Week 2 Weather Forecasts

Most of the games in Week 1 went off without the weather making much of an impact. Some of the games played in Florida didn’t look too comfortable but nobody played noticeably worse than expected due to the heat. Before diving into the Week 2 weather be sure to check out Hayden Winks' Week 2 breakdown.

Heat Wave Warning

New England at Miami (1:00 PM ET): The Patriots head to Miami as 19.5-point favorites after last week’s dominant win over Pittsburgh and Miami’s 59-10 thrashing at the hands of the Ravens. This is one of the biggest spreads in recent history and seems to be fueled by recency bias of last week. Although, New England is just 1-5 straight up in Miami the past six seasons and will now have to play in hot, humid Miami weather. The forecast calls for 89-degree temperatures but it’s supposed to feel like 103 degrees at kickoff. 10-12 MPH winds may help cool them down a bit, but when it’s blowing around hot air it won’t do a whole lot. With all that being said, I would still start all Patriots you were planning on as the matchup is too good. The Dolphins have a chance to be a historically bad defense in 2019.

Chicago at Denver (4:25 PM ET): Denver is 22-1 and 33-3 in home games played in the first two games of the season. This matchup meets the criteria and is largely due to the altitude and how much it tires teams early in the season. The Bears still head into Denver as 2.5-point favorites to take on Vic Fangio, their former defensive coordinator. In addition to the altitude, 89-degree temperatures and mostly cloudy skies are expected. This could be a major issue for Chicago’s conditioning as they are getting hit with both the heat and altitude. You probably aren’t starting too many Bears in fantasy, but Allen Robinson still has a good matchup against Denver’s overrated secondary. Both run games could see more usage if it gets any hotter.

Worry-Free Weather

Arizona at Baltimore (1:00 PM ET): Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray somehow dug themselves out of a hole in the fourth quarter and forced overtime last week against the Lions. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to pull off the win but have some momentum heading into Baltimore. 81 degree temperatures with partly cloudy skies are a bit hotter than what either team wants, but it’s not something that should impact the game. Fire up all fantasy players with confidence.

Dallas at Washington (1:00 PM ET): Dallas rolled out their new-look offense with OC Kellen Moore in town and it couldn’t have gone better. They now take on Washington who hung around a lot longer than most expected against the Eagles last week. 80 degree temperatures with partly cloudy skies and a 5MPH breeze shouldn’t cause any issues.

Indianapolis at Tennessee (1:00 PM ET): This slow-paced game has a chance to be impacted by the weather if it gets any hotter. 87 degree temperatures are expected and 90 degrees is when teams start to slow down dramatically. I’m not sure how much slower-paced these teams could be, but it’s something to keep in mind nonetheless.

Seattle at Pittsburgh (1:00 PM ET): Pittsburgh is in a prime bounce-back spot at home against a Seattle defense that nearly lost to Andy Dalton and company at home. Mild weather is expected with 76 degree temperatures and partly cloudy skies in the forecast.

Buffalo at NY Giants (1:00 PM ET): Despite Josh Allen continuing to struggle with accuracy, Buffalo’s comeback against the Jets was encouraging. The Bills now take on the struggling Giants on the road. Neither team should be impacted by the weather as 79 degree temperatures and partly cloudy skies are expected.

San Francisco at Cincinnati (1:00 PM ET): The 49ers two pick-sixes blew the box score way out of proportion against the Bucs, despite it being a close game throughout. They now travel to Cincinatti to take on an impressive Bengals team that nearly pulled off a road win against Seattle. 81-degree temperatures will be uncomfortable, but shouldn’t be too hot to impact their conditioning. Start all fantasy options from this one as usual.

Minnesota at Green Bay (1:00 PM ET): Both Green Bay and Minnesota had stellar defensive outings in Week 1 and now match up against one another. Weather in Green Bay has yet to take a turn for the worse with 71-degree temperatures and overcast skies expected.

Kansas City at Oakland (4:05 PM ET): The Raiders shocked nearly everyone after beating Denver fairly handily on Monday Night Football. They will have a little bit bigger of a challenge against the Chiefs this Sunday. Both teams will enjoy relatively mild weather with 66 degree temperatures, mostly skies, and 10 MPH winds in the forecast. As I have mentioned previously in this column, wind doesn’t impact a game until 15+ MPH wind speeds.

New Orleans at LA Rams (4:25 PM ET): Saints fans have had this one marked on their calendar ever since the missed pass interference call in the NFC Championship game which cost them a trip to the Super Bowl. This game will be hot at kickoff, with 86 degree temperatures and mostly cloudy skies in the forecast. The game likely won’t be impacted unless it becomes 5-10 degrees hotter. All Fantasy options can be started with confidence in this one.

Cleveland at NY Jets (8:15 PM ET, Monday): Sam Darnold has Mono and will miss a few weeks, meaning check-down Trevor Siemian is in line to start against the Browns. Both teams will enjoy 73 degree temperatures and partly cloudy skies with 6 MPH winds. All fantasy options can be started as normal.

Home Teams are Dome Teams

Only three games will be played indoors this week including one of the biggest matchups of the week between Philadelphia and Atlanta.

LA Chargers at Detroit (1:00 PM ET)

Jacksonville at Houston (1:00 PM ET)

Philadelphia at Atlanta (8:20 PM ET)