Week 2 picks: Who the experts are taking in Chiefs vs. Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars came up short in two attempts to beat the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2022 season. The first was a mid-November road loss, while the second was a playoff defeat that ended the Jaguars’ Cinderella run.

Now the Jaguars enter a 2023 rematch with a 1-0 record and, unlike last year, they’ll have hometown advantage against the 0-1 Chiefs.

Experts aren’t convinced those differences will matter much, though.

Most are siding with Kansas City to bounce back from their Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions with a road victory at EverBank Stadium. Here’s a roundup of experts’ predictions of the Week 2 matchup in Jacksonville:

USA Today

Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

USA Today’s Week 2 picks

Chris Bumbaca: Chiefs 28-26

Jarrett Bell: Jaguars 30-27

Lorenzo Reyes: Chiefs 31-23

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Chiefs 34-24

Nate Davis: Chiefs 30-27

Safid Deen: Jaguars 27-24

Tyler Dragon: Chiefs 26-22

Victoria Hernandez: Chiefs 24-20

NFL.com

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

NFL.com’s Week 2 picks

Ali Bhanpuri: Chiefs 28-24

Brooke Cersosimo: Chiefs 28-26

Dan Parr: Chiefs 28-24

Gennaro Filice: Chiefs 31-21

Tom Blair: Chiefs 31-28

ESPN

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Week 2 picks

Stephania Bell: Chiefs

Matt Bowen: Chiefs

Mike Clay: Chiefs

Jeremy Fowler: Chiefs

Dan Graziano: Chiefs

Kimberley Martin: Jaguars

Eric Moody: Chiefs

Jason Reid: Chiefs

Lindsey Thiry: Chiefs

Sam Wickersham: Chiefs

CBS Sports

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports’ Week 2 picks

Pete Prisco: Jaguars

Will Brinson: Chiefs

Jared Dubin: Chiefs

Ryan Wilson: Chiefs

John Breech: Chiefs

Tyler Sullivan: Chiefs

Dave Richard: Jaguars

Jamey Eisenberg: Chiefs

Sporting News

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Bender

Kelce’s health remains in question, and Mahomes will need more out of Kansas City’s receivers. Trevor Lawrence took a combined seven sacks in those two losses last season. How many snaps will Chris Jones play? We don’t blame anyone for taking the Jaguars here.

Pick: Chiefs 30, Jaguars 27

Athlon Sports

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Athlon Sports’ Week 2 picks

Alek Arend: Chiefs 29-24

Matt Audilet: Chiefs 31-28

Cameron Flynn: Chiefs 27-24

Bleacher Report

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Bleacher Report’s Week 2 picks

Gary Davenport: Chiefs

Brad Gagnon: Chiefs

Ian Hanford: Chiefs

Kris Knox: Chiefs

Maurice Moton: Chiefs

Wes O’Donnell: Chiefs

Brent Sobleski: Chiefs

Bottom Line

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Only a handful of experts have faith in the Jaguars to take down the defending champs. Here’s the final tally of picks:

Chiefs: 37

Jaguars: 5

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire