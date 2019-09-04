College Podcast: Week 2 preview, therapy animals on planes and rogue pigs on the loose

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel, and Pat Forde are back to their wacky ways in this jam-packed episode. Before they review Jalen Hurts’ stellar debut (10:57), the guys recap even wilder Popeyes stories.

Willie Taggart’s Seminoles fell to Boise St. over the weekend. Was the home team really affected by dehydration? The head man thinks so. (17:13)

The trio then previews the giant A&M-Clemson and LSU-Texas matchups before they dive into the full weekend slate and pick the games against the spread in the Race for the Case. (40:50)

COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 08: Tee Higgins #5 of the Clemson Tigers scores on a 64 yard reception in the second quarter as Charles Oliver #21 of the Texas A&M Aggies is unable to stop him at Kyle Field on September 8, 2018 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

