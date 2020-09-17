Week 2 Rankings

Week 2 Quarterbacks

QB Notes: One week, zero regression from MVP Lamar Jackson. The Ravens’ ground game could take center stage against the Texans. … Patrick Mahomes didn’t have to do much in Week 1 as the Chiefs took an early lead and ran at will. The Chargers, who limited Mahomes to 356 yards and two touchdowns across two 2019 matchups, are a tougher Week 2 test. … Dak Prescott will be looking to shake off his disappointing Week 1 vs. a Falcons Defense fresh off getting immolated by Russell Wilson. … The Seahawks actually did it. Russell Wilson passed on 15-of-25 first half plays against the Falcons, dropping back on 16-of-21 first and second downs before halftime. The Seahawks were second in neutral pass rate behind only the Eagles. The Patriots are a much stiffer test than Atlanta, but Wilson will be difficult to drop out of the top three going forward if this usage continues. … Matt Ryan supported three 9/100 yard receivers in Week 1. Jared Goff didn’t do much against the Cowboys, but it didn’t seem to be because of the defense. Ryan should have little issue lighting the lamp in a game with a 52.5 over/under.

Josh Allen lost two fumbles, missed two potential touchdowns — one of them completely wide open in the end zone — and took two third down sacks against the Jets. It also happened to be the most impressive game of his career. Setting new personal bests in attempts (46), passing yards (312) and rushes (14), Allen looked more like a genuine playmaker than a toolsy quarterback who sometimes makes plays. It’s far too early to declare it “case closed” on 2020 being Allen’s breakout, but the Dolphins are an appropriate spot to bet on a hot streak starting. … Kyler Murray only passed for 230 yards as he averaged 5.8 yards per attempt against the 49ers, but it was still one of his most promising starts. Murray attempted a career-high 13 rushes as he dialed up 91 yards on the ground. Through the air, he relentlessly targeted DeAndre Hopkins until Nuk caught a career-best 14 passes. Now with an easier opponent in tow for Week 2, the rocket ship could really get going. … Deshaun Watson got shut down by the Chiefs’ underrated pass defense in Week 1. He faces the Ravens’ properly-rated unit for Week 2. The Ravens have a wave of above-average corners to throw at Watson’s deep and varied receiver corps. Watson will fare better than Baker Mayfield did vs. Baltimore, but even in a 51-totaled game, it’s unlikely to be a ceiling week.

It was one game against a rebuilding secondary, but if that wasn’t “back” for Aaron Rodgers, it would be hard to know what is. Rodgers did whatever he wanted vs. a Vikings D that has had his number in recent years, and the Packers were surprisingly fifth in neutral pass rate. This is still a run-based offense until further notice, but Rodgers can’t be ranked any lower vs. a Lions D that just had one of the worst defensive quarters in the history of football against Mitchell Trubisky. … Whereas the Packers were passing more, the Patriots were dialing it all the way back. Cam Newton’s 19 pass attempts were the fewest by a Pats QB since Jacoby Brissett in 2016. He compensated by notching the second most carries of his career (15) and posting the most rushing yards (75) by a New England signal caller since 1977. Only the Vikings were more run committed in Week 1. This isn’t going to work every week — the Pats comprehensively lack passing-game weapons and Week 1 opponent Miami was bad — but Newton is impossible to leave out of the QB1 ranks whenever his threat is truly dual.

Ben Roethlisberger’s arm did not look great vs. the Giants, but like Peyton Manning circa 2012-14, it didn’t matter. The Broncos are a tougher Week 2 test, albeit one that will be missing starting CB A.J. Bouye. Big Ben knew what to do with his weapons in Week 1. … Even without Kenny Golladay, Matthew Stafford almost reached 300 yards in the opener. His Week 2 ranking is all about Kenny G. He could be raised a spot or two or lowered a spot or two depending on his stud wideout’s status. The Packers’ pass rush really got after Kirk Cousins in Week 1. … Tom Brady had a bad Week 1 against a strong defense. I actually thought his arm looked more wily than Drew Brees’. Brady would be well served by swapping out some of his Scotty Miller targets for Mike Evans, something coach Bruce Arians heavily foreshadowed is coming. If Brady doesn’t have a day against the Panthers’ nonexistent defense, it will be time to start asking the uncomfortable questions. … Drew Brees is heading on the road against a bad defense, but he will be doing so without Michael Thomas (ankle). Don’t be surprised if this contest is placed on the running game’s shoulders.

Everything went wrong for Carson Wentz and the Eagles in Week 1. A Rams Defense that just bullied the Cowboys will be a difficult place to right the ship. … Philip Rivers couldn’t resist making himself a punchline in his Colts debut. A Vikings secondary that might as well have not even been there against Aaron Rodgers will attempt to provide a soft landing. … Daniel Jones’ Week 1 could have been different without 1-2 bad throws. The story of his NFL life so far, but there is too much life in this engine to rank it any lower in fantasy. … The Jets are already walking dead, but Jimmy Garoppolo is not an appetizing proposition without George Kittle. … Teddy Bridgewater feels almost pathologically opposed to throwing more than two touchdowns. He has done so twice in 35 NFL starts. … Gardner Minshew keeps defying expectations. He will have to do so again vs. an increasingly feisty Titans Defense. … Tyrod Taylor is as conservative as they come. Even in a game with a 47.5 over/under, there is little reason to expect him to accrue the necessary counting stats vs. the Chiefs’ defense.

Week 2 Running Backs

RB Notes: The Cowboys’ commitment to Ezekiel Elliott remains as great as ever. Week 2 game flow could not set up better with the ‘Boys operating as 4.5-point favorites for a game with a 52.5 over/under. … Christian McCaffrey’s Week 1 statline was almost identical to Zeke’s. He gets a rare No. 2 ranking after the Bucs’ 2019 run-game toughness carried over to the opener against Alvin Kamara. … My expectation was that 2020 would finally be the season the Titans’ Derrick Henry commitment began from the opening whistle. Enter 34 Week 1 touches, tied for the highest mark of Henry’s career. … I questioned whether the Chiefs would need to force the issue with Clyde Edwards-Helaire as their every-down back to begin the season. One game is one game, but let’s just say my question was answered. The only concern was CEH’s failure on six goal-line attempts. Coach Andy Reid stuck with it for the opener, but there is a real chance Darrel Williams gets an inside-the-five gander vs. a Chargers D that is significantly stouter against the run than Houston. … Week 1 was the worst game of Saquon Barkley’s career. Life won’t be a whole lot easier against the Bears, but Barkley’s touch floor and big-play upside can’t go any lower in the ranks.

Everyone’s favorite touchdown regressor Aaron Jones was unlucky to come out of Week 1 with only one score. The Packers are nearly touchdown home favorites vs. a Lions Defense Jones popped for 100 yards last Week 17. … 48 percent of the Raiders’ Week 1 touches went through Josh Jacobs. The Saints are an infinitely difficult more opponent than Carolina, but Drew Brees and company will be venturing on the road without Michael Thomas. This one is unlikely to get too far away from Vegas, locking in Jacobs’ touch floor. … Dalvin Cook played just 58 percent of the Vikings’ Week 1 snaps. Bizarrely, he was targeted only twice. Hopefully we are getting the full story there. … Alvin Kamara got stoned by the Bucs’ ferocious run defense, but his eight targets were his most in five regular season contests. His pass catching will be needed more than ever in Michael Thomas’ absence. … Joe Mixon’s usage regressing was one of Week 1’s biggest puzzlements. How could the Bengals still think Mixon can’t handle the game’s biggest passing downs? Hopefully it does not remain a season-long theme. … So Tyrod Taylor isn’t going to check down as much as Tyrod Taylor. It is still extremely unlikely Austin Ekeler has many more, if any more, one-target efforts.

