Week 2 Recap: A fast Raiders start, a Gronk renaissance and more Shanahanigans

Liz Loza and Matt Harmon
·1 min read

Liz Loza and Matt Harmon break down all of Sunday’s NFL action, game-by-game, and tell you what their fantasy takeaways were.

  • Is there any value in the Raiders backfield?

  • Why aren’t the 49ers targeting Brandon Aiyuk?

  • Is DJ Moore on his way to a breakout season?

  • Can the Dolphins survive without Tua?

  • Is KJ Osborn a thing?

They attempt to answer these questions and more before giving a single-game DFS preview of Monday’s Lions/Packers game, as well.

