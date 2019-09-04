College Podcast: Week 2 preview, therapy animals on planes and rogue pigs on the loose
Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel, and Pat Forde are back to their wacky ways in this jam-packed episode. Before they review Jalen Hurts’ stellar debut (10:57), the guys recap even wilder Popeyes stories.
Willie Taggart’s Seminoles fell to Boise St. over the weekend. Was the home team really affected by dehydration? The head man thinks so. (17:13)
The trio then previews the giant A&M-Clemson and LSU-Texas matchups before they dive into the full weekend slate and pick the games against the spread in the Race for the Case. (40:50)
