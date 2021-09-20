Week 2 Recap: A fast Raiders start, a Gronk renaissance and more Shanahanigans
Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
Apple Podcasts • Spotify • Stitcher • Google Podcasts
Liz Loza and Matt Harmon break down all of Sunday’s NFL action, game-by-game, and tell you what their fantasy takeaways were.
Is there any value in the Raiders backfield?
Why aren’t the 49ers targeting Brandon Aiyuk?
Is DJ Moore on his way to a breakout season?
Can the Dolphins survive without Tua?
Is KJ Osborn a thing?
They attempt to answer these questions and more before giving a single-game DFS preview of Monday’s Lions/Packers game, as well.
Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy
Follow Andy @AndyBehrens
Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon
Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF
Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB
Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski
Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts