Week 2 Overreaction: Ducks beat Buckeyes, Hogs welcome Horns, USC flops

We had a Hail Mary, top-25 upsets, cats falling from the sky, and slobber-knocking rivalries in a great second week of action. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde recap all of the sights and sounds from around the nation. The guys begin with the biggest matchup of the entire slate as the Oregon Ducks go on the road and top the Ohio State Buckeyes. What does this win mean for the Pac-12 and Oregon's playoff chances? Iowa dominated the Children of the Corn game, topping their rivals Iowa State 27-17. Can Iowa make a run at the playoffs?

The Arkansas Razorbacks welcomed the Texas Longhorns to the SEC with the Hogs running all over the Horns, 40-21. Just how far does this Texas program have to go until its debut in the SEC in 2025? The guys will be back on Tuesday to preview a jam-packed week 3 schedule.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts