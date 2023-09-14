Week 2 Quick Slant - The Steelers Have Issues
The FFL team discusses a few of the problems brewing in Pittsburgh.
Johnson has been a part of five Ryder Cup teams and was 5-0 in 2021.
Low scoring and tight contests make for good teaser weeks.
Cam Heyward has missed just two games since 2016.
The magic number before a player gets flagged? Four.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie helps you finish Week 23 on a high note.
Jason Fitz is joined by a star-studded cast of celebrity guests to take one final look back at NFL Week 1 and look ahead to Week 2. Fitz kicks things off with a couple flaming hot takes based off last week's action before Geoff Schwartz joins to give his take on why offensive lines have been struggling early. JJ Watt tunes in to catch up with Fitz and give his perspective on retirement and early defensive line dominance. Later, country superstar Chris Young joins to discuss the hot start for his beloved Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns, and actor/comedian Rob Riggle talks about his expectations for his Kansas City Chiefs, along with a wild prediction for their upcoming game against Jacksonville.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don dive into 'Stat Nerd Thursdays' by providing one stat you need to know for all 32 teams heading into Week 2. TNF's Ryan Fitzpatrick joins the pod to discuss his observations from Week 1.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson to pull back the curtain on the latest news around the NFL. The crew start with the Chris Jones contract and what the failed holdouts this season mean for the future of the franchise tag. Next, they address some key injuries in the AFC North, including J.K. Dobbins, Diontae Johnson and Jack Conklin. Finally, the duo dive into the Aaron Rodgers injury and what the New York Jets plan to do next. Fitz and Charles wrap up the show with a new segment where they decide what's news and what's noise over the last week.
The three-time Australian Supercars champ will run in all three of NASCAR's national series for Trackhouse Racing.
The Braves are the first team in the league to both clinch a playoff spot and win a division title.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent stats from Week 1.
The NCAA's DI Board said Tuesday it was 'troubled' by Brown's comments on WR Devontez Walker's ineligibility.
Hopefully you didn't like home teams and overs in Week 1.
Bruce Arena, the revered coach, has resigned. His former assistants seem divided. Players have refused to train as a murky saga engulfs the Revolution, MLS' second-best team.
NBA teams could face fines over $1 million for repeated violations of the new policy.
The league hopes to reach more audiences with global talent.
Bettors are in love with the Colorado Buffaloes.
Garrett Wilson is still processing life without Aaron Rodgers.