Week 2 Sunday Night Freestyle: Lance's season over, Tua outduels Lamar & Bucs/Saints brawl

Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab kick off the Sunday night podcast reacting to Trey Lance's unfortunate ankle injury that will sideline him for the remainder of the season, Tua Tagovailoa's ascendant performance against Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens & the utterly bizarre Tampa Bay/New Orleans game that saw two players get ejected and a poor Microsoft Surface tablet destroyed at the hands of the GOAT Tom Brady.

Later, the guys run through the rest of Sunday's 13 matchups including the Detroit Lions putting up another huge offensive game, more tales of woe from Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett & Joe Flacco of all people pulling out a win for the Jets against the Cleveland Browns.

0:20 Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers

15:50 Miami Dolphins @ Baltimore Ravens

23:15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints

28:55 Washington Commanders @ Detroit Lions

32:25 Houston Texans @ Denver Broncos

41:25 Arizona Cardinals @ Las Vegas Raiders

46:40 Cincinnati Bengals @ Dallas Cowboys

51:10 Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars

55:20 New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns

60:00 Atlanta Falcons @ Los Angeles Rams

62:45 Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers

64:05 New England Patriots @ Pittsburgh Steelers

66:25 Carolina Panthers @ New York Giants

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts