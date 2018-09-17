Week 2's MNF preview: Seahawks vs. Bears

Khalil Mack makes his home debut with his new team, the Chicago Bears. (Getty Images)

Here’s a look at the Week 2 “Monday Night Football” matchup, including the broadcasting TV network and kickoff time.

You can also livestream the game on the Yahoo Sports App (IOS and Android).

Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears, 5:15 p.m., ESPN

