Week 2 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears (1-0) will face the Green Bay Packers (0-1) on Sunday Night Football, where the Bears will look to get on the right side of what’s been a one-sided rivalry.

Chicago is coming off a comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers (0-1). They’ll be looking to make it two upsets in a row when they head to Lambeau Field to face the Packers, who are coming off a brutal loss to the Minnesota Vikings (1-0).

The Bears are 9.5-point road underdogs against the Packers, according to Tipico Sportsbook. But what do the experts think? Here’s a look:

USA TODAY

USA TODAY’s Week 2 picks:

Jarrett Bell: Packers

Nate Davis: Packers

Safid Deen: Packers

Tyler Dragon: Packers

Parker Gabriel: Packers

Mike Jones: Packers

Lorenzo Reyes: Packers

NFL.com

Gregg Rosenthal – Packers 20, Bears 10

This was my toughest pick against the spread. Ten points is a lot for a Packers team that was so messy on both sides of the ball in Week 1. But the Packers could get both starting tackles and top receiver Allen Lazard back this week against a Bears side that played hard monsoonball last week but is otherwise a mystery. If Elgton Jenkins and David Bakhtiari play, I could see the Packers winning 23-10.

ESPN

ESPN’s Week 2 picks:

Stephania Bell: Packers

Matt Bowe: Packers

Mike Clay: Packers

Jeremy Fowler: Packers

Domonique Foxworth: Packers

Dan Graziano: Packers

Jason Reid: Packers

Laura Rutledge: Packers

Sam Wickersham: Packers

Damien Woody: Packers

CBS Sports

CBS Sports’ Week 2 picks:

Pete Prisco: Packers

Jason La Canfora: Bears

Will Brinson: Packers

Jared Dubin: Packers

Ryan Wilson: Packers

John Breech: Packers

Dave Richard: Packers

Jamey Eisenberg: Packers

MMQB

MMQB’s Week 2 picks:

Albert Breer: Packers

Mitch Goldich: Packers

Gary Gramling: Packers

Conor Orr: Packers

John Pluym: Packers

Sporting News

Vinnie Iyer – Packers 27, Bears 14

Will Chicago shock another NFC title contender to get to 2-0 and change the narrative of its entire season? Will Green Bay tumble further into last place in the NFC North after the division debacle in Minnesota? The Bears will come down to earth after overachieving defensively in Matt Eberflus’ debut. The Packers will dig deep to find better offense around Aaron Rodgers knowing it’s a desperate early time against a team Rogers “owns.” Look for Justin Fields to be frustrated more by a tricky all-around defense while the Packers come away with a physical, run-heavy win over their archrivals.

Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report’s Week 2 picks:

Gary Davenport: Packers

Greg Ivory: Bears

Ian Kenyon: Packers

Kris Knox: Packers

Maurice Moton: Bears

Wes O’Donnell: Packers

Brent Sobleski: Bears

Bottom line

The experts have pretty much no confidence that the Bears stand any chance in this game. Which isn’t a surprise given Chicago has lost 20 of the last 23 regular-season meetings — and they haven’t won since 2018.

According to NFL Pickwatch, 96% of experts are picking the Bears to lose to the Packers on Sunday.

Focusing specifically on the expert picks we rounded up above, here’s how the final tally looks:

Packers: 35

Bears: 4

