12, 16, 6), Rashard Higgins (X, X, 48)

Receiving Yards: Jarvis Landry (62, 32, 67), Odell Beckham (56, 161, 71), D’Ernest Johnson (0, 42, 23), Nick Chubb (35, 36, 10), Damion Ratley (26, 50, 17), Demetrius Harris (2, 4, 0), Rashard Higgins (X, X, 46)

Carries: Nick Chubb (23, 18, 17), D’Ernest Johnson (0, 3, 1)

RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (3, 1, 0), Damion Ratley (3, 0, 0), Demetrius Harris (2, 0, 0), Odell Beckham (1, 0, 0), Nick Chubb (1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Nick Chubb (3, 2, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: T.J. Carrie (5-77-1, 4-19-0, 1-5-0), Terrance Mitchell (5-61-0, 0-0-0, 2-58-0), Eric Murray (2-9-0, 1-20-0, 0-0-0), Denzel Ward (X, 6-76-0, 1-47-0), Greedy Williams (X, 0-0-0, 1-16-0)

Observations: Nick Chubb’s Week 3 was an eventful one as the second-year battering ram compiled an exhausting 27 touches while ceding just one snap to backup Dontrell Hilliard in a loss to the Rams. Odell Beckham (6-56-0 in Week 3) would be off to a rather pedestrian start if not for his 89-yard touchdown—a gift bestowed upon him by reckless Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams—in Week 2. Baker Mayfield has failed to build on his record-setting 2018 campaign (his 27 touchdown throws set a new high-water mark for rookies), crumbling behind Cleveland’s sluggish offensive line. Mayfield’s 28.3 quarterback rating under pressure this year is second-worst to Eli Manning, who was just benched for Daniel Jones. Demetrius Harris had his vulture hat on Sunday, securing a two-yard touchdown while filling in for injured tight end David Njoku (wrist). He was in on 61 of Cleveland’s 68 offensive snaps (89.7 percent).

Denver Broncos

Targets: Courtland Sutton (8, 7, 8), Royce Freeman (5, 7, 2), Phillip Lindsay (5, 7, 6), Emmanuel Sanders (4, 13, 7), Noah Fant (3, 4, 5), Jeff Heuerman (2, 5, 0), DaeSean Hamilton (0, 6, 4)

Air Yards: Courtland Sutton (87, 82, 95), Emmanuel Sanders (29, 77, 87), Noah Fant (20, 29, 39), Jeff Heuerman (7, 17, 0), DaeSean Hamilton (0, 54, 27), Phillip Lindsay (-1, -14, 5), Royce Freeman (-7, 12, 5)

Receiving Yards: Courtland Sutton (87, 40, 120), Phillip Lindsay (49, 30, 23), Noah Fant (37, 33, 29), Jeff Heuerman (20, 21, 0), Royce Freeman (10, 48, 5), Emmanuel Sanders (10, 98, 86), DaeSean Hamilton (0, 15, 5)

Carries: Phillip Lindsay (21, 13, 11), Royce Freeman (15, 11, 10), Joe Flacco (2, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Courtland Sutton (2, 2, 2), Jeff Heuerman (1, 1, 0), Emmanuel Sanders (1, 4, 3), Noah Fant (0, 0, 1), Royce Freeman (0, 1, 0), DaeSean Hamilton (0, 1, 1), Phillip Lindsay (0, 2, 0)

RZ Carries: Phillip Lindsay (7, 1, 3), Royce Freeman (4, 1, 2), Joe Flacco (1, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kareem Jackson (2-46-1, 2-25-0, 4-30-0), Chris Harris (2-36-0, 3-31-0, 2-16-0), Isaac Yiadom (1-8-0, 9-123-0, 3-25-0)

Observations: After being upstaged by Royce Freeman in Week 2, Phillip Lindsay offered his rebuttal against the Packers, delivering 130 yards from scrimmage and a pair of Lambeau leaps on a career-high 25 touches. Only Jeff Wilson (13) and Ezekiel Elliott (12) have been afforded more red-zone carries than Lindsay (11). Joe Flacco went full Eli in the loss to Green Bay, becoming one with the earth by absorbing six sacks, resulting in a loss of 52 yards. With no reinforcements to call upon (a sprained thumb sent Drew Lock to injured reserve), Flacco’s doomed tenure under center is assured of lasting several more weeks. Once regarded as a defensive juggernaut, the Broncos have yet to record a sack this season. They’re also the only team without a takeaway. No longer being used exclusively as a slot corner, Chris Harris stonewalled Davante Adams (4-56-0) in Week 3, though obviously it didn’t matter as Denver dropped to 0-3 for the first time since 1999.

Houston Texans

Targets: Will Fuller (7, 7, 3), DeAndre Hopkins (7, 8, 13), Darren Fells (6, 3, 1), Kenny Stills (6, 3, 3), Jordan Akins (5, 3, 2), Duke Johnson (3, 1, 5), Keke Coutee (0, 4, X)

Air Yards: Kenny Stills (104, 45, 25), Will Fuller (67, 132, 111), DeAndre Hopkins (40, 90, 216), Darren Fells (32, 30, -1), Jordan Akins (30, 20, 5), Keke Coutee (0, 33, X), Duke Johnson (-8, 21, 6)

Receiving Yards: Kenny Stills (89, 38, 37), Jordan Akins (73, 25, 17), DeAndre Hopkins (67, 40, 111), Will Fuller (51, 40, 69), Darren Fells (49, 9, 0), Duke Johnson (22, 0, 33), Keke Coutee (0, 7, X)

Carries: Carlos Hyde (10, 20, 10), Deshaun Watson (7, 4, 4), Duke Johnson (2, 6, 9)

RZ Targets: Jordan Akins (2, 1, 0), Darren Fells (1, 1, 0), DeAndre Hopkins (0, 0, 2), Duke Johnson (0, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Carlos Hyde (2, 2, 1), Duke Johnson (0, 0, 1), Deshaun Watson (0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Johnathan Joseph (9-113-1, 6-82-0, 5-39-0), Lonnie Johnson (3-45-0, 2-19-0, 0-0-0), Bradley Roby (6-45-0, 3-26-0, 5-53-1)

Observations: With DeAndre Hopkins shadowed by perimeter pest Casey Hayward, Deshaun Watson looked elsewhere for his Week 3 yardage, putting more work on the plates of Kenny Stills (4-89-0) and Jordan Akins (3-73-2). A brick wall formed in front of Carlos Hyde, who scraped together just 19 yards on 10 carries against the Bolts, though he did salvage the afternoon for fantasy owners by punching in a goal-line touchdown. With Stills manning the slot (he lined up there on 72 percent of his Week 3 snaps), injury-prone sophomore Keke Coutee has been reduced to part-time status (35.8 percent snap rate). It might be time to put aging cornerback Johnathan Joseph (fifth-most passing yards allowed) out to pasture.

Indianapolis Colts

Targets: T.Y. Hilton (10, 6, 9), Jack Doyle (4, 3, 2), Eric Ebron (4, 4, 3), Nyheim Hines (4, 2, 4), Deon Cain (3, 1, 2), Parris Campbell (3, 1, 1), Marlon Mack (3, 3, 0), Zach Pascal (3, 0, 0), Mo Alie-Cox (2, 1, 1), Chester Rogers (0, 4, 0)

Air Yards: T.Y. Hilton (62, 71, 87), Eric Ebron (46, 14, 24), Zach Pascal (35, 0, 0), Deon Cain (28, 9, 32), Jack Doyle (18, 12, 10), Nyheim Hines (7, -1, -14), Parris Campbell (6, 12, -4), Mo Alie-Cox (4, 5, 3), Marlon Mack (1, -2, 0), Chester Rogers (0, 6, 0)

Receiving Yards: T.Y. Hilton (65, 43, 87), Zach Pascal (53, 0, 0), Eric Ebron (47, 25, 8), Jack Doyle (46, 21, 20), Nyheim Hines (26, 5, 4), Mo Alie-Cox (25, 0, 3), Parris Campbell (24, 12, 1), Marlon Mack (14, 12, 0), Deon Cain (10, 0, 35), Chester Rogers (0, 24, 0)

Carries: Marlon Mack (16, 20, 25), Jacoby Brissett (3, 7, 3), Jordan Wilkins (3, 5, 0), Nyheim Hines (2, 2, 4)

RZ Targets: T.Y. Hilton (3, 3, 1), Zach Pascal (2, 0, 0), Nyheim Hines (1, 0, 0), Parris Campbell (0, 1, 1), Jack Doyle (0, 0, 1), Eric Ebron (0, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Marlon Mack (3, 1, 4), Jacoby Brissett (2, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Pierre Desir (4-64-0, 1--1-0, 3-33-0), Kenny Moore (5-36-0, 3-18-0, 2-24-0), Rock Ya-Sin (1-15-0, 1-15-0, 3-51-1)

Observations: There’s a reason the Colts hung on tight to Jacoby Brissett despite offseason trade overtures. He was on a heater Sunday, beginning his afternoon with 16 straight completions in a win over the Falcons. Injuries to Devin Funchess (collarbone) and T.Y. Hilton (quad) allowed Zach Pascal to take center stage in Week 3, tallying 53 yards and a touchdown on 30 snaps. 2019 hasn’t been the smoothest ride for Hilton, but even amid injuries and an 11th-hour quarterback change, the four-time Pro Bowler is still tied for the league-lead with four receiving touchdowns including one against Atlanta in Week 3. The tight end trio of Jack Doyle, Eric Ebron and Mo Alie-Cox continues to cannibalize itself. None of the three have topped 50 yards receiving this year.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: Dede Westbrook (9, 5, 6), Leonard Fournette (8, 6, 6), D.J. Chark (5, 9, 4), Chris Conley (3, 5, 7), James O’Shaughnessy (3, 4, 5), Geoff Swaim (2, 4, 4)

Air Yards: D.J. Chark (77, 73, 106), Dede Westbrook (59, 29, 5), Chris Conley (52, 73, 83), Leonard Fournette (13, 13, -6), James O’Shaughnessy (9, 8, 16), Geoff Swaim (6, 21, 3)

Receiving Yards: D.J. Chark (76, 55, 146), Dede Westbrook (46, 3, 30), Chris Conley (30, 73, 97), Leonard Fournette (26, 40, 28), James O’Shaughnessy (18, 28, 32), Geoff Swaim (8, 14, 17)

Carries: Leonard Fournette (15, 15, 13), Gardner Minshew (4, 6, 1)

RZ Targets: James O’Shaughnessy (1, 0, 1), Dede Westbrook (1, 0, 2), D.J. Chark (0, 2, 0), Leonard Fournette (0, 1, 0), Geoff Swaim (0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Leonard Fournette (3, 0, 0), Gardner Minshew (0, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jalen Ramsey (4-74-0, 5-34-0, 6-84-2), D.J. Hayden (3-28-0, 1-31-0, 1-0-0), A.J. Bouye (1-19-0, X, 4-79-0)

Observations: The thrill of Minshew Mania overshadowed another lackluster effort from Leonard Fournette, who was sitting at -8 rushing yards before he uncorked a 69-yard thunder-dash late in Thursday’s victory over Tennessee. Fournette’s first-round pedigree affords him more fantasy intrigue than he likely deserves as the 24-year-old’s career numbers (lifetime 3.7 yards per carry) depict an injury-prone underachiever. Luckily, what Leonard lacks in efficiency he more than makes up for in volume. The LSU alum ranks ninth among running backs in touches (57) and third in targets (20). The latest entry in D.J. Chark’s sophomore breakout included four catches for 76 yards and a touchdown in Week 3. The latter of those accomplishments extended his scoring streak to three games. Dede Westbrook’s drop rate (21.43 percent) is sixth-highest among receivers playing at least 25 percent of snaps.

Kansas City Chiefs

Targets: Travis Kelce (8, 9, 8), Sammy Watkins (8, 13, 11), Mecole Hardman (5, 6, 1), Darrel Williams (5, 0, 0), Demarcus Robinson (4, 6, 2), LeSean McCoy (3, 3, 1), Blake Bell (1, 1, 1), Damien Williams (X, 5, 6)

Air Yards: Travis Kelce (111, 105, 63), Mecole Hardman (88, 82, 0), Sammy Watkins (56, 139, 99), Demarcus Robinson (53, 152, 6), Blake Bell (-1, 32, 7), LeSean McCoy (-4, -12, 4), Darrel Williams (-9, 0, 0), Damien Williams (X, 48, -15)

Receiving Yards: Mecole Hardman (97, 61, 0), Travis Kelce (89, 107, 88), Sammy Watkins (64, 49, 198), Darrel Williams (47, 0, 0), Demarcus Robinson (43, 172, 0), LeSean McCoy (26, 0, 12), Blake Bell (1, 0, 7), Damien Williams (X, 48, 39)

Carries: Darrel Williams (9, 0, 0), LeSean McCoy (8, 11, 10), Patrick Mahomes (4, 1, 1), Darwin Thompson (4, 1, 0), Damien Williams (X, 8, 13)

RZ Targets: LeSean McCoy (2, 0, 0), Mecole Hardman (1, 0, 1), Darrel Williams (1, 0, 0), Travis Kelce (0, 1, 4), Demarcus Robinson (0, 1, 1), Sammy Watkins (0, 0, 1), Damien Williams (X, 0, 3)

RZ Carries: LeSean McCoy (3, 2, 1), Darwin Thompson (2, 0, 0), Darrel Williams (1, 0, 0), Patrick Mahomes (0, 0, 1), Damien Williams (X, 0, 4)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Bashaud Breeland (3-52-0, 4-45-0, 1-21-1), Kendall Fuller (3-41-0, 1-4-1, 7-94-1), Charvarius Ward (2-35-0, 3-28-0, 7-123-0)

Observations: What makes Patrick Mahomes’ particular brand of mayhem so unique is that the Chiefs have had a different lead receiver in each of their three victories. It was Mecole Hardman’s turn to wreak havoc in Week 3, gutting the Ravens for 97 yards while reaching a peak speed of 21.74 mph (the third-fastest run of 2019, according to Next Gen stats) on his 83-yard touchdown gallup. With Damien Williams (knee) shelved and LeSean McCoy hobbled by a sprained ankle, Darrel Williams took his opportunity and ran with it (literally), pacing the Chiefs’ backfield with 109 yards from scrimmage on 14 touches. With free agency on the horizon, contract-year receiver Demarcus Robinson (10-215-3 on 12 targets) sees a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

Los Angeles Chargers

Targets: Keenan Allen (17, 15, 10), Austin Ekeler (7, 6, 7), Mike Williams (7, 5, 3), Travis Benjamin (5, 2, 3), Justin Jackson (4, 1, 3), Dontrelle Inman (3, 2, 1), Virgil Green (0, 2, 1)

Air Yards: Keenan Allen (166, 216, 113), Mike Williams (133, 91, 37), Dontrelle Inman (89, 25, 4), Travis Benjamin (71, 13, 34), Virgil Green (0, 7, 1), Justin Jackson (-11, -1, -1) Austin Ekeler (-16, 13, -6)

Receiving Yards: Keenan Allen (183, 98, 123), Austin Ekeler (45, 67, 96), Mike Williams (45, 83, 29), Dontrelle Inman (23, 28, 5), Travis Benjamin (5, 0, 12), Justin Jackson (4, 5, 4), Virgil Green (0, 9, 4)

Carries: Austin Ekeler (9, 17, 12), Justin Jackson (5, 7, 6), Philip Rivers (2, 1, 1)

RZ Targets: Keenan Allen (2, 1, 3), Justin Jackson (1, 0, 1), Mike Williams (1, 2, 0), Austin Ekeler (0, 0, 2), Dontrelle Inman (0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Austin Ekeler (1, 3, 2), Justin Jackson (0, 2, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond King (4-64-0, 1-36-1, 2-19-0), Casey Hayward (1-11-0, 2-37-1, 3-34-0), Brandon Facyson (2-8-0, 5-65-0, 5-61-1)

Observations: Keenan Allen went ballistic in Week 3, making a mockery of Houston’s feeble secondary by piling on 13 catches for a career-high 183 yards and two touchdowns. He’s been the best receiver in football by a country mile, leading the league in yards (404), catches (29) and targets (41) through three weeks. Once considered an area of strength, tight end has been a trouble spot for the Bolts, who have already weathered injuries to Hunter Henry (knee) and Virgil Green (quad). Melvin Gordon’s continued absence has given Austin Ekeler a chance to spread his wings. He’s been the gold standard among pass-catching backs, leading all ball-carriers in receiving yards (208) while corralling 19-of-20 targets from Philip Rivers. Travis Benjamin’s 33.3-percent drop rate (second-worst to Pittsburgh’s Donte Moncrief) could probably be improved upon.

