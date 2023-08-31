WEEK 2 PREDICTIONS: Picking winners for every Wichita Falls area high school football game

High school sports writers spend a lot of time talking to coaches. We get to know them on a personal level, and it makes for some great quotes.

But not all interviews are built the same. Some coaches excel at this part of the job more than others. Some even wish they didn’t have to speak with the media, while others look forward to the experience.

My first “Fave Five” list of the season is dedicated to my favorite coach interviews during my career. This takes me all the way back to the start of my career in Big Spring along with my time at the Midland Reporter Telegram.

This was a fun trip down memory lane, and I know I’ll probably get a few texts from coaches wondering why they didn’t make the list. But the five names below are hard to top in my opinion.

5. Earl Miller, Midland Lee football – I only spoke on the phone to Miller twice, but he made quite the impression.

In 2013, I was working at the Midland Reporter Telegram and working on a story recounting the infamous coin flip of the 1988 season captured in the book and film “Friday Night Lights.”

Miller was Lee’s head football coach at the time and one of the three men – alongside Odessa Permian’s Gary Gaines and Midland High’s Doug McCutchen – tossing a coin to decide which two teams qualified for the playoffs after all three tied for the district title.

Miller was so candid in the interview and had me laughing hysterically. He even revealed to me a fact that wasn’t in the movie or the book.

Miller only half-heartedly cared about winning that coin flip. He didn’t think the Rebels belonged in the playoffs after losing to Midland High earlier in the season.

“In those days, if you got beat by Midland High, that was about the worst thing that could happen to you.”

So Miller had his hunting gear loaded up in his car and was prepared to head to a deer lease he owned if he lost the flip.

Miller also would lament to me how the best players in West Texas always seemed to have dads end up with jobs in Odessa and living on Permian’s side of town during the 1970s and 80s. That didn’t make my story, but sometimes the most unforgettable quotes are the ones you don’t use.

On a side note, a fact I had somehow forgotten regarding the coins used for the occasion, McCutchen flipped a 1922 silver dollar he was given by a former Midland ISD school board member.

The board member’s name? Joe Golding. The same man whose name is etched across the field at Memorial Stadium today.

4. Earl Diddle, Howard College women’s basketball – There are some coaches who teach you something almost every time you talk to them.

Diddle was one of those. I came away smarter every time I spoke to him, and not just about basketball.

The life he lived was incredible. He grew up in a three-story hotel. Early in his coaching career, he was a graduate assistant at Indiana State University and helped recruit Larry Bird to play for the Sycamores.

He’s the second winningest coach in the history of the Eastern New Mexico men’s basketball program and was an accomplished men’s coach before deciding to try coaching the women’s game.

He took the job at Howard College midseason with the program in absolute turmoil. He had five players on the roster — most had left during the previous coach’s tenure — and had one of his managers dress so he could have a sub.

Within a few years, Diddle led his team to the NJCAA National Tournament.

Diddle was one of the first coaches I interacted with regularly during my career. He was always gracious after a win or a loss. His door was always open to me, and he made sure I was taken care of when I went on the road to cover the team.

There are so many conversations I’ve had with Coach Diddle that I’ll never forget.

3. Grant Freeman, WFHS football – What makes Freeman such a great interview is his understanding of the job we have to do as journalists.

And many times, he knows what kind of quote you’re wanting and delivers it without you having to ask the correct question.

Once, I wasn’t able to be at one of Old High’s home games and asked a photographer to ask Freeman some questions after the game. The photographer wasn’t exactly sure how to approach the situation.

Freeman knew this was going to happen and told the photographer to start recording. He gave me a two-minute quote about the game and what it meant with ease.

He also has the ability to communicate his knowledge about football in a way others not as well-versed in the game can understand.

And I haven’t even approached the man’s natural wit and sense of humor. He once approached me about the idea of us doing a regular podcast together. I wish I had the time because I know it would have been gold.

2. Frank Johnson, Holliday football – Speaking of wit and sense of humor. The good Lord broke the mold with Frank Johnson.

Johnson’s interviews are legendary in these parts, making him a media darling.

His interviews are often whimsical, but he finds a way to make his point at the same time. And the man can twirl a tale.

His one-liners will leave you doubled over with laughter, while making you think at the same time.

The recently retired coach is now selling his own brand of bar-be-cue (follow Coach J’s Gridiron BBQ on Facebook), is doing a podcast attached to his BBQ Facebook page with former City View coach Rudy Hawkins and can be found refereeing football games on some Thursday and Friday nights.

1. Joe Golding, WFHS girls basketball – This wasn’t even a debate. Coach Golding is the greatest interview period. No doubt about it.

And his best quotes never made it to print. He would say things, on the record, that I didn’t feel comfortable printing.

Golding didn’t care.

“Print it! What are they gonna do? Fire me?! Please, do me a favor!”

I could do a top five list of Golding quotes I didn’t print with ease. I’m not going to, but I could. I almost fell out of my chair laughing more than once while talking to him.

His personality was one of a kind.

My first interaction with Golding was in Midland because he brought his Lady Coyotes to play in the Byron Johnston Holliday Tournament the week after Christmas every season. At the time, I had no idea my career would lead me to Wichita Falls where I’d cover his final seasons at the helm of the program.

I don’t think anyone will ever top these interviews. I wish I had saved the audio files.

On to the picks…

I posted a 22-4 record last week with only Cory Hogue topping me with a 24-2 mark to start the season. Cory and I differed on enough picks for me to potentially overtake him in Week 2.

You can find the picks from the entire expert panel (I use this term lightly) below. Also scroll down to the bottom for our college football predictions against the spread. But don’t take our advice too seriously. We’re not very good at that game.

WFISD

Rider 24, Decatur 23 – This was a great game a year ago with Rider overcoming a 15-point deficit in the final 4:37 to eventually win in overtime. Decatur is the Region I-4A Division I favorite again, but I was very impressed by the Raiders’ defense last week. Rider can at least contain Decatur stud running back Nate Palmer and win another close matchup with the Eagles.

WFHS 45, Hereford 16 – The Coyotes are significantly better than Hereford. My biggest fear here is the long trip to Hereford and how the Coyotes will handle getting off the bus after that ride. Not to mention, the distinct smell of that cowtown.

Brock 32, Hirschi 28 – This may have been the best game all of last season with the Huskies prevailing in overtime. Brock has more pieces returning from last season’s state runner-up team, and the home-field advantage will be in the Eagles’ favor this year, too. But expect another competitive matchup between two great teams.

Jonathan Hull Cory Hogue Naomi Skinner TRN Sports writer TRN Sports freelancer TRN Sports photographer Twitter @Hull_TRN @CoryHogueSports @Naomi_TRN Last Week 22-4 24-2 21-5 Season 22-4 24-2 21-5 Win % .846 .923 .808 Decatur at Rider Rider Rider Rider Hirschi at Brock Brock Brock Hirschi WFHS at Hereford WFHS WFHS WFHS Krum at Burkburnett Burkburnett Burkburnett Burkburnett Springtown at Graham Graham Graham Graham Iowa Park at Benbrook Iowa Park Iowa Park Benbrook Vernon at Gainesville Vernon Vernon Vernon Bridgeport at Bowie Bowie Bowie Bowie Jim Ned at Holliday Jim Ned Jim Ned Holliday Millsap at Henrietta Henrietta Henrietta Millsap Frederick at City View Frederick City View City View Jacksboro at Boyd Jacksboro Jacksboro Jacksboro Nocona at Quanah Nocona Nocona Nocona Petrolia at Olney Olney Olney Olney Archer City at Anson Archer City Archer City Archer City Memphis at Electra Electra Electra Memphis Lindsay at Seymour Seymour Seymour Seymour Munday at TLCA Abilene Munday Munday Munday Wichita Christian at Forestburg WCS Forestburg WCS Loraine at Crowell Loraine Loraine Crowell Motley County at Knox City Knox City Knox City Knox City Newcastle at Woodson Newcastle Newcastle Newcastle Bryson at Blanket Blanket Bryson Bryson Throckmorton at Highland Highland Highland Highland Harrold at Rotan Harrold Harrold Harrold Lingleville at Gold-Burg Gold-Burg Lingleville Gold-Burg Chillicothe at Northside Northside Northside Northside McLean at Benjamin Benjamin Benjamin Benjamin Tobin McDuff Robyn Hearn MJ Baird KFDX Sports Director KAUZ Sports Director KFDX Sports Reporter Twitter @tobinKFDX @RobynHearnTV @MJ_Baird17 Last Week 21-5 20-6 20-6 Last Season 21-5 20-6 20-6 Win % .808 .769 .769 Decatur at Rider Rider Rider Rider Hirschi at Brock Brock Hirschi Brock WFHS at Hereford WFHS WFHS WFHS Krum at Burkburnett Burkburnett Burkburnett Burkburnett Springtown at Graham Graham Graham Graham Iowa Park at Benbrook Iowa Park Benbrook Iowa Park Vernon at Gainesville Vernon Vernon Gainesville Bridgeport at Bowie Bridgeport Bridgeport Bridgeport Jim Ned at Holliday Holliday Holliday Holliday Millsap at Henrietta Henrietta Henrietta Henrietta Frederick at City View Frederick City View City View Jacksboro at Boyd Jacksboro Jacksboro Jacksboro Nocona at Quanah Nocona Nocona Nocona Petrolia at Olney Olney Olney Olney Archer City at Anson Archer City Archer City Archer City Memphis at Electra Electra Memphis Memphis Lindsay at Seymour Seymour Seymour Seymour Munday at TLCA Abilene Munday TLCA Abilene Munday Wichita Christian at Forestburg Forestburg WCS WCS Loraine at Crowell Loraine Crowell Loraine Motley County at Knox City Knox City Knox City Knox City Newcastle at Woodson Newcastle Newcastle Newcastle Bryson at Blanket Blanket Blanket Blanket Throckmorton at Highland Throckmorton Highland Throckmorton Harrold at Rotan Harrold Harrold Harrold Lingleville at Gold-Burg Gold-Burg Gold-Burg Gold-Burg Chillicothe at Northside Northside Northside Northside McLean at Benjamin Benjamin Benjamin Benjamin

CLASS 4A

Burkburnett 47, Krum 24 – The Bulldogs get out to a 2-0 start for the second straight season, although this week’s matchup is a step up in competition from Bridgeport last week.

Graham 49, Springtown 27 – The Steers have lost two straight against Springtown, and both losses have been convincing. But the streak ends here. The Steers are more experienced and talented this season.

CLASS 3A

Iowa Park 30, Benbrook 21 – I’m surprised to see Iowa Park as a 6-point underdog here. I have a lot of respect for former Hirschi coach Cody Slater who has been Benbrook’s only head coach in its short history. But I think Iowa Park is better than the PigskinPrep.com line suggests.

Vernon 39, Gainesville 27 – This PigskinPrep spread stuns me more than the Iowa Park-Benbrook matchup. Gainesville is rated as an 18-point favorite over the Lions. Vernon beat Gainesville by 12 last season. The Lions are extremely athletic with plenty of varsity experience. The final deficit is at least the same as last season.

Jim Ned 21, Holliday 19 – Even with Holliday’s new schemes, this should be a very physical game. But the Indians may have the edge in physicality this season.

Jacksboro 51, Boyd 15 – Boyd gave up 41 points to Blue Ridge last week. Jacksboro’s offense is more explosive and that should be reflected in the score.

Henrietta 33, Millsap 32 – This looks like one of the area’s better matchups on paper. The Bearcats will have the best player on the field in quarterback Garrett Blevins, giving them a slight edge.

Frederick, Okla. 23, City View 18 – The matchups between the Bombers and Mustangs have been fairly low scoring with a 26-20 City View victory in 2021 producing the most points. I won’t act like I know a ton about Frederick, but the Bombers tend to have a size and depth advantage in this game. That makes the difference.

CLASS 2A

Olney 24, Petrolia 16 – Two missed extra points is all that stood between Olney and a Week 1 victory against Alvord. Meanwhile, Petrolia flashed an impressive defensive game plan to hold Muenster Sacred Heart to 15 points in a two-point loss. Olney’s overall experience gives it an edge over the Pirates.

Archer City 47, Anson 14 – The Wildcats are just fine. Credit second-year coach Bradan Ritchey and his staff with finding the right pieces to fill some unexpected voids on this team.

Nocona 49, Quanah 13 – This is a mismatch right now. Nocona has experience that Quanah can’t come close to matching.

Electra 29, Memphis 17 – I found Electra’s 27-14 loss to Santo to be a very respectable showing. The Tigers are still a top contender to be the area’s most improved team.

Munday 19, Abilene TLCA 7 – This is a good matchup for a young Munday team.

Seymour 43, Lindsay 13 – Seymour’s offense was impressive last week against Anson and should produce similar results against Lindsay.

SIX-MAN

Knox City 56, Motley County 0 – Knox City coach Caleb Callaway told me he’d like to see me pick against the Greyhounds every week. It’s half superstition and half motivation. Sorry, coach. I don’t like being wrong. And your Greyhounds proved me wrong against Westbrook. I’ve got to get this one right.

Northside 44, Chillicothe 22 – Both teams opened the season with mercy-rule victories against inferior opponents. This old district rivalry projects a little closer, but Northside’s depth wins out.

Blanket 52, Bryson 44 – This projects as a close game that could go either way. Blanket won last year and returns enough talent to do it again.

