Week 2 Rankings

Week 1 wasn’t Lamar Jackson’s debut, but it was his unveiling. Jackson’s rookie starts were conducted on the fly. Sunday was the culmination of a months-long plan. Everything the Ravens did over the offseason, from replacing OC Marty Mornhinweg with Greg Roman to acquiring Mark Ingram and Marquise Brown, was done with an eye toward maximizing Jackson’s unique skill-set. You could say it was maximized in the team’s 59-10 trouncing of the Dolphins. That should go down as Jackson’s best game of the season, but the Cardinals and their undermanned defense offer the opportunity for, if not a repeat, something close to it. The scariest part about Jackson’s Week 1 domination — and the most promising for fantasy owners — is that it didn’t even feature his running. That is still what sets Jackson apart, and gives him a marble floor to go along with his sky-high ceiling.

Week 2 Quarterbacks

QB Notes: Week 1 could not have gone better for Deshaun Watson. That includes in Jacksonville, where his Week 2 opponent got ripped apart by Patrick Mahomes. Watson still isn’t Mahomes, but playing at home with a healthier supporting cast, he has the better Sunday setup. … You could still easily rank Mahomes No. 2, or No. 1 for that matter. Although it shut down Joe Flacco, there is little reason to believe Oakland’s pass defense is meaningfully improved on last year’s cellar-dwelling unit. But Tyreek Hill’s absence is enough to tip the scales in Watson’s favor. Not even Mahomes can weather Hill’s injury without a hit to both his floor and ceiling. His baseline will still remain top five on a weekly basis. … Carson Wentz’s Week 1 was how summer drafters drew it up. DeSean Jackson had an enormous impact, not only ripping big plays but returning balance to the Eagles’ passing attack. The Falcons’ pass defense hasn’t made many changes after a doormat 2018, though it has recovered from a biblical wave of injuries. … Lamar Jackson posted the 73rd perfect QB rating in NFL history last Sunday. Dak Prescott posted the 74th. New OC Kellen Moore was as advertised, improving the Cowboys’ play sequencing, pre-snap machinations and overall design. The Redskins are another soft opponent.

Tom Brady will be quarterbacking one of the biggest favorites in NFL history in Miami. Whether he will be doing so with Antonio Brown remains to be seen. Unless the NFL intervenes, all signs point to yes. One competitive half could be more than enough time for Brady to get his numbers — see Jackson, Lamar — but it would certainly make sense for the Patriots to turn the keys over Sony Michel in the second half, perhaps abridging Brady’s ceiling. … After a predictable Week 1 road dud, Jared Goff returns to the Coliseum to face a Saints Defense fresh off getting throttled by Deshaun Watson. Goff averaged 9.0 yards per attempt while posting a 22:3 TD:INT ratio in eight 2018 home starts. … Matt Ryan watched the life get squeezed out of the Falcons Offense in Minnesota. Returning home, he should find an Eagles Defense that just got challenged by Case Keenum more accomodating. … Can Cam Newton still throw deep? We don’t know. Is he still facing the Bucs with Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel at his disposal? Yes. Simplicity.

The Bengals jumped out to an unexpected 17-14 halftime lead in Seattle last Sunday and Russell Wilson still only attempted 20 passes. It’s hard to believe he could be that limited again in Pittsburgh, but it is hard to believe a lot of things about the Seahawks’ offense. … Aaron Rodgers was the league’s least-accurate passer in Week 1. A date with Mike Zimmer’s pass-erasing defense isn’t going to make things any easier. … Drew Brees attempted 43 passes in Week 1 after clearing 40 just twice in 2018. He should once again need to throw to keep up in Los Angeles, but it is impossible to ignore the fact that the 40-year-old quarterback produced only 11 scores across eight road games last season. … The Steelers will be burning Week 1’s tape. For his home opener, Ben Roethlisberger gets a Seahawks Defense that just coughed up 400-plus yards to Andy Dalton. … What a horrifying way for Baker Mayfield to ring in the new football year. That was his home opener. Now he must venture on the road against a Jets Defense that harassed Josh Allen into four Week 1 turnovers. The Browns’ schedule doesn’t let up until Week 5.

Kyler Murray played three bad quarters and two great ones against the Lions. He is a popular fade against the Ravens’ elite defense, but — spoiler alert — I remain higher than the consensus. I saw enough of the Murray I was expecting in Week 1 to keep him in the middle of the QB2 ranks, even in this ridiculously tough spot. … Philip Rivers’ Week 1 touchdowns to lost stars ratio was 3:2. A great performance cost Rivers Hunter Henry and potentially Mike Williams. What else is new in San Diego/Los Angeles? Rivers should hit his two-touchdown floor in Detroit. … Speaking on Rotoworld Live last week — check out Josh Norris, John Daigle and Ian Hartitz at 12 PM ET this Sunday! — I said I wanted Jameis Winston to have just one normal game in Bruce Arians’ offense before considering him a real QB1. Challenge … not accepted. Winston was picked three times by one of 2018’s worst defenses, with his two pick sixes the difference in a 31-17 game. Winston’s weapons remain undeniable. So does his volatility. At least Mike Evans (illness) should be ready for his typical snap count in Carolina.

Andy Dalton was a massive road underdog for his first start under new coach Zac Taylor. He responded with the most passing yards (418) of his career. One game is one game, but it was hard not to move Dalton farther up the ranks for a potentially-tasty matchup with the 49ers. … This is an extremely conservative ranking for turnover-prone Josh Allen against a Giants D that just coughed up a perfect QB rating to fellow dual-threat Dak Prescott. … Matthew Stafford’s Week 1 featured more passing yards than he managed in any 2018 start. The Lions’ offensive philosophy isn’t really changing, but T.J. Hockenson and Danny Amendola did make a difference in Arizona. … I like the spot for Derek Carr, who was excellent in Week 1. There’s just only so high you can get him at a super deep position. … Until he gets some sort of wide receiver depth chart, Jimmy Garoppolo is going to be a less-appealing QB2 than I was assuming in the summer. … The Vikings can’t claim they didn’t warn us. Kirk Cousins is still a safe bet to at least double last week’s 10 attempts. … Gardner Minshew was close to unstoppable against the Chiefs. Let’s see how he fares when the defensive game plan actually revolves around him.

Week 2 Running Backs

RB Notes: Coming off his hard-to-repeat 2018, Christian McCaffrey opened 2019 with the second most yards from scrimmage of his career (209) vs. the reigning NFC champions. The Bucs are a smash spot at home. … Alvin Kamara’s 20 touches against the Texans were the sixth most of his career. @LAR isn’t a spot where the Saints will be able to manage their superstar running back’s workload. As you just read, the Rams are also fresh off coughing up over 200 yards to another all-purpose back. … Saquon Barkley’s 15 touches against the Cowboys were the fewest of his young career. Game flow won’t be as big of a problem against the Bills as it was in Dallas, but his awful teammates will be. The Bills’ defense is genuinely elite. … The Cowboys managed Ezekiel Elliott’s workload in a Week 1 blowout and are claiming they will do so again in another potential blowout in Washington. … Far from being eased into the Jets’ offense, Le’Veon Bell was its only good player in Week 1. With possession wideout Quincy Enunwa (neck) headed to injured reserve, Bell should again be in for a minimum of 5-6 receptions ... if his health checks out. He’s undergoing a Thursday MRI on his shoulder.

Dalvin Cook posted the fourth-most yards from scrimmage (120) of his career as the Vikings unveiled their Gary Kubiak-curated offense against the Falcons. @GB is looking like it will be a stiffer test after the Packers’ improved defense wiped the Bears off the face of the earth last Thursday. … Nick Chubb emerged from Week 1 with 75 yards rushing and three receptions despite disastrous game flow and third-down back Dontrell Hilliard vulturing work. The former should be improved vs. the Jets, while Hilliard is in danger of sitting with a concussion. … David Johnson’s 137 yards from scrimmage against the Lions would have been his third most of 2018. Johnson also ran 45 pass routes, seven more than he managed in any ‘18 contest. The highlight was his vertical route down the middle of the field where he caught a 27-yard jump ball touchdown. Even for tough spots like this weekend’s trip to Baltimore, Kliff Kingsbury’s offense once again has Johnson looking matchup-proof. … The stuff RB1s are made of? When they are held to 15/46/1 on the ground but compensate with 6/35/1 as a receiver. Chris Carson’s increased passing-game usage is looking like a summer meme that will actually come true.

Leonard Fournette played 50-of-58 snaps in the Jaguars’ not-very-competitive loss to the Chiefs. Now an every-down player, Fournette’s increased passing-game usage should take on even greater fantasy prominence as the Jags make the switch to sixth-round rookie Gardner Minshew. … That was a “Derrick Henry game” if there ever was one. A Colts Defense that served up 106 yards to Henry last Week 17 just got decked by Austin Ekeler. … James Conner got erased as the Steelers came out flat and predictable in New England. He also played just 31-of-67 snaps, though it wasn’t because he was sharing touches with Jaylen Samuels. Shake it off. … Solid on the ground, Austin Ekeler was elite through the air against the Colts, posting a 6/96/2 line. With Hunter Henry out and Mike Williams looking doubtful, similar output is a real possibility for Week 2. … Mark Ingram gained 49 yards on his first carry against the Dolphins and finished with two touchdowns … and it was still kind of a concerning day? Although the bulk of Gus Edwards’ work came with the game out of reach, he was involved on the opening drive. Perhaps the Ravens’ three-man backfield really will come to fruition. Ingram does have goal-line duties on lock, and the Cardinals are another plus matchup.

Todd Gurley touched the ball “just” 15 times in Week 1. That was a number he was held below zero times before getting hurt last season. He drew one target. Again, he averaged 5.3 before his injury issues set in. Malcolm Brown was the goal-line back. Despite Gurley’s 101 yards, I’m very concerned. … Promisingly: Marlon Mack easily had a new career day on the ground as he was sprung by massive running lanes vs. the Chargers. Disappointingly: He drew zero targets after summer hype that he would be more involved as a pass catcher. All in all, it was a positive wash for Mack in the Colts’ post-Luck offense. … Josh Jacobs barely came off the field against the Broncos, handling 24 touches. Speaking afterward, coach Jon Gruden said that’s a formula he won’t be changing. It’s already safe to say that the fantasy community was too low on Jacobs this summer. … Tevin Coleman’s high-ankle sprain makes Matt Breida a clear-cut RB2. Raheem Mostert got all the hype this week, but to this point in his career he’s been an even more lightly used Damien Williams. … Sony Michel was one of the only Patriots skill players not to have himself a day vs. the Steelers. That’s going to be rectified against the expansion-level Dolphins. … Aaron Jones got devoured by a ferocious run defense last Thursday. He has another one for Week 2.

Kerryon Johnson touched the ball only 18 times in a game where the Lions ran 84 plays and were operating with a big second half lead. That’s concerning. He was also removed in favor of waiver claim J.D. McKissic on one of the afternoon’s most important snaps. Hopefully we haven’t led ourselves astray. … Damien Williams out-touched LeSean McCoy 19-13 and more than doubled him up in snaps but got out-gained as Shady made hay in closing time. Fantasy owners looking for Williams to put daylight between himself and his backup instead got the opposite. Dame can still be treated as a low-end RB2 for an appetizing matchup, with McCoy earning FLEX appeal. … Joe Mixon (ankle) is looking like a game-time decision. … Miles Sanders led his committee in snaps, David Montgomery came in third. Sanders has the better Week 2 setup. … Devin Singletary out-snapped Frank Gore 45-19. This is a committee in name only. … Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman ran to a standstill, but Lindsay had the decisive pass-catching edge. That will be a factor vs. the Bears’ elite run D. … Almost the exact same dynamic played out in the Texans’ backfield, with pass-catcher Duke Johnson the Lindsay to Carlos Hyde’s Freeman. ... Bruce Arians claims Peyton Barber remains the Bucs’ starter, but Ronald Jones looked like a different player against the 49ers. He’s the only TB RB with fantasy juice.

Week 2 Receivers

WR Notes: Julio Jones had a predictably quiet Week 1 in a tough road spot. Not so predictably, he who rarely visits the end zone did just that, saving his fantasy day. Now he gets a gorgeous home draw in the Eagles to really get his 2019 going. … DeAndre Hopkins did what DeAndre Hopkins does in Week 1. His reward is a showdown with Jalen Ramsey. Nuk scored in both 2018 matchups with his AFC South foil, and went totally nuts for 12/147/0 in Week 17. … Michael Thomas picked up where he left off on 2018 against the Texans, corralling 10-of-13 targets for 123 yards. Like his quarterback, Thomas is usually quieter away from home, but he did have two 10-catch performances on the road last year. At the Superdome, he went a season-best 12/211/1 vs. the Rams. Hopefully he can at least split the difference in L.A. … Odell Beckham posted a very Eli statline in his Browns debut, catching 7-of-11 balls for 71 yards. If he fails to get going this week, it won’t be because of the opponent. (Obviously it’s the watch.)

Via Ian Hartitz’s excellent WR/CB matchups article: Amari Cooper has yet to have a 75-yard day on the road as a Cowboy. This, of course, will be his first road game with Kellen Moore at the controls. I like his odds. … Davante Adams rarely reaches his ceiling against the Vikings but typically hits his floor. … The Steelers sent JuJu Smith-Schuster out for one of the most pointless drives you will ever see in Sunday night’s beatdown loss to the Patriots and paid a heavy price. Smith-Schuster’s toe issue seems unlikely to hold him out against the Seahawks, but toe problems are the sort of thing that can limit a player for weeks, if not months. … Obviously Sammy Watkins has already had his best game of the season. He is still a clear-cut WR1 during Tyreek Hill’s absence. It’s typically just a matter of time before Watkins’ next nagging injury, but it is accurate to say he looked as healthy as he has in years in Jacksonville. The Raiders don’t have the horses to keep up. … Mike Evans was limited by illness in the Bucs’ debacle loss to the 49ers. His slow start could continue for another week against a Panthers secondary that limited him to 5-of-16 for 64 yards in 2018.

Keenan Allen has a tough matchup in Darius Slay, but the likely joining of Hunter Henry on the shelf by Mike Williams means Allen is assured of one of his monster volume games. … The Frank Reich effect? T.Y. Hilton’s 87 yards from Week 1 would have been the fifth most from his first Luck-less season of 2017. … Disturbing sexual assault and rape allegations emerged against Antonio Brown on Tuesday, but the Patriots plan on playing him. … After a summer of Curtis Samuel hype, D.J. Moore out-targeted him 10-4 against the Rams. Moore is the Panthers’ No. 1 receiver. Samuel still has an intriguing WR3 outlook for Week 2. Greg Olsen (back) is once again hobbled and the Bucs have one of the worst defenses in the league. … Even in the Vikings’ run-heavy offense, 10 attempts is an anomaly. It could still be another slow week for Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs vs. the Packers’ seemingly improved defense. Mitchell Trubisky means you should put the emphasis on “seemingly.” … Truly, I thought there was no way Tyler Lockett would be held below 100 targets in 2019. Then he drew two in a Week 1 game where the Seahawks were trailing throughout. Lockett is uncertain for Week 2 with a back issue.

Julian Edelman will get a 5-6 spot bump if Antonio Brown doesn’t play. Josh Gordon could be more like 7-8 spots. … Tyler Boyd was looking awful Robert Woods-y in Zac Taylor’s Ramscentric Bengals attack. John Ross, meanwhile, was second amongst all receivers with 172 air yards. I truth’d Taylor’s hiring all offseason. In Week 1, he brought some truth. Ross did benefit from some luck and defensive breakdowns. He’s a boom/bust WR4. That’s still (a lot) more than he was a week ago. … Allen Robinson is learning to live with Mitchell Trubisky. The Broncos’ secondary did not look like anything special in Week 1 in Oakland. … Alshon Jeffery has become Michael Crabtree 2.0 in fantasy. It doesn’t matter if you don’t want to start that. You have to. … Thanks in part to Danny Amendola and T.J. Hockenson’s explosions, Kenny Golladay exited a mouthwatering Week 1 matchup with a modest 4/42/1. The Chargers have an exponentially better secondary. … Without a 40-yard catch since 2015, Larry Fitzgerald notched two of them vs. the Lions. Kyler Murray was willing to play pitch and catch with his Hall-of-Famer in tight windows. Murray and Kliff Kingsbury’s aggressive mindset means Fitz might have one more revival in him. As for No. 2 Christian Kirk, the volume is going to be there even with Nos. 3 and 4 Damiere Byrd/KeeSean Johnson/Michael Crabtree playing almost every snap. Jimmy Smith (knee) is sidelined for Baltimore.

The reason for Tyrell Williams optimism is “look no further than what D.J. Chark and Chris Conley just did to the Chiefs’ secondary.” … Michael Gallup had no problem getting behind the Giants’ secondary. Washington is similarly unimposing. … Courtland Sutton looked like a player who had arrived against the Raiders. The problem for Week 2 is that the Bears’ defense will be arriving early and often to Joe Flacco. … Coming off a game of missed opportunities against the Bills, Robby Anderson must contend with shutdown CB Denzel Ward on Monday Night Football. That sets up for another Jamison Crowder target bonanza. That’s if Trevor Siemian can get anyone the ball. … The Jaguars’ Week 1 receiver performances, though encouraging, basically need to be thrown out the window. Nick Foles is gone, as is the Chiefs’ sieve-like secondary. Dede Westbrook is still the targets favorite. Big-play threat Chark offers more upside than Conley. … At least judging from the Packers’ Week 1 offensive groupings, there’s not much reason for Week 2 optimism with Geronimo Allison. … Marquise Brown figures to be matchup dependent early on. Arizona is an excellent matchup. … Mecole Hardman is the favorite for Tyreek Hill’s lost role, but he out-snapped Demarcus Robinson by a slim margin in Jacksonville. … Stefon Diggs did show up in Week 1, only under his alias, Terry McLaurin. … A.J. Brown, frankly, already looks better than Corey Davis. It’s obviously too early to make the switch.

Week 2 Tight Ends

TE Notes: It was a day of near misses for Travis Kelce in Week 1, who still finished with three catches for 88 yards. Kelce was overshot for a wide-open touchdown by Patrick Mahomes before being forced out of bounds and interfered with on another potential score. With Tyreek Hill (collarbone) sidelined, Kelce’s stage is set for a patented 6/100/1 day vs. the Raiders. … George Kittle can empathize with his top-two compatriot. Kittle had a pair of touchdowns called back by penalty in Tampa Bay. With Dante Pettis in Kyle Shanahan’s doghouse, Kittle is the 49ers’ No. 1, 2 and 3 passing option. … No tight end drew more Week 1 targets than Evan Engram. With Sterling Shepard in the concussion protocol, Engram’s 14 looks from the opener might as well be his over/under against the Bills. It is worth noting that Sean McDermott’s defense was extremely stingy up the seam in 2018. … At least for one week, Zach Ertz’s summer concerns came true, as Carson Wentz locked onto new No. 2 receiver DeSean Jackson. Ertz’s seven targets, though a decent total, would have been tied for his fourth fewest of 2018.

O.J. Howard was quiet in the Bucs’ 49ers dumpster fire but gets an immediate opportunity to bounce back vs. a Panthers Defense that was permissive up the middle in 2018. … Third in Week 1 tight end yardage (108), Mark Andrews was also third in tight end air yardage (74). (Thank you for this resource, Josh.) This is an explosive player the Ravens are going to give chances to make plays down the field. While it’s true that Andrews was ripping a weak defense in the opener, he has another one for Week 2 in the Cardinals. Kliff Kingsbury’s unit allowed 6/131/1 to T.J. Hockenson in his NFL debut. … Which brings us to Hockenson. He was the player of the week at his position in his first ever game. His 142 air yards were 25 more than any other tight end. Talk about someone who is going to get the opportunity to do damage deep. The obvious caveat is that Week 1 might end up the Lions’ most favorable passing environment of the entire season, but considering Hockenson’s draft pedigree and opening-week performance, he is impossible to leave out of the top 12.

Marcus Mariota’s favorite target, Delanie Walker, did not miss a beat (5/55/2) in his return from a lengthy absence. They checked Hunter Henry in Week 1, but the Colts hemorrhaged tight end production a year ago. … It was a disappointing Saints debut for Jared Cook, who drew only three of Drew Brees’ 43 pass attempts. It’s a mild concern, as that kind of volume won’t be the norm in the Saints’ offense. Brees cleared 40 attempts only twice in 2018. ...Vance McDonald’s Week 1 was particularly pathetic since all four of his targets came on the Steelers’ truly meaningless final drive. Like the Steelers on the whole, fantasy owners have no choice but to burn the tape. … Darren Waller played 100 percent of the Raiders’ snaps on Monday night, earning a “special player” superlative from coach Jon Gruden. The Raiders’ No. 2 target, Waller is looking like a TE1 in fantasy. … Greg Olsen (back) sounds less than 50-50 to suit up on TNF. Ian Thomas would have dart throw appeal against the Bucs’ barely-there defense. … If Jordan Reed (concussion) remains sidelined, Vernon Davis will be an option to cost next-to-nothing at the bottom of DFS lineups.

Week 2 Kickers

Week 2 Defense/Special Teams