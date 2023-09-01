Week 3: 5 of the most intriguing Greater Akron high school football games to watch

Week 3 brings some great plots in terms of five games to watch in Greater Akron high school football.

Yet another state champion coming into town to face Hoban.

Another nonleague tilt brings two running backs who have 937 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns in two weeks to the docket.

There’s also a doozy of a small school matchup.

Let there be no doubt, this might be the best week to date in terms of wishing you had another set of eyes to keep up with the action.

Here’s what the USA Today Network came up with:

Cleveland Heights (1-1) at Hudson (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Tommy Ricard and Hudson's offensive line has been off the charts this season.

This is one of the tastiest matchups in Northeast Ohio.

The Explorers are rolling into Week 3 on the heels of Ian Ludewig (53 carries, 515 yards, 7 TDs) and a rushing offense that is averaging 305 yards per game. Ludewig is coming off a school-record 345-yard performance against the Vikings.

The defense isn’t too bad either, having allowed 14.5 points per game against playoff regulars Highland and Hoover.

The Tigers have arguably the best team they have ever had. While they’re 1-1, it took national power Paramus Catholic (NJ) all it had to hang on for a 43-41 win.

In two games, Marquise Davis has been unbelievable for Cleveland Heights. The junior has offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State among his 25 from Power Five schools. The four-star prospect has 422 yards and five touchdowns on 35 carries.

Mogadore (2-0) at Dalton (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday

Mogadore quarterback Zeke Cameron has the Wildcats undefeated heading into a dandy of a Week 3 matchup with Dalton.

Dalton proved it was for real in Week 1 in a rematch of last season’s Division VI regional semifinal against Kirtland. The Bulldogs were 33-point losers to the Hornets in 2022, but this time only lost by a touchdown in a 14-7 nonleague game. Dalton is led by running backs Greyson Siders and Sammy Tomlinson, who combined for 2,309 yards rushing and 37 touchdowns last season. Quarterback Colin Pearson threw for 1,690 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Mogadore is coming off a 21-3 win over Ravenna. Cole Reese (12 carries, 79 yards), Aaron Rumschlag (7, 47, TD) and Austin Constantine (12, 42, TD) led the way. Zeke Cameron (6-for-9 passing, 118 yards, TD, interception) led the passing game.

Trinity Episcopal School (0-0) at Hoban (2-0), 7 p.m. Saturday

Hoban quarterback Tylan Boykin has been solid in back-to-back wins over Frederick Douglass (Ky.) and Cathedral Prep (Pa.)

The Knights face their second state champ in three weeks. This time, it’s Trinity Episcopal School, the two-time reigning Division I champion from Virginia. Trinity quarterback Teagan Logan, who has offers from Maryland and Virginia, has a solid offensive line highlighted by Ryan Mitchell and Brady Sakowitz, who had an offer from Virginia Tech. His main target is Navy pledge Brennan Ridley. Charlotte commit Cornell Allen heads a defense that gave up 8.7 points per game last season.

Hoban is scoring 44.5 points per game and reeled off the final 37 points in a 44-12 win over Cathedral Prep last week. Tylan Boykin threw two touchdowns and Caleb Jones ran for two more.

Wadsworth (2-0) at Medina (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday

This is the oldest rivalry for Medina, which is 32-41-2 against the Grizzlies. Soon, it also will be Wadsworth’s oldest rivalry (Orrville, 77).

The teams are a contrast in style. The Bees, who are coming off a 53-28 loss to Olentangy, sling it like no other behind reigning Division I Offensive Player of the Year Danny Stoddard (49-for-71 passing, 686 yards, 6 TDs, 4 interceptions). Austin Knowles (18 catches, 288 yards, 4 TDs), Jack Wojciak (13, 190) and Dylan Whitehill (9, 102) are his main targets.

The undefeated Grizzlies have a solid one-two punch in quarterback Will Stack (25 carries, 323 yards, 6 TDs) and Kyle Figuray (30, 166, 2).

A win would give the Bees a fifth consecutive victory over Wadsworth for the first time in 71 years (1928-42). Last year, Medina won 45-35.

Woodridge (1-1) at CVCA (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday

CVCA's Logan Scranton, bottom, continues to stand out for the Royals this season.

The Royals hold a 10-6 career record against the Bulldogs and have won the last two games after Woodridge had won the previous six. But it’s a new season with new teams, so none of that matters.

CVCA gets it done behind Logan Scranton (35 carries, 236 yards, 2 TDs) and Joey Kopec (16, 125, 2), but has a weapon in Ty Bova (3 catches, 75 yards, TD).

Defensively, Ricky Levak, Wesley Keeler and Kopec are all averaging at least 10 tackles a game.

Charles Lambes has thrown for 342 yards and three touchdowns for Woodridge. He also has rushing touchdowns of 7 and 9 yards to complement Taysear Williams.

The Bulldogs come in gaining 280.5 yards per game.

Last season, the Royals won 35-27. Fantastic50.net has Woodridge as a one-point favorite.

