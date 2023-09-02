Week 2 roundup: Channel League openers, big winners and standout performances

Josh Joyner ran for 153 yards and two touchdowns as the Pacifica High football team opened Channel League play with a key 28-15 win at Santa Barbara on Friday night.

Playing without receiver Savion Taylor and running back Philip Kim, the Tritons built a 21-6 halftime lead in a matchup of two of the three teams who finished tied atop the league standings a year ago.

“We’ve got to celebrate this win,” head coach Mike Moon said. “We controlled the game from start to finish. … It’s a good feeling.”

Dominic Duran completed 16 of 22 passes for 209 yards and a TD pass to Dayday Aupiu. Budder Aina, filling in for Kim, ran for a clinching TD in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore safety Juju Hernandez had 12 tackles and junior DeJuan Colvin had 1.5 sacks to lead the defense for Pacifica (3-0), which visits Buena this Friday.

Rio Mesa 46, San Marcos 7

Senior Dom Jones had 2.5 sacks and returned a fumble 99 yards for a score as the defense provided a needed spark for the Spartans in a Channel League opener.

Leading just 13-7 on the road in Santa Barbara, the Spartans used five takeaways to pull away. Joseph Munoz had an interception and Charlie Neos, Jordan Ambrose and Victor Jones recovered fumbles.

“We came out asleep and didn’t have a very good first half,” Rio Mesa coach Jim Bittner said. “We made some uncommon mistakes and let them hang around in the game.”

Rio Mesa (3-0), which has scored more than 45 points in each of its first three games, hosts Ventura (2-1) this Friday.

J’Lin Wingo rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries to lead the offense. Isaiah Bautista also ran for two TDs.

Quarterback JJ Bittner completed 14 of 22 passes for 192 yards, a TD and interception. He also ran for 60 yards and a score. KeVonn Johnson caught three passes for 89 yards and Chance Harrison reeled in a TD pass.

Buena 39, Dos Pueblos 12

James Blanks ran for 120 yards and two TDs and also threw a TD pass and Elijah Paris threw two TDs passes as the host Bulldogs (1-2) won their Channel League opener at home.

“We played better for sure,” Buena coach Ryan Bolland said. “We were a lot more consistent, which is something we had talked about. … It was nice to see us take strides in that area.”

Jackson Carter caught two TD passes and blocked extra point. Moises Lantigua blocked a punt.

“Our special teams play was really good,” Bolland said.

Buena will host Pacifica this Friday.

Moorpark 41, Garces Memorial 35 (2OT)

The Musketeers remain unbeaten at 3-0 by winning the offensive shootout in double overtime on the road.

Down 35-27 lead with 2:39 left in the game, Elijah Hensley helped drive Moorpark down the field, scoring on a on a 6-yard run with three seconds left. On their third 2-point try, the Musketeers scored on a pass to tie the game and send it into overtime.

Hensley hit Jaden Buckles for 22-yard TD pass in the second overtime to win the game.

Hensley finished 27 of 50 pass attempts for 267 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for a pair of scores.

Luke Cochran ran for 110 yards and one touchdown and Buckles had seven receptions for 100 yards and two scores.

Cooper Cronquist caught 10 passes for 87 yards.

Moorpark hosts Kimball next Saturday.

Santa Maria-St. Joseph 63, Newbury Park 52

For the second time in three weeks, sophomore Brady Smigiel tied the Ventura County record for TD passes in a game with seven, this time in a losing effort on the road in Santa Maria.

Smigiel joins Camarillo’s Travis Valdez (2011) as the only county quarterback throw seven TDs in a game twice. He completed 37 of 57 passes for 492 yards and seven TDs with one interception.

Shane Rosenthal caught 15 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns, Landon Bell caught six passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns, Beau Smigiel caught six passes for 56 yards and two touchdowns, and Jaden Mack caught six passes for 79 yards and a TD for the Panthers.

