Week 2 overreaction: Scott Frost is fired from Nebraska & Notre Dame falls to Marshall
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, and SI’s Ross Dellenger have a lot to discuss on today’s podcast: Nebraska finally said goodbye to Scott Frost, while there were major upsets in college football including Marshall over Notre Dame, Appalachian State over Texas A&M and Washington State taking down Wisconsin. The hosts also dive into what to make of Texas losing in close fashion to Alabama. Finally, the close out the show with new editions of Small Sample Heisman and Say Something Nice.
1:22 Scott Frost fired from Nebraska
22:10 Marshall upsets Notre Dame
32:00 Texas A&M gets upset by App State
43:00 Wisconsin falls to Washington State
46:00 Alabama beats Texas
53:10 Small Sample Heisman
56:40 Say Something Nice