Loraine 59, Crowell 52 – Crowell is not a bad pick here, and I was very tempted to ride with the Wildcats. Loraine was viewed as a state title threat after losing to Benjamin in that game last season, but dropped a 72-48 decision to Roscoe Highland last week. So is Highland that good or is Loraine not what we thought?

Benjamin 45, McLean 0 – This one is going to end the way most Benjamin games have since last season — via the 45-point mercy rule.

Harrold 52, Rotan 34 – How strange it is to see Harrold favored to win a game. It hasn’t happened in a long time. The tides are turning for the Hornets.

Roscoe Highland 56, Throckmorton 30 – Throckmorton is a good test to see if Highland is for real after its upset win against Loraine last week. Suddenly, Throckmorton’s non-district schedule looks daunting.

Newcastle 58, Woodson 8 – Newcastle is a much better team. The Bobcats are starting to receive more recognition as one of the best Class A Division II teams in the state.

Gold-Burg 58, Lingleville 24 – Picking against Gold-Burg bit me last week. The Bears deserve more respect.

Wichita Christian 50, Forestburg 42 – A more competitive matchup than either had a week ago. But give WCS the edge with better athletes.

COLLEGE Jonathan Hull Cory Hogue Rick Taylor All picks vs. spread except Midwestern State. TRN Sports writer TRN Sports freelancer TRN Sports podcaster Twitter @Hull_TRN @CoryHogueSports @TaylorMade_48 Last Week Last Season 148-160 163-145 151-157 Midwestern State at Colorado State-Pueblo Pueblo Pueblo Pueblo Colorado at TCU (-20.5) Colorado TCU Colorado Arkansas State at Oklahoma (-35.5) Arkansas St. Arkansas St Oklahoma Louisiana Tech at SMU (-19.5) SMU SMU SMU Rice at Texas (-34.5) Texas Texas Texas Cal (-6.5) at North Texas UNT Cal UNT Texas State at Baylor (-26.5) Baylor Texas St Baylor UTSA at Houston (pick) Houston UTSA Houston New Mexico at Texas A&M (-38.5) New Mexico Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas Tech (-13.5) at Wyoming Texas Tech Texas Tech Texas Tech Sam Houston State at BYU (-20.5) BYU BYU BYU Nebraska at Minnesota (-7.5) Minnesota Minnesota Nebraska Florida at Utah (-6.5) Utah Florida Utah Fresno State at Purdue (-4.5) Purdue Fresno St Purdue Miami (Ohio) at Miami (Fla.) (-17.5) Miami (Fla.) Miami (Fla.) Miami (Fla.) Boise State at Washington (-14.5) Boise St. Boise St Boise St. West Virginia at Penn State (-20.5) West Virginia Penn State Penn State North Carolina (-2.5) at South Carolina S. Carolina S. Carolina UNC LSU (-2.5) at Florida State LSU LSU LSU Clemson (-12.5) at Duke Clemson Clemson Clemson Tobin McDuff Robyn Hearn MJ Baird All picks vs. spread except Midwestern State. KFDX Sports Director KAUZ Sports Director KFDX Sports Reporter Twitter @tobinKFDX @RobynHearnTV @MJ_Baird17 Last Week Season 142-166 146-162 156-152 Midwestern State at Colorado State-Pueblo Pueblo Pueblo Pueblo Colorado at TCU (-20.5) TCU TCU Colorado Arkansas State at Oklahoma (-35.5) Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Louisiana Tech at SMU (-19.5) SMU SMU SMU Rice at Texas (-34.5) Texas Texas Rice Cal (-6.5) at North Texas Cal Cal UNT Texas State at Baylor (-26.5) Baylor Baylor Baylor UTSA at Houston (pick) Houston Houston Houston New Mexico at Texas A&M (-38.5) New Mexico Texas A&M Texas A&M Texas Tech (-13.5) at Wyoming Texas Tech Texas Tech Wyoming Sam Houston State at BYU (-20.5) Sam Houston St. BYU Sam Houston St. Nebraska at Minnesota (-7.5) Minnesota Minnesota Nebraska Florida at Utah (-6.5) Florida Utah Florida Fresno State at Purdue (-4.5) Fresno St. Purdue Purdue Miami (Ohio) at Miami (Fla.) (-17.5) Miami Miami (Fla.) Miami Boise State at Washington (-14.5) Washington Washington Washington West Virginia at Penn State (-20.5) Penn State Penn State Penn State North Carolina (-2.5) at South Carolina UNC UNC S. Carolina LSU (-2.5) at Florida State Florida St. LSU LSU Clemson (-12.5) at Duke Duke Clemson Clemson