Miami Dolphins

Targets: Preston Williams (12, 6, 5), Jakeem Grant (7, 7, 3), Kenyan Drake (6, 6, 3), DeVante Parker (6, 7, 7), Kalen Ballage (3, 5, 1), Mike Gesicki (3, 2, 6), Allen Hurns (2, 2, 3), Albert Wilson (X, X, 4)

Air Yards: Preston Williams (129, 94, 73), DeVante Parker (123, 147, 163), Jakeem Grant (62, 95, 46), Allen Hurns (29, 46, 56), Kenyan Drake (5, 18, 28), Mike Gesicki (5, 11, 58), Kalen Ballage (-5, 23, -5), Albert Wilson (X, X, 0)

Receiving Yards: Preston Williams (68, 63, 24), DeVante Parker (56, 0, 75), Kenyan Drake (34, 29, 15), Jakeem Grant (27, 22, -3), Kalen Ballage (10, 6, 13), Mike Gesicki (9, 11, 31), Allen Hurns (6, 13, 22), Albert Wilson (X, X, 13)

Carries: Kenyan Drake (12, 4, 4), Kalen Ballage (8, 6, 5), Josh Rosen (3, 0, 0), Mark Walton (X, 3, 1)

RZ Targets: Preston Williams (3, 0, 2), DeVante Parker (1, 0, 0), Mike Gesicki (0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Kalen Ballage (3, 0, 0), Kenyan Drake (1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Xavien Howard (5-70-2, 2-19-0, 1-12-0), Jomal Wiltz (2-41-0, 3-40-1, 2-72-1), Eric Rowe (1-6-0, 4-54-0, 6-82-2)

Observations: Fantasy is one of the few arenas in life where you can get away with quantity over quality, though obviously that logic doesn’t apply to beleaguered deep threat DeVante Parker, whose 2019 contributions have been lacking, bordering on non-existent (6-131-0 on 20 targets). Kalen Ballage, the subject of a scathing lowlight reel that made the rounds on Twitter last week, was the recipient of three red-zone carries in Week 3, though the touchdown bouncers insisted they were at capacity. Josh Rosen, who has quickly transformed from top quarterback prospect to the coffee-sipping dog from the “This is Fine” meme, was predictably scattershot against Dallas, struggling to a 46.2 completion percentage in his first start of 2019. Maybe there’s an alternate universe where Rosen doesn’t spend his early career overseeing two of the more pronounced tank jobs in recent memory, but unfortunately this is the hand the football gods have dealt him. Amid the wreckage of a listless 0-3 start (and a -117-point differential to boot), undrafted Colorado state alum Preston Williams quietly ranks third among rookies in targets (22) and fifth in receiving yards (155).

New England Patriots

Targets: Josh Gordon (11, 5, 4), Julian Edelman (10, 5, 11), Rex Burkhead (7, 2, 8), Phillip Dorsett (7, 3, 4), Brandon Bolden (3, X, 0), Jakobi Meyers (3, X, 1), Ryan Izzo (1, 0, 2), James White (X, 4, 7)

Air Yards: Josh Gordon (112, 55, 59), Julian Edelman (84, 34, 86), Phillip Dorsett (38, 39, 73), Jakobi Meyers (34, 0, 17), Rex Burkhead (21, 25, 14), Brandon Bolden (18, X, 0), Ryan Izzo (7, 0, 9), James White (X, 4, 19)

Receiving Yards: Josh Gordon (83, 19, 73), Julian Edelman (62, 51, 83), Phillip Dorsett (53, 39, 95), Ryan Izzo (41, 0, 3), Jakobi Meyers (38, 0, 22), Rex Burkhead (22, 47, 41), Brandon Bolden (21, X, 0), James White (X, 19, 56)

