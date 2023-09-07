Week 3 Abilene, Big Country high school football scores and updates

Abilene High, ranked No. 9 in Class 5A Division I, faces off against No. 25 6A Midland Legacy on Friday at Shotwell Stadium in a battle between two former Little Southwest Conference rivals.

Legacy (2-0) is putting up big offensive numbers, while AHS (2-0) has its usual stout defense and a much-improved offense.

In other Week 3 Big Country high school football games, Abilene Cooper plays San Angelo Central in San Angelo, while Abilene Wylie faces off against Lubbock-Cooper in two non-district games.

No. 9 3A D-I Jim Ned (2-0) also hosts No. 4 3A D-II Wall (2-0) in a big showdown in Tuscola, while Clyde plays at Merkel in another battle of unbeatens.

High school football scores from Abilene and the Big Country for Week 3

More: High School Football HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Jim Ned overpowers Holliday, spoils debut of new turf field

More: High School Football Big Country Rewind: Fast start carries Lubbock Monterey past Abilene Wylie in football

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Live updates: Week 3 Abilene, Big Country high school football scores