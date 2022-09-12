Week 2 overreaction: Scott Frost is fired from Nebraska & Notre Dame falls to Marshall

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, and SI’s Ross Dellenger have a lot to discuss on today’s podcast: Nebraska finally said goodbye to Scott Frost, while there were major upsets in college football including Marshall over Notre Dame, Appalachian State over Texas A&M and Washington State taking down Wisconsin. The hosts also dive into what to make of Texas losing in close fashion to Alabama. Finally, the close out the show with new editions of Small Sample Heisman and Say Something Nice.

1:22 Scott Frost fired from Nebraska

22:10 Marshall upsets Notre Dame

32:00 Texas A&M gets upset by App State

43:00 Wisconsin falls to Washington State

46:00 Alabama beats Texas

53:10 Small Sample Heisman

56:40 Say Something Nice

Stay up to date with the latest college football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsCFB.

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts