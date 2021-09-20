Week 2 Sunday Night Freestyle: Quoth the Ravens, 'game'

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Faced with a 4th and one near midfield with a one-point lead, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens had two choices: punt the ball and give Patrick Mahomes about a minute to win the game, or go for it and ice the Kansas City Chiefs. Coach John Harbaugh left the choice up to Jackson and the rest was history.

Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab kick off the Sunday night podcast reacting to all 14 games from Sunday's Week 2 action including the Ravens' incredible upset of the Chiefs, the Tennessee Titans shocking the Seattle Seahawks on the road and the Las Vegas Raiders securing a 2-0 start.

