Week 2 Rankings

Last season, Ty Montgomery was a converted wide receiver dealing with muscle issues related to his sickle-cell trait. Understandably, the Packers seemed reluctant to go all in on Montgomery as a feature back, limiting him to 11 weekly touches after first unveiling him in Week 6. He never handled the ball more than 19 times or played more than 60 snaps.

Sunday, Montgomery incinerated both totals, taking the ball 23 times against the Seahawks’ elite defense. He played 74-of-82 snaps, and likely would have been on the field for all 82 plays had he not required an ankle taping. It was jaw-dropping usage, and confirmation after an offseason of passing on meaningful competition that the Pack were ready to commit to Montgomery on all three downs.

For Week 2, Montgomery gets a Falcons defense that allowed 30.6 combined fantasy points to Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen in the opener. It’s quite possible Montgomery won’t hold up under these kinds of workloads. It’s also probable they will be the norm for the foreseeable future. You don’t give a running back 74 snaps against the Seahawks only to ease off against the Falcons. Montgomery is an RB1 with monstrous upside.

Week 2 Quarterbacks

QB Notes: Of this summer’s consensus top 10 quarterbacks, just two had 300-yard games in Week 1: Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan. Now they will be squaring off in a rematch of last season’s NFC Championship Game, a contest which produced 860 yards of offense and seven aerial touchdowns. With his receiver corps as healthy and deep as it’s been in some time, Rodgers gets the nod over the 2016 MVP, but Ryan isn’t far behind. … Tom Brady has made 236 career starts. In only four of them did he complete a lower percentage of his passes than he did against the Chiefs (44.4 percent). The scoreless start was just the 31st of his career (13.1 percent). Brady was bad, pure and simple. Questions remain. Namely, how is Brady going to adjust to Julian Edelman’s absence in the middle of the field? Edelman is not only defensive attention that’s no longer being commanded, but a telepathic connection ruthlessly milked for easy yardage that Brady no longer has. It’s possible no combination of Chris Hogan, James White, Danny Amendola and Rex Burkhead can make up for that. Possible, but not likely in Week 2. With 10 days to prepare, the Pats get a Saints defense that just got ripped to shreds by Sam Bradford. At least this week, Angry Tom and Bill Belichick will have an answer.

Opposing Brady will be Drew Brees, who from a yardage perspective is coming off his quietest Week 1 since 2010. Brees had just 216 yards against the Vikings until the Saints’ meaningless final drive. With Willie Snead suspended two more games, Brees’ weapons are a concern — Brandon Coleman is his No. 3 receiver — but Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn, Coby Fleener and Brees’ trio of running backs will make do against a Pats team that couldn’t figure out a way to slow down Alex Smith in Week 1. … Derek Carr is coming off one of the most methodical, impressive starts of his career. His only concern for Week 2 is that the Jets won’t keep it a game long enough, allowing the Raiders to ride backup running backs DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard for most of the second half. … With his Nos. 2 and 3 weapons (Le'Veon Bell, Martavis Bryant) returning from long layoffs, Ben Roethlisberger got off to a sleepy start. It should be nothing returning home can’t fix. Big Ben completed 71 percent of his passes while averaging 8.47 yards per attempt in Pittsburgh last season. The Vikings have a strong pass defense, but the volume is almost always there for Roethlisberger at Heinz Field.

Per Pro Football Focus, Russell Wilson was pressured on 13-of-33 dropbacks against the Packers. The only reason that number wasn’t (much) higher is that the Pack’s pass rush wrecked nearly every Seahawks drive before it even had a chance to get going. It’s most concerning because this is something that ailed Seattle for all of 2016, especially on the road. Mercifully, Wilson is returning home for Week 2 against the cupcake 49ers, but with his “blocking” the way it is, Wilson’s downside will match his upside until further notice. … Cam Newton didn’t look quite comfortable in the Panthers’ new-look offense against the 49ers, but the Bills represent another warmup act for his 2017. ... Fresh off dropping three touchdowns on the league’s top pass defense, Philip Rivers should be throwing all day against the Dolphins. … The Bears’ defense has been greater than the sum of its parts under DC Vic Fangio, but Jameis Winston has one of the week’s higher floors in the Bucs’ (home) opener. It’s hard to see him posting fewer than 250 yards and two touchdowns. … Carson Palmer’s career seemed to be gasping for air against the Lions. Maybe he really is finally done. The Colts seem unlikely to tell us. Comprehensively lacking impact players on defense, Indy won’t be able to stop a team that will be passing early and often as it adjusts to life without David Johnson.

Coming off disappointing openers, Marcus Mariota and Kirk Cousins both have daunting road matchups. Cousins, in particular is in danger of a bonafide two-game slump, as he’s trekking cross country to face a Wade Phillips-coordinated defense getting the best interior lineman in football back. … Maybe this is too aggressive for Alex Smith against the Eagles’ front seven. With creative play-calling and game-breakers at every level of the field, I think Smith will do what Kirk Cousins couldn’t, busting the Eagles with big plays. The Eagles’ corners are just waiting for Tyreek Hill to run by them. … Are the Lions moving on from their “keepaway” approach? Their Week 1 no huddle percentage suggests yes. It helped Matthew Stafford finish as the QB2. The Giants are an imposing road matchup, but one way to counteract that? The no huddle. … It was against a rookie quarterback making his first career start, but the Steelers dialed up seven Week 1 sacks. Sam Bradford and his impressive stable of weapons will try to neutralize the pressure with quick passing. Even if they have success, Week 1’s humiliation of the Saints won’t be repeating itself.





Carson Wentz had one of his best starts in Week 1. Heading to Kansas City, a Week 2 repeat probably isn’t in the cards, even with the Chiefs missing the heart and soul of their defense (Eric Berry). … Coming off an eye-test impressive performance against the Giants’ stout defense, Dak Prescott should have to settle for another workmanlike effort against the Broncos’ elite unit. … Reunited with quarterback whisperer Adam Gase, Jay Cutler has his best supporting cast in some time. … Eli Manning looked done in Week 1. The “duh” statement of the week is that he desperately needs Odell Beckham’s healthy return. … Tyrod Taylor had one of his vintage fantasy days against the Jets. He probably won’t do it again against a Panthers defense that comes in waves up front. … Now do it again, Jared Goff. … Especially with John Ross (knee) looking questionable, Andy Dalton will have to wait a week to move on from Sunday’s horrorshow. … Although Eli Manning would lead you to believe otherwise, Trevor Siemian is streamable against the Cowboys. … DeShone Kizer will provide upside no matter the opponent. The problem is his downside is through the trap door against the Ravens. … Without a single factor working in his favor, it’s hard to get excited about Deshaun Watson as a DFS dart throw.

Week 2 Running Backs

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes 1 Le'Veon Bell vs. MIN - 2 Ezekiel Elliott at DEN - 3 Melvin Gordon vs. MIA - 4 Kareem Hunt vs. PHI - 5 Leonard Fournette vs. TEN - 6 Ty Montgomery at ATL - 7 Jay Ajayi at LAC - 8 LeSean McCoy at CAR - 9 Devonta Freeman vs. GB - 10 Dalvin Cook at PIT - 11 Marshawn Lynch vs. NYJ - 12 Todd Gurley vs. WAS - 13 Jordan Howard at TB Questionable (shoulder) 14 DeMarco Murray at JAC - 15 Jacquizz Rodgers vs. CHI - 16 C.J. Anderson vs. DAL - 17 Mike Gillislee at NO - 18 Lamar Miller at CIN - 19 Christian McCaffrey vs. BUF - 20 Carlos Hyde at SEA - 21 Terrance West vs. CLE - 22 Kerwynn Williams at IND - 23 Isaiah Crowell at BAL - 24 Tevin Coleman vs. GB - 25 Jonathan Stewart vs. BUF - 26 Tarik Cohen at TB - 27 LeGarrette Blount at KC - 28 Rob Kelley at LAR - 29 Ameer Abdullah at NYG - 30 Mark Ingram vs. NE - 31 Bilal Powell at OAK - 32 Joe Mixon vs. HOU - 33 Buck Allen vs. CLE - 34 James White at NO - 35 Frank Gore vs. ARZ - 36 Thomas Rawls vs. SF Questionable (ankle) 37 Paul Perkins vs. DET - 38 Darren Sproles at KC - 39 Theo Riddick at NYG - 40 Derrick Henry at JAC - 41 Adrian Peterson vs. NE - 42 Matt Forte at OAK - 43 Andre Ellington at IND - 44 Chris Thompson at LAR - 45 Shane Vereen vs. DET - 46 Giovani Bernard vs. HOU - 47 Chris Carson vs. SF - 48 Jamaal Charles vs. DAL - 49 Duke Johnson at BAL - 50 Mike Tolbert at CAR - 51 Alvin Kamara vs. NE - 52 C.J. Prosise vs. SF - 53 Rex Burkhead at NO - 54 Marlon Mack vs. ARZ - 55 Jeremy Hill vs. HOU - 56 Charles Sims vs. CHI - 57 Eddie Lacy vs. SF -





