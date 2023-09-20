Week 2 slimelights 'NFL Slimetime'
Nate Burleson and Young Dylan break down the highlights from Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.
Nate Burleson and Young Dylan break down the highlights from Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.
"They're so used to going straight to their phones instead of having some fun with some guys in the locker room. It's different. It's kind of sad," Kelly Stafford said.
The Zoom call between running backs cited by the memo happened back in July. But something new NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell did last week regarding a completely different issue might have played a role.
Maye pleaded no contest in August to a DUI charge from 2021.
The Dodgers, Orioles and Rays joined the Braves in the 2023 postseason field with wins this weekend.
"If I wasn't going to play on turf, I'd probably make more of a ruckus," the veteran offensive tackle said.
Jones has been away from the Raiders since the start of the season while making multiple social media posts disparaging the team and its leadership.
Time will tell if Fields ends up winning with the Bears, but the concerns he spoke about on Wednesday were not encouraging.
Micah Parsons is off to a dominant start this season.
The Yankees' 2023 injuries are starting to affect 2024.
The 23-year-old did something no MLB rookie has ever done.
The NFL is back and along with Monday morning highlights are viral videos of various brawls from around the league.
Conversely, the Bengals' win total is now down to 9.5 after their second straight 0-2 start.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Sometimes, it's as simple as drafting players who are incentivized to play well.
The Bears are off to a miserable start this season.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The Chargers have blown two fourth-quarter leads and sit at 0-2.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
All isn't lost for some 0-2 teams. As for others ... yikes. Meanwhile, Bijan Robinson is balling out for Atlanta, Deshaun Watson has been a mess and Sam Howell is showing positive signs for the Commanders.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.