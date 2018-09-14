Week 2 Picks: Experts predict Bears hold off Seahawks on Monday night

The Bears almost made the NFL prognosticators look silly on Sunday night. The overwhelming majority of analysts predicted the Green Bay Packers would win in Week 1, and for two quarters, they looked dead wrong.

Then Aaron Rodgers came back and the rest is history. Week 2 looks to be a different story.

The Bears are at home, and Las Vegas likes them as the favorite in the game. So, it's not surprise that 77 percent of NFL experts are picking Chicago to get their first win of the season on Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks, according to NFL Pick Watch.

The analytics appear to be split on the game, as Number Fire and Five Thirty Eight both prefer the Seahawks while Pro Football Focus sees the Bears finishing on top.

All of the top six most-accurate experts from Week 1 are picking Chicago. ESPN's Mike Golic was one of the few who thought the Bears would win last week, and he's once again on the Matt Nagy bandwagon for Week 2.

The wisdom of the crowd ultimately proved to be right last week, which bodes well for the Bears in their second-straight prime time game.