Washington’s front seven will be another tough test for Kenyan Drake to begin the season. … The Falcons spent Week 1 in awful game flow and Todd Gurley still came away with 16 touches. Now missing Leighton Vander Esch, the Cowboys’ run defense wasn’t anything special vs. the Rams’ hodge-podge backfield. Even as a 4.5-point ‘dog, Gurley has a good setup in a game with a 52.5 total. … 151 total yards for Raheem Mostert … that will play. Now he gets a date with the pathetic Jets with the 49ers acting as touchdown favorites. … I know this Jonathan Taylor ranking will be too conservative for many. I get it if you view Taylor as an instant RB1. I am just exercising a little patience after Taylor and Nyheim Hines split snaps 50-50 following Marlon Mack’s Sunday departure. Coach Frank Reich has pledged Hines will remain a “big part of the offense,” while forgotten No. 4 Jordan Wilkins will “have a role.” Hopefully those quotes appear outdated by Week 3. … As for Hines, the question is if he’s becoming a 1-for-1 analog for the “Austin Ekeler role” as Philip Rivers’ 1B. If Week 2 looks the same as Week 1, he will be hard to leave out of the RB2 ranks.

All of our Nick Chubb fears came true in Week 1. Game script should be better on Thursday night against the Bengals, but Kareem Hunt’s role isn’t looking like it will be game-plan dependent. Working in Chubb’s favor for Week 2 is the absence of both Geno Atkins (shoulder) and Mike Daniels (groin) along the Bengals’ interior. … Miles Sanders is my RB1 in a lot of leagues. I am certainly not feeling great about that after watching the Eagles’ offensive line get caved in vs. Washington. The Rams’ defense was impressive in the opener. Sanders could also require a snap count after missing Week 1 with a hamstring injury. … David Johnson looked like he had serious juice vs. the Chiefs. This ranking is solely about his awful matchup and potentially problematic game flow. … With Phillip Lindsay (turf toe) likely to be sidelined, this is on the conservative side for Melvin Gordon. It is just difficult to un-see what the Steelers did to Saquon Barkley. … Benny Snell was one of the talks of Steelers camp. His weight loss seemed to pay off against the Giants, as he barely resembled the plodding back he was in a 2019 offense whose passing struggles gave him little chance to get in rhythm. Snell is a plug-and-play RB2 in James Conner’s (ankle) expected absence.

The Seahawks led by two scores for much of Week 1, yet Chris Carson received only six total totes and was out-carried 7-6 by Carlos Hyde. He made up for it with a career receiving day, but it is at least worth taking note of heading into a much tougher matchup with the Patriots. … David Montgomery avoided setbacks with his groin injury as he handled 29 snaps and 14 touches vs. the Lions. Both totals will be on the incline for Week 2. … However you score Week 1 in the Rams’ backfield, it was a decisive Malcolm Brown victory. Another 100-yard day will be a tall order vs. the Eagles’ annually run-tough defense. … I might have James Robinson ranked too low again. It’s just hard to spot the ceiling in this backfield right now, especially for a game where the Jags are nearly nine-point ‘dogs. … I thought Bruce Arians could not be trusted with his Ronald Jones/Leonard Fournette predictions. He then did exactly what he said he would. Fournette can’t be FLEXed for the time being. … Devin Singletary had the (narrow) edge on Zack Moss in every category but one: Red zone touches, which is where the magic happens. Maybe this will be an evolving story, but the Week 1 takeaway was clear. … Antonio Gibson touched the ball on 11-of-18 Week 1 snaps. That’s excellent. We still need to take a wait-and-see approach after he was out-snapped by both Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic. … It’s possible I’m overreacting to two random touchdowns from J.K. Dobbins, but do you truly feel safe starting Mark Ingram right now?

Week 2 Receivers

WR Notes: Davante Adams: Well that settles that then! … Did I think DeAndre Hopkins would immediately set a new career high for catches? No. Am I surprised he was the focal point of an offense that wants to pass more and had a glaring need at its No. 1 receiver spot? No. … Julio Jones was basically beyond parody in Week 1. 9/157 as Calvin Ridley got the scores. We just have to keep plugging one of the most physically dominant players in all of football in as our WR1. … Tyreek Hill hasn’t reached 75 yards in a regular season game since injuring his hamstring last Week 11. That center can’t hold much longer. … Chris Godwin is in real danger of missing Week 2 after concussion symptoms belatedly appeared on Wednesday following a hit late in Sunday’s loss to the Saints. … Elsewhere in the Bucs’ receiver corps, Bruce Arians almost literally applied grease to Mike Evans’ squeaky wheel, saying he should have moved Evans around the formation more in New Orleans and “feels bad” any time Evans commands fewer than 10 targets. Fire it up. … Adam Thielen’s simple summer logic proved true in Week 1.

Things have been better in Allen Robinson land. At least he can cheer himself up with a Week 2 waltz against the Giants’ barely-there secondary. … It’s going to be easy to cash checks against the Falcons’ secondary. Amari Cooper quietly drew the third most targets (14) of Week 2. … Week 1 unfolded exactly as the Calvin Ridley hive planned. Week 2 is another glorious setup, with the Falcons operating as 4.5-point ‘dogs for a game with a 52.5 total. … JuJu Smith-Schuster was looking primed to explode against the Giants. Now the Broncos’ undermanned secondary will be missing A.J. Bouye (shoulder). … At least for one week, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp’s second-half 2019 usage carried over. Woods lacks a typical WR1 ceiling, but the floor is sky high. As for Kupp, he has now been out-targeted 87-49 by Woods over their past eight games together. … Coming off a quiet opener, D.J. Moore catches Carlton Davis for Week 2. It’s far too early to panic, but needless to say, both Moore’s floor and ceiling will be downgraded a bit if Curtis Samuel and Robby Anderson are consistently drawing 6-8 weekly targets. Samuel averaged 6.5 in 2019.

If you had any outstanding Will Fuller questions heading into Week 1 — aside from his health — he answered them. Even in this brutal matchup with the Ravens, a big-play threat who now appears set for a compiling role cannot be ranked any lower. … Marquise Brown is coming off the second 100-yard effort of his career even though the Ravens were winning 24-6 at halftime and attempted nine passes after the break. Coming off a quiet road opener, T.Y. Hilton returns to Indianapolis’ domed environs for a showdown with a Vikings secondary that might as well have not existed against the Packers. … Josh Allen is supposedly a big-play quarterback, but like John Brown last season, Stefon Diggs was used more like a short-area compiler in his Bills debut. We will still take the volume. … We expect low volume A.J. Brown games, but only eight targets when Ryan Tannehill attempts 43 passes? Certainly disappointing. … We come off our Week 1 DK Metcalf sugar high to a forbidding date with Stephon Gilmore. Tyler Lockett is probably the Week 2 play. The takeaway from the opener is that this new version of the Seahawks Offense should easily keep both locked into the top 24 on a weekly basis.

Keenan Allen has tended to get his against the Chiefs, but who knows with Tyrod Taylor under center. Week 1 was as sleepy as it gets. … Speaking of sleepy openers, D.J. Chark. There won’t be many weeks where Gardner Minshew attempts only 20 passes. … Michael Gallup’s 3/50 opener would have been more impressive if not for a soft OPI. He’s a high-floor, high-upside WR2 against a Falcons Defense that rolled out the red carpet for Russell Wilson and company last Sunday. … In the words of Adam Levitan, Odell Beckham “tilting his face off after every bad Baker throw” probably isn’t the greatest development for the Browns. Where do we go from here? We know the upside theoretically exists, but it’s getting less and less responsible to bet on it in the WR2 ranks. … After missing practice time with a foot issue last week, it’s now a toe for Diontae Johnson. Johnson did not shower himself in Week 1 glory, though he did lead the Steelers with 10 targets. 55 of his 57 yards came in the second half.

With Kenny Golladay (hamstring) still not practicing, Marvin Jones is in line for another crack at lead duties. Jones is best suited for peripheral duties, but he’s always a play or two away from a big day as a WR3. … As ESPN’s Field Yates points highlights, Darius Slayton’s 10 receiving touchdowns since last Week 5 lead the NFL. He will remain boom/bust, but the boom is looking pretty well established. … A.J. Green led the Bengals in every Week 1 receiving category. I guess I’ve seen enough. … Eagles coach Doug Pederson has said DeSean Jackson’s snaps will increase after he was limited to 37 in Week 1. … Denny Carter lays out the reasons to stay on Preston Williams. … Riding the Sammy Watkins and Mike Williams waves isn’t very appealing, but they both offer the upside you want from a WR4 in one of Week 2’s highest-totaled games. ... Henry Ruggs was off to an electric start before tweaking his knee. He will play through the issue for Week 2. When it comes to defensive matchups, the Saints are several orders of magnitude more difficult than the Panthers. … It might be starting to happen for Parris Campbell.

Week 2 Tight Ends

TE Notes: Travis Kelce has finished below 50 yards only four times in the Patrick Mahomes era. … Mark Andrews entered 2020 having never played more than 57 percent of the snaps in any given game. He was out there 71 percent of the time against the joker Browns, posting a 5/58/2 line. … Zach Ertz got Week 1 haymakered by Dallas Goedert. The Eagles produced 3/18/1 for Ertz vs. 8/101/1 for Goedert. Ertz still ran more routes than his third-year teammate (37-31), but as Pro Football Focus’ Ian Hartitz points out, the production standstill actually dates back to last Week 10. Of course, that is a stretch where Ertz has still produced big numbers. For now, I’ll treat the situation more as Goedert ascension than Ertz decline. … Only Goedert drew more Week 1 targets than Darren Waller. Fantasy Points’ Scott Barrett highlights the fact that Kelce was the lone tight end to run routes on a higher percentage of his quarterback’s Week 1 dropbacks than Waller.

Jared Cook welcomed himself to 2020 with his fourth 80-yard performance in seven games. He will be of even greater importance to the Saints’ offense in Michael Thomas’ (ankle) absence. … It was a highly disappointing Week 1 for Tyler Higbee, but he still played nearly 90 percent of the Rams’ snaps. Now he gets an Eagles Defense that just put Logan Thomas on the map. Gerald Everett is also battling a back issue. … Hunter Henry’s 5-of-8 for 73 yards Week 1 statline was a classic of the Henry genre. His 78 yards were second only to Andrews amongst tight ends. … Whether it was blocking or, you know, catching the ball, Evan Engram had a bad Week 1. He still ran routes on 90 percent of Daniel Jones’ dropbacks, drawing a healthy seven targets. We have to shake it off. … Hayden Hurst did not get in on the Falcons’ 9/100 party against a stingy Seahawks TE defense, but he ran routes on 45-of-59 snaps. He also made a diving 27-yard catch in Shaq Griffin and Jamal Adams’ coverage. The Leighton Vander Esch-less Cowboys are a nice Week 2 mulligan.

Noah Fant was a Week 1 terror. He seemed to be playing the game at a different speed. The Steelers are an awful Week 2 matchup, but it is worth betting on Fant’s upside. … Jonnu Smith’s seven Week 1 targets were in line with the Titans’ narrow target tree. The room to grow here is evident. … Even if Kenny Golladay (hamstring) returns, T.J. Hockenson offers week-winning upside as a borderline TE1. … Chris Herndon indeed appeared to be of critical importance to the Jets’ offense in Week 1, but with another Sam Darnold-eliminating matchup on tap for Week 2, Herndon is best left out of the TE2 ranks. … As CBS’ Chris Towers points out, Mike Gesicki ran more routes from the slot or outside than as an in-line tight end. The Dolphins’ offense looked atrocious, but we have to keep Gesicki around. … I gladly scooped up “value” Austin Hooper in summer drafts. Week 1 was a garbage can game for the Browns’ entire offense, but I am obviously concerned. … Logan Thomas’ Week 1 usage was through the roof. He should be 100 percent owned as we see how this shakes out. … Hopefully zombie Rob Gronkowski just needs a few more weeks to wake up.

