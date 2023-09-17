Week 2 picks: Who the experts are taking in Chiefs vs. Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars came up short in two attempts to beat the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2022 season. The first was a mid-November road loss, while the second was a playoff defeat that ended the Jaguars’ Cinderella run.
Now the Jaguars enter a 2023 rematch with a 1-0 record and, unlike last year, they’ll have hometown advantage against the 0-1 Chiefs.
Experts aren’t convinced those differences will matter much, though.
Most are siding with Kansas City to bounce back from their Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions with a road victory at EverBank Stadium. Here’s a roundup of experts’ predictions of the Week 2 matchup in Jacksonville:
USA Today
Chris Bumbaca: Chiefs 28-26
Jarrett Bell: Jaguars 30-27
Lorenzo Reyes: Chiefs 31-23
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Chiefs 34-24
Nate Davis: Chiefs 30-27
Safid Deen: Jaguars 27-24
Tyler Dragon: Chiefs 26-22
Victoria Hernandez: Chiefs 24-20
NFL.com
Ali Bhanpuri: Chiefs 28-24
Brooke Cersosimo: Chiefs 28-26
Dan Parr: Chiefs 28-24
Gennaro Filice: Chiefs 31-21
Tom Blair: Chiefs 31-28
ESPN
Stephania Bell: Chiefs
Matt Bowen: Chiefs
Mike Clay: Chiefs
Jeremy Fowler: Chiefs
Dan Graziano: Chiefs
Kimberley Martin: Jaguars
Eric Moody: Chiefs
Jason Reid: Chiefs
Lindsey Thiry: Chiefs
Sam Wickersham: Chiefs
CBS Sports
Pete Prisco: Jaguars
Will Brinson: Chiefs
Jared Dubin: Chiefs
Ryan Wilson: Chiefs
John Breech: Chiefs
Tyler Sullivan: Chiefs
Dave Richard: Jaguars
Jamey Eisenberg: Chiefs
Sporting News
Kelce’s health remains in question, and Mahomes will need more out of Kansas City’s receivers. Trevor Lawrence took a combined seven sacks in those two losses last season. How many snaps will Chris Jones play? We don’t blame anyone for taking the Jaguars here.
Pick: Chiefs 30, Jaguars 27
Athlon Sports
Alek Arend: Chiefs 29-24
Matt Audilet: Chiefs 31-28
Cameron Flynn: Chiefs 27-24
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report’s Week 2 picks
Gary Davenport: Chiefs
Brad Gagnon: Chiefs
Ian Hanford: Chiefs
Kris Knox: Chiefs
Maurice Moton: Chiefs
Wes O’Donnell: Chiefs
Brent Sobleski: Chiefs
Bottom Line
Only a handful of experts have faith in the Jaguars to take down the defending champs. Here’s the final tally of picks:
Chiefs: 37
Jaguars: 5