Carries: Rex Burkhead (11, 5, 8), Sony Michel (9, 21, 15), Brandon Bolden (2, X, 1), Tom Brady (2, 2, 0), James White (X, 3, 4)

RZ Targets: Rex Burkhead (2, 0, 1), Julian Edelman (2, 0, 1), Josh Gordon (2, 0, 2), Phillip Dorsett (1, 0, 0), James White (X, 2, 1)

RZ Carries: Sony Michel (2, 6, 2), Rex Burkhead (1, 2, 3), Tom Brady (0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: J.C. Jackson (1-23-0, 1-14-0, 4-52-0), Stephon Gilmore (3-19-0, 2-32-0, 5-51-0), Jason McCourty (3-16-0, 2-19-0, 4-65-0), Jonathan Jones (1-15-0, 4-45-0, 3-19-0)

Observations: Has Rex Burkhead supplanted Sony Michel as New England’s lead back? Bill Belichick would swallow a cyanide pill before offering that information, but Burkhead’s 73.7-percent snap share in Week 3 compared to just 22.4 percent for Sony is telling. After taking a backseat to Antonio Brown (whose Foxboro reign lasted all of 11 days) against Miami, Josh Gordon was back to reclaim his throne against the Jets, spanning 83 yards on six catches. His day also included a pair of drops, but fantasy owners only care about the raw totals. Pour one out for Phillip Dorsett, who watched his streak of 26 straight targets without an incompletion come to an end Sunday. A chest injury to Julian Edelman and James White’s surprise absence (his wife was giving birth) left Tom Brady without two of his preferred weapons, but that didn’t stop the 42-year-old from putting on the latest in a career full of clinics (306 passing yards, two touchdowns). He might do this until the end of time. Undrafted rookie Jakobi Meyers (48 snaps) operated as New England’s slot receiver after Edelman limped off in Week 3.

New York Jets

Targets: Braxton Berrios (6, 0, 0), Robby Anderson (5, 6, 7), Jamison Crowder (5, 6, 17), Le’Veon Bell (4, 10, 9), Ryan Griffin (1, 1, 4), Ty Montgomery (1, 3, 1), Josh Bellamy (0, 2, 1)

Air Yards: Jamison Crowder (81, 48, 51), Braxton Berrios (62, 0, 0), Robby Anderson (28, 95, 121), Ty Montgomery (3, 3, 0), Ryan Griffin (2, 8, 5), Josh Bellamy (0, 12, 11), Le’Veon Bell (-6, -26, 5)

Receiving Yards: Braxton Berrios (29, 0, 0), Le’Veon Bell (28, 61, 32), Jamison Crowder (25, 40, 99), Robby Anderson (11, 81, 23), Ryan Griffin (5, 0, 10), Ty Montgomery (0, 15, 2), Josh Bellamy (0, 5, 15)

Carries: Le’Veon Bell (18, 21, 17), Ty Montgomery (2, 3, 2)

RZ Targets: Robby Anderson (0, 1, 0), Le’Veon Bell (0, 1, 2), Jamison Crowder (0, 0, 1), Ty Montgomery (0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Le’Veon Bell (0, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Darryl Roberts (8-96-1, 5-35-0, 5-77-1), Nate Hairston (4-52-0, 3-83-0, X), Brian Poole (5-24-0, 2-11-0, 1-1-0), Trumaine Johnson (2-21-0, 0-0-0, 7-110-0)

Observations: The Jets paid top-dollar for Le’Veon Bell, who has rewarded them by averaging an anemic 2.9 yards per carry (39th out of 44 qualifiers). Speaking of buyer’s remorse, Trumaine Johnson—the league’s third-highest earner at cornerback behind Josh Norman and Xavien Howard—was only on the field for eight snaps in Week 3, ceding outside duties to 2017 fifth-rounder Nate Hairston. The result—a lopsided loss to Darth Belichick and the hated Patriots—was no surprise, though Sunday did give us one plot twist. Jamison Crowder, well-known for his slot prowess, played outside on over 70 percent of his snaps against New England with newcomer Braxton Berrios manning the slot. Coach Adam Gase didn’t sugarcoat it in his post-game remarks, calling the Jets’ offense “atrocious.” Even with New York down to its third-string quarterback, two scoring drives in 36 possessions just isn’t good enough.

