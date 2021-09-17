Week 2 Preview, Pt. 2: Niners-Eagles & More

On Friday's episode of A Good Football Show, John Daigle, Pat Daugherty and Denny Carter join me to break down 10 games from the Week 2 NFL slate, including the Chiefs and the Ravens (and our expectations for Lamar Jackson and Baltimore after all their injuries), the Packers in a prime spot to redeem their Week 1 dud, and what's next for the Niners (and Elijah Mitchell/Trey Sermon) after all the backfield chaos out of San Francisco last week.

