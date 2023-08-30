Week 2 predictions: Can Shippensburg hold on to the Little Brown Jug once again?

We're now fully in the football season, and the Franklin County squads will look to either improve on last week's efforts or bounce back.

The five area teams went 2-3 in Week 1, and there are plenty of intriguing matchups in Week 2.

A couple of fun home games, a rivalry contest and some out-of-state travel make up an exciting Week 2 slate. Here's a look at the action, with all games kicking off Friday at 7 p.m.

Sophomore QB: Brady Maciejewski shows his potential in first start for Shippensburg

Shippensburg (0-1) at Big Spring (0-1)

Shippensburg celebrates with the Little Brown Jug after they defeated Big Spring 35-21 on Friday, September 2, 2022

Is this the year? It's time for another installment of the Little Brown Jug, and 2010 was the last time Big Spring claimed the trophy. But this year, it might be anyone's game. Both teams are coming off losses to open the season, with Shippensburg struggling in the second half and Big Spring blowing a lead. Expect the effort to be better for the Greyhounds, but with the inexperience, and with going on the road, the LBJ may be staying in Newville this time around.

Prediction: Big Spring 24, Shippensburg 21

Hershey (1-0) at Waynesboro (1-0)

It was a strong first week for both squads, setting up an intriguing Week 2 matchup. Both teams played very different games in the opener, as Waynesboro's defense was the story, not allowing Spring Grove to cash in on its chances. While in Hershey, it was the offense that was the story, as the Trojans moved the ball against a strong Gettysburg squad, winning the game 36-35 on a late field goal. It's a tough game to read, as both teams exceeded expectations in Game 1. But Waynesboro showed a lot on the defensive side, and its young offensive players got off to good starts, so it could certainly squeak out a win.

Prediction: Waynesboro 24, Hershey 20

Northern (1-0) at Chambersburg (0-1)

Last year, the Trojans went on the road and upset a strong Northern squad that made a deep run in the postseason. This time the game comes to Chambersburg, with Northern coming off a low-scoring win over Red Land. Chambersburg's defense played well last week, so expect a low scoring game here. The Polar Bears should be able to run the ball, and while Chambersburg's offense should do more this week, we may not see a repeat of last year.

Prediction: Northern 20, Chambersburg 14

Greencastle-Antrim (1-0) at Berkeley Springs (W.Va.) (0-1)

The Blue Devils travel out of state for their Week 2 matchup, hoping to build on the efforts of their Week 1 win over Big Spring. It wasn't always pretty, but Greencastle pulled out a win, and should make it two in a row here. Greencastle won this matchup 53-7 last year, and Berkeley Springs is coming off a 42-0 loss in Week 1. The Blue Devils should be 2-0 this time next week.

Prediction: Greencastle 35, Berkeley Springs 10

James Buchanan (0-1) at Clear Spring (0-0)

It was a heartbreaker for the Rockets in Week 1, as they were right there with York Tech, but couldn't muster up another score after the first quarter. These two teams met last year with James Buchanan pulling out a win. The story was the same with York Tech, as the Spartans avenged their loss the previous year, and in its season opener, Clear Spring could do it again.

Prediction: Clear Spring 14, James Buchanan 10

