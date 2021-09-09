Week 2 preview: Iowa at ISU, Oregon at OSU, UW at Michigan

It is Race for the Case time as Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde preview the massive week two college football slate. The crew begins in Big 10 country as Oregon looks to prove itself against the home Buckeyes. The biggest game of the day, though, belongs to the state of Iowa with the Cyclones and Hawkeyes renewing their yearly rivalry. Will ISU cover the 4.5 points? Washington is on the road looking for hope against the Michigan Wolverines. Can the Huskies bounce back after the worst loss in program history? Make sure to stick around for our locks of the week as well.