RB Notes: After a summer of uncertainty, Ezekiel Elliott handled the ball 29 times against the Giants’ elite defense. That’s a number he hit only three times as a rookie. The Broncos are more vulnerable on the ground than through the air. … Melvin Gordon wasn’t overly impressive against the Broncos in Week 1, but got the ball 23 times. He will have volume to spare against a Dolphins defense that hemorrhaged fantasy points to running backs in 2016 and didn’t make any meaningful offseason improvements. … Kareem Hunt scored 20.1 more fantasy points than any other running back in Week 1. That number alone would have ranked No. 3 on the week. Even if you remove Hunt’s longest touch against the Patriots, he generated 168 yards. The Eagles are a stiffer test, but it’s possible we’re looking at somebody who be in the mix for No. 1 overall status this season. … Leonard Fournette got the ball 29 times in his NFL debut. With Allen Robinson (ACL) done for the season, that formula will remain intact against a Titans defense that couldn’t bring down Marshawn Lynch.

This feels too low for Jay Ajayi. Basically, whenever the Dolphins’ line was healthy last season, Ajayi went bonkers. The Dolphins’ line is as healthy as it will be all year. … This also feels too low for LeSean McCoy, who handled the ball 27 times against the Jets and finished as the RB5. The concerns are a Panthers defense with the personnel to eliminate the run and the wrist injury McCoy suffered late in Week 1. His wrist “went numb.” He’s going to play, but how will he hold up in the passing game? … Continuing the trend, do I feel great about having Devonta Freeman this low for an almost-guaranteed shootout against the Packers? No. It’s just hard to know how things will unfold. Freeman’s touch advantage over Tevin Coleman against the Bears (14-12) was surprisingly modest. It’s hard to justify Freeman over the projected monster workloads in front of him. … Dalvin Cook was a usage monster against the Saints, and looked exactly like the back he was at Florida State. Cook burned to the edge. Even for a tough matchup with the Steelers, I’m ranking Cook ahead of Marshawn Lynch. The Raiders are committed to taking it easy on Lynch early in the year, and there will be little reason to run up his workload against the pathetic Jets.





Todd Gurley was straight up bad against the Colts. Very few Rams can say that. Gurley has guaranteed volume, and the Redskins aren’t a stay-away matchup, but when was the last time Gurley was a true difference-maker for your fantasy team? … The Jaguars have the makings of an elite run defense, and DeMarco Murray looked sluggish compared to Derrick Henry against the Raiders. Perhaps the Titans’ backfield could get messy sooner than people thought. … Speaking of messy, the Bears. Jordan Howard out-touched electric rookie Tarik Cohen just 16-13. Cohen had the yardage advantage at 113-66. There is zero reason to shovel dirt on Howard’s fantasy grave — the Bears really need both players — but as many people speculated in the summer, it is time for a rethink. Billed as a grinder coming out of Indiana, Howard should be approached as a two-down option. One with plenty of work and goal-line opportunities, but a two-down option nonetheless. Cohen, meanwhile, has the upside of a souped up Darren Sproles. (In terms of opportunity, not talent.) With no receivers to speak of, Cohen could lead the Bears in targets more often than not. With more work than Sproles and more juice than Theo Riddick, Cohen could transcend his PPR-type role for real value in standard formats.





Jacquizz Rodgers’ weekly over/under for touches is 20 as he fills in during Doug Martin’s three-game suspension. … C.J. Anderson looked as good as he has in quite some time against the Chargers. Jamaal Charles appeared refreshed, as well, but there’s an RB2 role for Anderson to hold onto if he can stay healthy. ... Mike Gillislee will be touchdown dependent, but that means something different in New England than it does elsewhere. Maybe Gillislee has already had his biggest fantasy game, but his weekly touchdown odds are amongst the highest at the position. … Like last year, Lamar Miller has volume. Like last year, he didn’t do a whole heck of a lot with it in Week 1. … Christian McCaffrey touched the ball 18 times against the 49ers. That’s what fantasy owners wanted to see, though coach Ron Rivera hinted he could back off that this week. Even if that’s the case, I still like McCaffrey’s odds of being an RB1 this time next month. … The 49ers didn’t give Carlos Hyde the ball enough against the Panthers. Now they will probably give it to him too much against the Seahawks’ lockdown unit. … It’s pretty dire beyond the top top 20 this week.





The Cardinals are going with a committee to replace the irreplaceable David Johnson. Despite talk of confusion and uncertain workloads, Kerwynn Williams should take the early-down lead against the woeful Colts. Andre Ellington will start out on third downs. Chris Johnson will mix in. … Terrance West had the ideal opener for fantasy owners who took the summer plunge. He’s going to get scoring opportunities, but Buck Allen should more or less slide right into Danny Woodhead’s pass-catching role. ... Isaiah Crowell monopolized touches for the Browns in Week 1, but the Ravens are looking run-erasing. … For all the summer talk of appearing washed up, LeGarrette Blount did his thing in Week 1. He’s a FLEX with reasonable weekly odds of finding paydirt. … Is there a discernible difference between Ameer Abdullah and Paul Perkins right now? … Headed across the country to face an angry Aaron Donald probably won’t jump-start Rob Kelley’s season. ... Mark Ingram still has the best combination of floor and ceiling in the Saints’ backfield. … Despite his awful Week 1, Joe Mixon out-snapped and out-touched Jeremy Hill. Maybe the Bengals will get this over with quickly. … Even with — or perhaps because of? — Thomas Rawls returning for the Seahawks, it remains a backfield to fade until some semblance of order is established.





Week 2 Receivers

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes 1 Antonio Brown vs. MIN - 2 Julio Jones vs. GB - 3 Jordy Nelson at ATL - 4 Brandin Cooks at NO - 5 Mike Evans vs. CHI - 6 Amari Cooper vs. NYJ - 7 A.J. Green vs. HOU - 8 Odell Beckham vs. DET Questionable (ankle) 9 Tyreek Hill vs. PHI - 10 Doug Baldwin vs. SF - 11 Michael Thomas vs. NE - 12 Larry Fitzgerald at IND - 13 Michael Crabtree vs. NYJ - 14 Demaryius Thomas vs. DAL - 15 Keenan Allen vs. MIA - 16 Stefon Diggs at PIT - 17 Terrelle Pryor at LAR - 18 DeAndre Hopkins at CIN - 19 Golden Tate at NYG - 20 DeVante Parker at LAC - 21 Martavis Bryant vs. MIN - 22 Alshon Jeffery at KC - 23 Sammy Watkins vs. WAS - 24 Kelvin Benjamin vs. BUF - 25 Adam Thielen at PIT - 26 Dez Bryant at DEN - 27 Emmanuel Sanders vs. DAL - 28 Randall Cobb at ATL - 29 T.Y. Hilton vs. ARZ - 30 Davante Adams at ATL - 31 Chris Hogan at NO - 32 DeSean Jackson vs. CHI - 33 Jeremy Maclin vs. CLE - 34 Jarvis Landry at LAC - 35 Pierre Garcon at SEA - 36 Tyrell Williams vs. MIA - 37 Ted Ginn vs. NE - 38 Jamison Crowder at LAR - 39 Corey Coleman at BAL - 40 John Brown at IND Questionable (quadriceps) 41 Rishard Matthews at JAC - 42 Corey Davis at JAC - 43 Marqise Lee vs. TEN - 44 Cooper Kupp vs. WAS - 45 Mike Wallace vs. CLE - 46 Paul Richardson vs. SF - 47 Allen Hurns vs. TEN - 48 Eric Decker at JAC - 49 Kenny Golladay at NYG - 50 Kendall Wright at TB - 51 Jermaine Kearse at OAK - 52 Marvin Jones at NYG - 53 Jordan Matthews at CAR - 54 Brandon Marshall vs. DET - 55 Nelson Agholor at KC - 56 Kenny Stills at LAC - 57 Kenny Britt at BAL - 58 Taylor Gabriel vs. GB - 59 Cole Beasley at DEN - 60 J.J. Nelson at IND - 61 Robby Anderson at OAK - 62 Sterling Shepard vs. DET - 63 Mohamed Sanu vs. GB - 64 Tyler Lockett vs. SF - 65 Donte Moncrief vs. ARZ - 66 John Ross vs. HOU Questionable (knee) 67 Zay Jones at CAR - 68 Travis Benjamin vs. MIA - 69 Robert Woods vs. WAS - 70 Devin Funchess vs. BUF - 71 Breshad Perriman vs. CLE - 72 Marquise Goodwin at SEA -





WR Notes: Julio Jones went just 4/66 in Week 1. Coach Dan Quinn’s thoughts? "Usually when there's a quiet game for him, there's not too much quiet that follows that.” Giddy up. … Jordy Nelson caught 10 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns in two 2016-17 matchups with the Falcons. … Revenge is best served against the team that just got lit up by both Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. Brandin Cooks caught “just” three passes for 88 yards in his Patriots debut, but also drew three penalties, two of which set the Pats up inside the two-yard line. With 10 days to lick their Week 1 wounds and scheme for Sean Payton’s “defense,” Tom Brady and Bill Belichick should have something special in store for Cooks’ return to New Orleans. … Mike Evans caught just four passes for 66 yards against the Bears last season. Worth reading into? Adam Levitan points out that it might be. The Bears’ defense has had startling success against WR1s under DC Vic Fangio. You know what to do with Evans in season-long, but perhaps it’s not worth paying up in DFS.





It is true that, of Amari Cooper’s four red zone targets against the Titans, only one was a touchdown. Two were drops, the other was borderline. But four red zone targets, with all four coming inside the 10-yard line. Cooper drew just seven looks inside the 10 in all of 2016. The Jets are a pillow-soft matchup. … Even with Andy Dalton double-agenting the Bengals last week, A.J. Green still caught 5-of-10 targets for 74 yards. 10 is his weekly over/under for looks. … Odell Beckham (ankle) is tentatively expected to return Monday night. Depending on the reports, I could end up moving him back to his rightful place in the top three. … The fantasy community is terrified of Tyreek Hill being a sucker’s play. He torched right through mastermind Bill Belichick’s defense in the Thursday night opener, and now gets one of the league’s most undermanned cornerback corps. … The Seahawks were better at home last season, where Doug Baldwin averaged a weekly 7/94 as opposed to 5/47 on the road. The 49ers are an attackable matchup.





I still think Michael Thomas will be a top-eight receiver this season. I also think he’ll be the clear target of the Pats’ “erase the opposing team’s No. 1.” They didn’t get Tyreek Hill in the opener, but they did shut down Travis Kelce. … Larry Fitzgerald — who is still out here burnin’, by the way — becomes the focal point of the Cardinals’ offense with David Johnson on the shelf. The hollowed-out Colts will offer little Week 2 resistance. … Demaryius Thomas looks healthy. Let’s hope it says that way. … Keenan Allen’s return went just about as expected. That’s a good thing. Although the Dolphins’ secondary is maybe a bit underrated, it’s certainly a welcome respite after last week’s tango with the Broncos. … Terrelle Pryor’s dropsy preseason carried over into the opener, but he was also Kirk Cousins’ clear-cut No. 1 target. It’s only a matter of time before they get their timing down. … DeAndre Hopkins’ 16 Week 1 targets were three more than any other pass catcher. Even with the Texans changing quarterbacks, Hopkins will be relentlessly fed by a team desperate for big plays.





Golden Tate was no Dez Bryant against the Giants last season, ripping the G-Men’s stingy secondary for 8/122 in Week 15. Dating back to last December, Tate has at least 10 targets in 5-of-6 contests. … Hyped nearly every day since the end of last season by the Dolphins’ coaching staff and media, DeVante Parker struck up an immediate preseason connection with Jay Cutler, who called the third-year receiver a “faster Alshon.” The time seems to be now for the former No. 14 overall pick. … Martavis Bryant “came off the bench” against the Browns … then played 50-of-60 snaps. The blowup is coming. … Is this … the best situation Sammy Watkins has ever been in? It looked like it last week. There are going to be Jared Goff setbacks, but coach Sean McVay seems like someone who will know how to get his alpha WR1 going. … Only Antonio Brown posted more Week 1 yards than Adam Thielen. ... Now owned by Janoris Jenkins in three straight matchups, Dez Bryant probably isn’t going to go off against the Broncos. … Randall Cobb looked healthy and back in sync against the Seahawks. He soundly out-produced Davante Adams, though Adams out-snapped him 68-63. It’s too early to draw conclusions.





T.Y. Hilton: Pray for Mojo. … Week 1 was a disaster for Chris Hogan. Week 2 is another day, one likely without Danny Amendola (concussion). … Like Larry Fitzgerald, Jeremy Maclin is still fast. … Pierre Garcon was as advertised last Sunday. The problem is, so were the Seahawks. (Although lopsided time of possession may make it appear otherwise.) … Jamison Crowder might already be becoming my 2017 Waterloo. I’m afraid his health (hip) could be an issue. … Despite Sunday’s goose egg, I think Marqise Lee has low-end WR3 potential in Allen Robinson’s absence. He’s a compiler who can make big plays. Elsewhere in Jacksonville, Allen Hurns is back on the WR4 map. … Corey Coleman seems to have already zoomed by Kenny Britt on the depth chart. He’s a post-hype sleeper if there ever was one. … Corey Davis didn’t play in the preseason. He then promptly drew 10 targets against the Raiders. The No. 5 overall pick could be clearly established as the Titans’ No. 1 receiver by this time next month. … Cooper Kupp came out and did the damn thing. That being said, he’s still more of a floor than ceiling play. … No one is saying it’s an either/or, but I would rather own Paul Richardson than Nelson Agholor.





Week 2 Tight Ends

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes 1 Rob Gronkowski at NO - 2 Travis Kelce vs. PHI - 3 Greg Olsen vs. BUF - 4 Jimmy Graham vs. SF - 5 Zach Ertz at KC - 6 Jordan Reed at LAR - 7 Kyle Rudolph at PIT - 8 Delanie Walker at JAC - 9 Martellus Bennett at ATL - 10 Tyler Eifert vs. HOU - 11 Coby Fleener vs. NE - 12 Charles Clay at CAR Questionable (shoulder) 13 Austin Hooper vs. GB - 14 Jason Witten at DEN - 15 Hunter Henry vs. MIA - 16 Eric Ebron at NYG - 17 Julius Thomas at LAC - 18 Zach Miller at TB - 19 Jared Cook vs. NYJ - 20 Cameron Brate vs. CHI - 21 Antonio Gates vs. MIA - 22 Jesse James vs. MIN - 23 Evan Engram vs. DET - 24 Jermaine Gresham at IND Questionable (ribs) 25 George Kittle at SEA - 26 Jack Doyle vs. ARZ - 27 O.J. Howard vs. CHI - 28 Dwayne Allen at NO - 29 AJ Derby vs. DAL - 30 Tyler Higbee vs. WAS - 31 David Njoku at BAL - 32 Maxx Williams vs. CLE - 33 Vernon Davis at LAR -





TE Notes: Travis Kelce’s quiet Week 1 still included tying for the fifth-most catches by a tight end (five). The Eagles are usually tough against TEs, but Kelce’s weekly odds are still the second best at the position. … Greg Olsen’s 2017 began in sleepy fashion. He should wake up in the Panthers’ home opener. … Jimmy Graham had a bad Week 1, dropping a pass and struggling to find space against the Packers. The 49ers offer a soft landing. ... The Chiefs would seem to be daunting matchup for Zach Ertz on the heels of his impressive Week 1, but will be adjusting to life without Eric Berry. Ertz could be crashing the top 3-4 in short order. … Jordan Reed is apparently playing through a broken toe. It didn’t stop him from taking the field for 55-of-63 snaps in Week 1. Either way, the health uncertainty coupled with a tight end-tough Rams defense drops him out of the top five.





Kyle Rudolph should find himself in the 5-8 range most weeks. … Emerging as a shutdown unit, the Jaguars’ defense limited Delanie Walker to 7/98/1 over two 2016 matchups. … If the question is “which tight end is more likely to score a touchdown?”, the answer is usually “Tyler Eifert.” At least with regards to Martellus Bennett, that’s not the case in Week 2. A bystander to Andy Dalton’s opening-week collapse, Eifert must now do battle with a Texans defense that’s eliminated tight ends in recent vintage. Bennett, meanwhile, is gearing up for a shootout in “Mercedes-Benz Stadium.” Things should brighten for Eifert against the Browns in Week 3. … Coby Fleener tied Alvin Kamara for the Saints’ second-most Week 1 looks (six). At least during the final two games of Willie Snead’s suspension, 5-6 should be Fleener’s target floor. … Charles Clay has been getting pretty consistent targets since the end of last season, and the Panthers struggled to defend the seam in 2016.