Oakland Raiders

Targets: Darren Waller (14, 7, 8), J.J. Nelson (5, X, 0), Hunter Renfrow (4, 8, 3), Jalen Richard (3, 3, 0), Tyrell Williams (3, 7, 7), Josh Jacobs (2, 0, 1), Foster Moreau (2, 0, 2), Derek Carrier (0, 5, 0), Ryan Grant (X, 5, 4)

Air Yards: Darren Waller (87, 32, 55), Hunter Renfrow (50, 51, 11), J.J. Nelson (26, X, 0), Tyrell Williams (20, 76, 125), Foster Moreau (13, 0, 7), Jalen Richard (4, 1, 0), Derek Carrier (0, 48, 0), Josh Jacobs (-2, 0, 4), Ryan Grant (X, 23, 12)

Receiving Yards: Darren Waller (134, 63, 70), J.J. Nelson (36, X, 0), Tyrell Williams (29, 46, 105), Hunter Renfrow (28, 30, 13), Jalen Richard (14, 2, 0), Foster Moreau (1, 0, 20), Derek Carrier (0, 33, 0), Josh Jacobs (0, 0, 28), Ryan Grant (X, -2, 16)

Carries: Josh Jacobs (10, 12, 23), DeAndre Washington (6, 3, 2), Jalen Richard (2, 2, 1), Derek Carr (1, 2, 2)

RZ Targets: Darren Waller (1, 1, 0), Tyrell Williams (1, 2, 1), Hunter Renfrow (0, 1, 1), Ryan Grant (X, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Derek Carr (0, 0, 1), Josh Jacobs (0, 4, 8)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Daryl Worley (3-31-0, 4-93-1, 1-15-0), Gareon Conley (3-15-0, 4-76-1, 2-23-0), Lamarcus Joyner (0-0-0, 7-47-0, 7-72-0)

Observations: We should all aspire to love anything as much as Derek Carr loves throwing to tight ends. They’re the drug he can’t quit, as evidenced by his recent favoritism of that position (25.7 percent target rate since 2018). Darren Waller feasted against the Vikings in Week 3, setting career-highs in catches (13), receiving yards (134) and targets (14). He leads the tight end position in yards after catch (151) while also ranking second in targets (29) and third in receiving yards (267). While Waller has flourished as a pass-catcher, rookie Josh Jacobs has largely underwhelmed in that capacity, pulling in just one of three targets for 28 yards through three appearances. J.J. Nelson (ankle) returned to Oakland’s receiving corps in Week 3, doing so at the expense of Ryan Grant, who the Raiders deemed a healthy scratch.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Targets: JuJu Smith-Schuster (7, 8, 8), Diontae Johnson (6, 4, 5), James Conner (5, 4, 4), James Washington (4, 3, 6), Xavier Grimble (2, 1, 0), Vance McDonald (2, 7, 4), Johnny Holton (0, 1, 2), Jaylen Samuels (0, 1, 2), Ryan Switzer (0, 4, 6), Donte Moncrief (X, 1, 10)

Air Yards: Diontae Johnson (77, 42, 45), JuJu Smith-Schuster (47, 121, 64), James Washington (19, 30, 169), Vance McDonald (14, 12, 32), Xavier Grimble (5, 4, 0), Johnny Holton (0, 42, 45), Jaylen Samuels (0, -5, 3), Ryan Switzer (0, 7, 12), James Conner (-6, -11, 3), Donte Moncrief (X, 19, 92)

Receiving Yards: JuJu Smith-Schuster (81, 84, 78), Diontae Johnson (52, 17, 25), James Conner (14, 12, 44), James Washington (14, 23, 51), Vance McDonald (10, 38, 40), Xavier Grimble (3, 0, 0), Johnny Holton (0, 0, 0), Jaylen Samuels (0, 13, 2), Ryan Switzer (0, 0, 29), Donte Moncrief (X, 0, 7)