Newbury Park (2-1) climbed out of a 28-10 first-half hole to take a 52-49 lead on Brady Smigiel's 9-yard pass to Mack with 22 seconds left in the third quarter.

But the Panthers, who play Royal in its Canyon League opener on Sept. 14, were shut out in the fourth quarter.

Simi Valley 62, Royal 7

Jaden Clarke scored on a 49-yard pass and returned a kickoff 80 yards for a TD and the Pioneers scored on a blocked punt to romp in the city rivalry game.

Jesse Sereno tossed four touchdown passes, including two to Drayden Rittersdorf. Alex Villalobos scored on an interception return.

Simi Valley (2-1) will host Saugus this Friday. The Highlanders (0-3) host Canyon-Canyon Country.

Camarillo 34, Saugus 10

Nathaniel Madrigal ran for 94 yards and two TDs on 14 carries and Nicholas Tostado threw for a score and ran for a another as the visiting Scorpions delivered first-year head coach Nate Anderson his first win.

“We showed up and we competed like we have the last couple weeks,” Anderson said. “We did everything we needed to do to get ahead and stay ahead.

Tostado completed 12 of 17 passes for 127 yards and Shane Feller ran for 89 yards and a TD for Camarillo (1-2), which built a 20-3 halftime lead.

Camarillo (1-2) will open Canyon League at Agoura on Sept. 14.

Santa Paula 42, Campbell Hall 36

Allen Macias ran for three more touchdowns as the host Cardinals overcame a 22-21 halftime deficit to improve to 3-0.

“It was a good test for us,” Santa Paula coach Mike Montoya said. “We felt pretty good at halftime. We made the plays that we needed to make in the second half to pull it out.”

The effort was symbolized by a play made by defensive back Sebastian Cripe in the third quarter. The junior chased down a running back from behind inside the Santa Paula 5, saving a touchdown.

“He came from other side the field and we held them to a field goal,” Montoya said. “That was a big momentum builder for us.”

Oaks Christian 50, Roosevelt 14

Devin Hunt completed 11 of 15 pass attempts for 187 yards and two touchdowns and Axel Eason was 4 of 4 for 97 yards and one score for visiting Lions.

Chase Farrell had five catches for 182 yards and three TDs and Steve Amar had an interception and three catches for 30 yards.

Deshonne Redeaux rushed for 165 yards and one score and Mackenzie Parks ran for 60 yards and three TDs.

Oaks Christian (2-1) will play at Serra this Friday.

San Diego-Lincoln 49, St. Bonaventure 12

Kaden Glover had two touchdown passes, one each to D.J. Doss and Kayin Booker, and Drew Cofield had an interception for the Seraphs in their home loss to the San Diego power.

Coach Joe Goyeneche said the offense “failed to find a rhythm for much of the night.” The defense, after holding the score to 14-6 at the half, simply “ran out of gas.”

St. Bonaventure (1-2) will play at Archbishop Riordan in San Francisco next Saturday.

Birmingham 56, Oak Park 7

Jaden Mosley had six tackles, including one sack and four tackles for losses in the road defeat. Oak Park (1-2) will host Brentwood School this Friday.

Graces Brethren 36, Santa Rosa Academy 34

Ethan LaSecla passed for 218 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 71 yards and one score as the Lancers won their first 11-man game since 2019.

Noah Cooper caught four passes for 130 yards and two TDs and rushed for 58 yards and one score.

Grace Brethren (1-2) will play at Verbum Dei Jesuit this Friday.

Carpinteria 35, Channel Islands 6

Quarterback Aaron Byrd ran for a touchdown for the second straight week as the Raiders fell to 0-2.

Hart 43, Fillmore 0

The host Flashes were shut out for the first time since October 2017.

“We never stopped battling,” Fillmore coach Charlie Weis said.

Kaploei (Hawaii) 48, Calabasas 30

The Coyotes (1-2) fall at home to the Hawaiian power.

Calabasas will play at Agoura this Friday.