Austin Hooper’s Week 1 was one big play. That’s it. That’s also good. That kind of upside is rare. Hooper’s floor should grow along with his ceiling. … Hunter Henry’s Week 1 goose egg: Not exactly ideal, but not exactly panic time, either. One game doesn’t change the fact that Henry is an ascendant player who flashed in all phases as a rookie. … Hobbled most of the summer, Eric Ebron’s season got off to a rough start, but he should round into form rather quickly. … Julius Thomas is the touchdown scorer in the middle of the field the Dolphins lacked in 2016. … Zach Miller is badly needed in Chicago. … Jared Cook looked solid in his first game as a Raider. I’ve seen that movie before, but am trying to keep an open mind. … Jack Doyle is a no-go until Andrew Luck returns, especially against tight end-erasing defenses like the Cardinals.

Week 2 Kickers

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes 1 Justin Tucker vs. CLE - 2 Matt Bryant vs. GB - 3 Mason Crosby at ATL - 4 Stephen Gostkowski at NO - 5 Wil Lutz vs. NE - 6 Giorgio Tavecchio vs. NYJ - 7 Dan Bailey at DEN - 8 Cairo Santos vs. PHI Sidelined (groin) 9 Blair Walsh vs. SF - 10 Brandon McManus vs. DAL - 11 Chris Boswell vs. MIN - 12 Graham Gano vs. BUF - 13 Matt Prater at NYG - 14 Younghoe Koo vs. MIA - 15 Dustin Hopkins at LAR - 16 Phil Dawson at IND - 17 Nick Folk vs. CHI - 18 Cody Parkey at LAC - 19 Kai Forbath at PIT - 20 Ryan Succop at JAC - 21 Aldrick Rosas vs. DET - 22 Randy Bullock vs. HOU - 23 Greg Zuerlein vs. WAS - 24 Jason Myers vs. TEN - 25 Zane Gonzalez at BAL - 26 Ka'imi Fairbairn at CIN - 27 Stephen Hauschka at CAR - 28 Connor Barth at TB - 29 Adam Vinatieri vs. ARZ - 30 Chandler Catanzaro at OAK - 31 Robbie Gould at SEA -





Week 2 Defense/Special Teams

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes 1 Seahawks Def/Spec Team vs. SF - 2 Cardinals Def/Spec Team at IND - 3 Ravens Def/Spec Team vs. CLE - 4 Panthers Def/Spec Team vs. BUF - 5 Texans Def/Spec Team at CIN - 6 Bengals Def/Spec Team vs. HOU - 7 Raiders Def/Spec Team vs. NYJ - 8 Broncos Def/Spec Team vs. DAL - 9 Buccaneers Def/Spec Team vs. CHI - 10 Chiefs Def/Spec Team vs. PHI - 11 Giants Def/Spec Team vs. DET - 12 Rams Def/Spec Team vs. WAS - 13 Jaguars Def/Spec Team vs. TEN - 14 Titans Def/Spec Team at JAC - 15 Redskins Def/Spec Team at LAR - 16 Chargers Def/Spec Team vs. MIA - 17 Vikings Def/Spec Team at PIT - 18 Steelers Def/Spec Team vs. MIN - 19 Eagles Def/Spec Team at KC - 20 Browns Def/Spec Team at BAL - 21 Bills Def/Spec Team at CAR - 22 Cowboys Def/Spec Team at DEN - 23 Patriots Def/Spec Team at NO - 24 Dolphins Def/Spec Team at LAC - 25 Lions Def/Spec Team at NYG - 26 Falcons Def/Spec Team vs. GB - 27 Packers Def/Spec Team at ATL - 28 Bears Def/Spec Team at TB - 29 Fortyniners Def/Spec Team at SEA - 30 Saints Def/Spec Team vs. NE - 31 Colts Def/Spec Team vs. ARZ - 32 Jets Def/Spec Team at OAK -