Carries: James Conner (13, 11, 10), Mason Rudolph (4, 1, X), Benny Snell (3, 1, 0), Jaylen Samuels (0, 3, 2)

RZ Targets: James Conner (1, 1, 0), JuJu Smith-Schuster (1, 1, 0), Diontae Johnson (0, 1, 0), Vance McDonald (0, 2, 0), Donte Moncrief (X, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: James Conner (1, 2, 1), Mason Rudolph (1, 0, X), Jaylen Samuels (0, 2, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Steven Nelson (3-47-0, 4-36-0, 1-20-1), Joe Haden (2-37-0, 3-28-0, 4-35-0), Mike Hilton (3-30-0, 1-10-0, 3-64-1)

Observations: JuJu Smith-Schuster hasn’t had a ceiling game yet, but there’s something to be said for his consistency, continuing to tread water amid a sea of moving parts in Pittsburgh. Jaylen Samuels’ handcuff appeal is dwindling after logging 14 touch-less snaps in Week 3. He’s fallen behind Benny Snell, who authored a sloth-like 4.66 forty at this year’s Combine. At least Samuels got to dress, unlike drop aficionado Donte Moncrief, who spent Week 3 as a healthy scratch. A bum shoulder rendered Vance McDonald a spectator for much of the day Sunday, which resulted in Xavier Grimble seeing his most snaps (38) since Week 9 of 2016. The reeling Steelers have dropped seven of their last nine going back to last year.

Tennessee Titans

Targets: Adam Humphries (9, 2, 1), Delanie Walker (9, 6, 6), A.J. Brown (5, 5, 4), Corey Davis (4, 5, 3), Tajae Sharpe (3, 2, 2), Jonnu Smith (3, 0, 1), Derrick Henry (2, 3, 2), Darius Jennings (2, 1, 0), Dion Lewis (1, 1, 4)

Air Yards: Tajae Sharpe (91, 24, 24), Adam Humphries (90, -6, 5), Delanie Walker (73, 74, 35), A.J. Brown (69, 25, 54), Corey Davis (43, 37, 42), Darius Jennings (43, 7, 0), Jonnu Smith (14, 0, 2), Dion Lewis (13, -3, -10), Derrick Henry (-3, -7, -7)

Receiving Yards: Adam Humphries (93, -1, 5), Tajae Sharpe (70, 24, 0), Delanie Walker (64, 39, 55), Corey Davis (44, 38, 0), Jonnu Smith (20, 0, 7), Dion Lewis (7, 5, 6), A.J. Brown (4, 25, 100), Derrick Henry (2, 12, 75), Darius Jennings (0, 11, 0)

Carries: Derrick Henry (17, 15, 19), Marcus Mariota (6, 5, 3), Dion Lewis (3, 3, 3)

RZ Targets: Delanie Walker (2, 0, 2), A.J. Brown (0, 0, 1), Darius Jennings (0, 1, 0), Dion Lewis (0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Derrick Henry (1, 2, 4), Dion Lewis (1, 0, 0), Marcus Mariota (1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Malcolm Butler (7-121-1, 5-48-2, 3-29-0), Adoree’ Jackson (2-26-0, 0-0-0, 4-45-0), Logan Ryan (2-13-0, 7-60-1, 6-76-0)

Observations: Marcus Mariota and the stadium turf at TIAA Bank Field were well-acquainted by the end of Thursday night as the Jaguars, led by a predictably ferocious Calais Campbell (three sacks), ambushed the former Heisman winner for nine sacks. Clearly the Titans (and Mariota’s aching body) are feeling the loss of suspended left tackle Taylor Lewan. Derrick Henry’s touchdown extravaganza continued with another visit to the end zone in Week 3. The fourth-year enforcer holds a considerable touch advantage over backfield-mate Dion Lewis (55-14 in Henry’s favor). What do JuJu Smith-Schuster, Cooper Kupp, Chris Godwin, Kenny Golladay and Curtis Samuel have in common? All were drafted after first-round disappointment Corey Davis (6-82-0 on 12 targets) in 2017. Among cornerbacks, only Washington’s Josh Norman has served up more touchdowns than free-agent flop Malcolm Butler this year.