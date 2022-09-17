Week 2 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Packers
The Chicago Bears (1-0) will face the Green Bay Packers (0-1) on Sunday Night Football, where the Bears will look to get on the right side of what’s been a one-sided rivalry.
Chicago is coming off a comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers (0-1). They’ll be looking to make it two upsets in a row when they head to Lambeau Field to face the Packers, who are coming off a brutal loss to the Minnesota Vikings (1-0).
The Bears are 9.5-point road underdogs against the Packers, according to Tipico Sportsbook. But what do the experts think? Here’s a look:
USA TODAY
Jarrett Bell: Packers
Nate Davis: Packers
Safid Deen: Packers
Tyler Dragon: Packers
Parker Gabriel: Packers
Mike Jones: Packers
Lorenzo Reyes: Packers
NFL.com
Gregg Rosenthal – Packers 20, Bears 10
This was my toughest pick against the spread. Ten points is a lot for a Packers team that was so messy on both sides of the ball in Week 1. But the Packers could get both starting tackles and top receiver Allen Lazard back this week against a Bears side that played hard monsoonball last week but is otherwise a mystery. If Elgton Jenkins and David Bakhtiari play, I could see the Packers winning 23-10.
ESPN
Stephania Bell: Packers
Matt Bowe: Packers
Mike Clay: Packers
Jeremy Fowler: Packers
Domonique Foxworth: Packers
Dan Graziano: Packers
Jason Reid: Packers
Laura Rutledge: Packers
Sam Wickersham: Packers
Damien Woody: Packers
CBS Sports
Pete Prisco: Packers
Jason La Canfora: Bears
Will Brinson: Packers
Jared Dubin: Packers
Ryan Wilson: Packers
John Breech: Packers
Dave Richard: Packers
Jamey Eisenberg: Packers
MMQB
Albert Breer: Packers
Mitch Goldich: Packers
Gary Gramling: Packers
Conor Orr: Packers
John Pluym: Packers
Sporting News
Vinnie Iyer – Packers 27, Bears 14
Will Chicago shock another NFC title contender to get to 2-0 and change the narrative of its entire season? Will Green Bay tumble further into last place in the NFC North after the division debacle in Minnesota?
The Bears will come down to earth after overachieving defensively in Matt Eberflus’ debut. The Packers will dig deep to find better offense around Aaron Rodgers knowing it’s a desperate early time against a team Rogers “owns.” Look for Justin Fields to be frustrated more by a tricky all-around defense while the Packers come away with a physical, run-heavy win over their archrivals.
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report’s Week 2 picks:
Gary Davenport: Packers
Greg Ivory: Bears
Ian Kenyon: Packers
Kris Knox: Packers
Maurice Moton: Bears
Wes O’Donnell: Packers
Brent Sobleski: Bears
Bottom line
The experts have pretty much no confidence that the Bears stand any chance in this game. Which isn’t a surprise given Chicago has lost 20 of the last 23 regular-season meetings — and they haven’t won since 2018.
According to NFL Pickwatch, 96% of experts are picking the Bears to lose to the Packers on Sunday.
Focusing specifically on the expert picks we rounded up above, here’s how the final tally looks:
Packers: 35
Bears: 4
